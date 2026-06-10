starring

CHRIS RYAN as RUST COHLE

ANDY GREENWALD as MARTY HART

PRODUCER KAYA as the real hero

BILL SIMMONS as THE YELLOW KING (unseen, omnipotent)

1. EXT. SUGARCANE FIELD - DAWN

A lone dead tree against a sky the color of a healing bruise. At its base, a naked dead corpse of a dead woman kneels in death, nude, dead, in a state of undress, deceased, a crown of deer antlers lashed to her head, a spiral painted between her shoulder blades. Blair Witch-style stick things hang in the branches, turning in the harsh Louisiana bayou sun. CHRIS “RUST COHLE” RYAN crouches beside the body, unbothered by the gore, a Zyn tobacco pouch packed under his lip. His partner ANDY “MARTY HART” GREENWALD hangs back, rubbing Vicks VapoRub over his philtrum.

CHRIS: [studying the antlers like a Mickey Morandini rookie card] Somebody staged this. Somebody wanted it found. This is a posture of supplication. Total commitment to the game. This is a man making content… for an audience of one.

ANDY: [muffled] I have two daughters, Rust-Chris!

CHRIS: [spitting] You’ve mentioned, Andy. Marty. Andy.

ANDY: [panic rising] Hashtag girldad!

PRODUCER KAYA: [from behind a nearby bush] It’s 1995, Andy.

CHRIS: I'm the kind of guy who calls soccer “football” right now but will stop doing that when it becomes uncool sometime in the next several decades.

ANDY: I’m just saying - a thing like this - and I want to be careful, because who am I to evaluate the craft of a homicide - me, a man who has never done a single murder! - I stress, this is just me, just from my subjectivity - from my, ah, from my limited, all-too-human vantage point as a mere critic - but a thing like this lands differently for a girl dad. For a man with girls. Have I mentioned that I’m a modern, progressive, humorously-fretful father to daughters?

CHRIS: [not looking up] Sometimes I almost miss the scent of death.

An inattentive crime scene tech steps too close to the corpse.

CHRIS: That’s a no from me, dog.

ANDY: Listen, technician - what was your name? - listen - and I want you to understand that this is a me thing, it’s not a you thing - these are all my own hang ups, and we know how little rhyme or reason there is to those - I want you to understand that I don’t, in any way, say this as a criticism, or intend to hang something on you that’s not yours to carry - but I absolutely hate what you just did, and if you ever stomp into my crime scene again I’ll fucking kill you.

The tech scurries off in a panic.

CHRIS: He’s one of the good ones.

ANDY: One of the best.

CHRIS: Solid, solid dude.

ANDY: Sort of like bad boy celebrity showrunner bad boy Sam Levinson, who’s a close personal friend we frequently socialize with.

CHRIS: He’s involved in many of our personal anecdotes, which we only ever share in the most natural, organic, spontaneous way possible.

ANDY: Much in the same way Ryan Coogler sometimes shows up at our studios, points at Sean Fennessey, and says “the Oakland streets are saying you’re a real one” then gets in his car and drives away with no further interaction.

CHRIS: We have many, many close connections with stars.

ANDY: Most listeners say that the rate at which we casually assert close personal friendships with an implausible number of entertainment-industry heavyweights is in fact tasteful and restrained.

They turn back to their work. Chris swallows several Zyn pouches whole. Andy makes an incorrect guess on the New York Times game Connections and immediately pays for a new subscription to the paper to clear the stain from his record. Kaya furtively reads the new Grady Hendrix novel.

ANDY: [to a random sheriff’s deputy doing crowd control] I worry that your uniform aestheticizes militarism.

CHRIS: Shhh!

ANDY: [vaguely gesturing at the corpse and the antlers and the whole scene] I don’t want to call this good. I would never! But the staging, the use of negative space, the mise en scène, why the very mise en place, one might even say!… the commitment to the bit… there’s an authorial hand here, a point of view. You hate to see it. You also kind of have to respect it.

PRODUCER KAYA: You’re standing over a body, Andy.

ANDY: [clutching collar] Oh!

CHRIS: [peeling the spiral apart with his eyes] I’ve seen this symbol. I’ve seen this exact swirl before. In the stitching of one of my many semi-ironic aging-guy-who-gets-it fitted caps. On a pack of American Spirits I bought ironically from a Wawa while mourning the death of Wanamaker’s. On the cover of Converge’s seminal 2001 metalcore masterpiece Jane Doe during a bout of food poisoning. In the eyes of a man who’s about to ask me to be fifth chair on a podcast about MTV’s Rock N’ Jock. [beat] We’re going to be chasing this one a long time, Marty.

ANDY: Can we please not make it a whole season? I have a note from my allergist.

2. INT. FORD CROWN VICTORIA - DAY

The austere cop car eats two lanes of deep South blacktop. Chris narrates the void out the window, speaking to himself, to the universe, to no one at all. Andy drives with the white-knuckle posture of a man who would prefer to be narrating his drive from Point Dume to San Clemente State Beach, drolly describing the traffic to prove how “real LA” he is.

CHRIS: [struggling] Nietzsche - uh, Nietzsche -

ANDY: As I’ve been trying to say, I have a fraught ethical relationship with the produce from our local farmer’s market.

CHRIS: I’ve given this thing a great deal of thought, Marty.

ANDY: About my farmer’s market conundrum?!?

PRODUCER KAYA: No one cares, Andy.

ANDY: [wounded] JK Rowling will hear of this.

CHRIS: About the case. And about so much more.

ANDY: I’m listening… and learning.

CHRIS: They say time is a flat circle.

Andy makes a strangled, strangling noise in the back of his throat, the sound of an objection that he wants to pretend he’s trying to hold in even though he wants everyone to know he objects.

CHRIS: [sighing from the deepest pit of his addled Irish soul] What, Andy?

ANDY: [looking around in mock confusion] Who? Me?

CHRIS: You made the noise, Andy.

ANDY: A noise? C’est moi???

CHRIS: Your “I want to correct you but I don’t want to cop to it” noise.

ANDY: Oh, that’s not a thing!

PRODUCER KAYA: [from the backseat, furiously underlining job listings in the newspaper] It’s a thing.

CHRIS: We’ve been married for 12 years, Andy. I know your sounds. Just tell me.

ANDY: Well - I just - I mean… aren’t they all?

PRODUCER KAYA: [considers leaping out of the moving car]

CHRIS: [full body shuddering] Aren’t all what’s what, Andy?

ANDY: All circles… flat?

CHRIS: [taking a disquietingly long look at the bayou and contemplating the sweet release of death by drowning] … what?

ANDY: Well - if I might wax Euclidean for a moment - as a lark, perhaps, for never the pedant, not I! - aren’t all circles, in the technical sense… flat?

CHRIS: No.

ANDY: I think yes!

He pulls out a dog-eared copy of Edwin Abbott Abbot’s Flatland. In the margins he has doodled an image of himself doing a wheelie on a Harley that’s itself riding on top of a surfboard that’s catching the perfect wave with Princess Leia in her slave girl costume sitting on his handlebars, in one hand he shoots a gun into the air, in the other he holds his ejaculating penis, he wears cool guy sunglasses, his grin self-satisfied and broad.

CHRIS: You never saw a donut in your life, Andy? A tire? A Cheerio?

PRODUCER KAYA: [reluctantly] Technically that’s a torus, Chris.

Andy fist pumps. Chris wheels around in the car, wild eyed and incredulous.

CHRIS: You’re taking his side?!?

PRODUCER KAYA: Now now, I love my boys equally.

ANDY: Are there ever really sides, to anything?

CHRIS: There’s sides to this circles argument!

ANDY: Chris, Chris, Chris - did the Quakers teach you nothing? A circle has no vertices and thus no sides!

Chris quietly pulls out his gun and starts raising it to his own temple.

PRODUCER KAYA: I think you were doing a thing, Chris? Rust-Chris? I wanted to hear it. What was the flat circle thing about?

CHRIS: [reluctantly lowering his gun] Everything we’ve ever made, we’ll make again - the season finale recap, the trailer reaction, the listener mailbag, the shitty opening banter…. Over and over, into infinity. There is no new show. Podcasts have no beginning and no ending. There are no episodes to this shit! There’s only the show, returning, forever and eternal. We’ve taken this drive ten thousand times before and we’ll take it infinitely many times again. You think you’re watching Severance? You’re really watching the slow death of your own capacity to pay attention, all to satisfy some jaded pricks half-listening at 2.0x speed, waiting for their own opinions to be parroted back to them.

ANDY: That’s a very long way of saying you don’t like a show.

CHRIS: I’m not allowed to not like things. That’s how we get people to keep coming on these podcasts, by pretending we like everything, Mr. Robot, Tyler Perry movies, stuff like that. I’m just a vessel. [taps temple] Bill had my not-liking-things neurons surgically removed.

ANDY: Michelle Obama is a devoted listener of our podcast.

CHRIS: I don’t understand how that’s connected to our current conversation.

ANDY: No one ever does!

3. INT. MARTY’S HOUSE — NIGHT

A dinner of agonizing wholesomeness. Andy’s wife MAGGIE (skeptical, watching everything) sets down a casserole for her family. Andy presides at the head of the table like a man narrating a commercial for his own existence. Chris sits rigid, holding a glass of wine he has not decided whether to drink, dreaming of picking up girls at Duff’s.

ANDY: [carving] This is what it’s all about, Chris.

MAGGIE: I thought his name was Rust.

ANDY: The girls. The wife. You know…

[seeing Andy waxing philosophical, both Maggie and Chris pull deeply from their drinks]

ANDY: … a man builds a life as a bulwark. You work, you provide, you come home, you do bath time, you put on a little Taylor in the car the next morning because the girls love it - not me, the girls, heh, but also me - and you protect the entire fragile architecture with your whole body. And then… you decompress.

CHRIS: I think the Taylor Swift bit is a little tired.

ANDY: Are you saying it’s tired on a fake Andy level, a real Andy level, or a Freddie level?

MAGGIE: Aging millennials with Gryffindor tattoos paid for this house.

ANDY: I hate cynical franchise slop! Now pass me one of those chocolate frogs with John Lithgow’s shame-filled face on the package.

CHRIS: You know none of this is real, right? The being good, the being safe - it’s a story we tell ourselves so we can get some sleep, a way to hide from the relentless march of entropy. [pauses] But this casserole’s incredible, Jesus Christ.

Maggie laughs awkwardly, then secretly pours a little more vodka into her Chardonnay.

ANDY: [oblivious, beaming] See, the wife loves him, the girls love him. Everybody loves Rust. Chris. Rust.

PRODUCER KAYA: [from the ether] Everybody loves Chris. Nobody loves Rust.

CHRIS: I’m a regular on 37 podcasts. I have never once been inside a kitchen this happy. Don’t take this for granted, Marty-Andy.

4. INT. ROADSIDE BAR - NIGHT

Andy “decompresses.” LISA, a court stenographer so implausibly hot it utterly breaks an already-broken show, leans on the bar. Andy arrives mid-rationalization, really in his zone, a man building the alibi before the crime.

ANDY: [sliding in] A man contains multitudes, you understand. Yes, there are certain load-bearing facts about me, facts of biography, facts of family. And yet! There is also a self, beyond fact - the artist, the showrunner, the guy who wrote for Vibe twenty years ago - who requires, periodically, to be seen.

LISA: You talk a lot.

ANDY: It’s my whole thing.

LISA: [bending over to expose her cleavage] Buy me a drink, Marty.

ANDY: OOOOOOHHHHHHH BOOOOOOOYYYYYY!

5. INT. BURNED CHURCH - DAY

Charred beams, a collapsed roof open to white sky. On a surviving wall, a faded mural: the spiral again, a crowd of spectral figures. Chris goes still the way he went still the first time he got a handy at the Khyber during a Black Rebel Motorcycle Club set. Andy photographs everything, tastefully arranging his shots like he’s fucking Carleton Watkins shooting a crime scene.

ANDY: [admiring his work] Another winner for the Green-man!

CHRIS: The mayor. The Tuttles. CARCOSA! [touching the wall] It keeps surfacing - in the diaries, in the brothel ledgers, in the Spotify comments from fans with parasocial delusions of someday buying me a michelada and sharing a laugh with Cousin Sal. There’s a whole machine under this town, Andy-Marty. It runs on the bodies of the people who struggle, the people who don’t matter. Unlike us, Hollywood insiders who are personal friends with every showrunner who comes on to promote their latest horseshit.

ANDY: I thought the Obi-Wan Kenobi show was a delight.

CHRIS: We’ve just gotta keep chasing that rabbit, dog.

ANDY: Okay, but here’s where I get nervous.

CHRIS: There are times when you aren’t nervous?

ANDY: Every thread you’re pulling runs uphill. The school, the ministry, the money, all the vague conspiracist spaghetti this show throws weakly at the wall in an attempt to hide the fact that there’s no substance to be found anywhere in it. And at the top of every thread is -

Both men instinctively glance toward the heavens, where a single shaft of light beams down. In that shaft of light they see, or think they see, a spectral figure.

CHRIS: The Yellow King.

ANDY: [whispering] I’m not saying anything about him. He’s done a lot of good in this community. He gave us a platform. He could be a problem and also be the reason we have jobs. Both things can be true! I’m trying on a new personality as a both-things guy.

CHRIS: You’re scared of him.

ANDY: I’m respectful of him. There’s a difference and the difference is fear.

CHRIS: The difference is fear and that’s an argument that you’re not afraid?

ANDY: [ignoring, hedging at full sail] I’m not going to be the guy, the old guy, who looks at the powerful, beloved figure that signs the checks and goes, “actually, this is a vast criminal conspiracy.” That’s such a tired take. Let other people have that take. I’ll just quietly think it forever and never say it.

CHRIS: [popping a fresh Zyn] I’m gonna say it.

ANDY: When?

CHRIS: My deathbed. Quietly.

6. INT. INTERROGATION BOX - NIGHT

Chris, looking through two-way glass at a sweating suspect, prepares for a legendary Cohle interrogation - the leaning-in, the false intimacy, the confession pulled out like a splinter. Andy is composing a complaint letter to the Trader Joe’s corporation in his head.

CHRIS: [staring at the suspect] You know what? You know what? I’m gonna give him the Wayne Jenkins impression! That’s the closer right there.

Andy looks at Producer Kaya forlornly. For a moment they lock eyes, trying to talk themselves into the necessary course of action.

CHRIS: The Wayne Jenkins! Heheh! Everybody loves it!

Andy and Producer Kaya nod to each other, dejected; Andy wipes a single tear. They know what they have to do.

CHRIS: Glenn Powell, he loved the Wayne Jenkins! He laughed so hard!

AMANDA DOBBINS: [from a pocket dimension] Diiiiiiiid heeeeeeeee?

Producer Kaya pulls a .357 magnum revolver from her purse and, shaking, raises it, pointing it an inch from Chris’s head.

ANDY: [nodding solemnly, mouthing the words] It’s time.

CHRIS: You know… maybe it’s not the moment for the Wayne Jenkins.

ANDY: For me, it’s always a yes, except for moments like now, when it is, if I may be so bold, a no.

Producer Kaya wipes her forehead, lowering her pistol back into her Hermès.

CHRIS: Time to shine.

Chris begins interrogating the suspect. Watching through the two-way glass, Andy narrates to Producer Kaya, explaining everything that’s happening even though she’s standing right there and is perfectly capable of following along.

ANDY: [reverent, jealous] This is the thing he does. Watch. He doesn’t break them. He empathizes with them to death. He convinces a man that confessing is the kindest thing anyone’s ever offered him. It’s grotesque. It’s genius. I could never. I’d start talking about Briarpatch and the “USA Network golden era” and the guy would lawyer up. That’s why I’m not in the box.

PRODUCER KAYA: You’re not in the box because HR says you’re not allowed in there anymore.

ANDY: Because of the Mickey and Conrad thing?

PRODUCER KAYA: Because of the Mickey and Conrad thing.

ANDY: [sighing] The trials of Job!

Inside the box, Chris gets a name and a location. A man called LEDOUX. He emerges.

CHRIS: You know, the Wayne Jenkins bit, it’s like that Simpsons stepping on the rake thing. Like, the funny part is that it isn’t funny. It’s meta.

ANDY: Sure it is, buddy. Sure it is.

7. INT. INTERROGATION BOX - LATER

A different suspect: a hollow, dry-eyed woman who did an unthinkable thing to her own children. Chris already has the confession, got it the way he gets everything, with theatrical jocularity. A cop moves to lead the suspect out. At the door she turns and asks, small-voiced, what happens to her now.

CHRIS: [leaning in, the gentlest voice you’ve ever heard] The press is gonna be hard on you. And prison’s very hard on people who hurt kids. So if you ever get the chance… you should kill yourself.

He straightens, tucks in a fresh Zyn, and walks out like he’d commented on the weather. Long silence.

ANDY: [shaken] You can’t… that’s not a note you give a person.

PRODUCER KAYA: He gives that note a lot.

ANDY: Really?

PRODUCER KAYA: Have you seen Ryen Rusillo in the break room recently?

ANDY: [the critic surfacing against his will] And the awful part - and I would never endorse it - are we so fallen that we can’t tell the difference between appreciation and endorsement? Sontag spoke on this - the awful part is the delivery was immaculate. No malice! Perfect read. Hateful. Flawless. [beat] God, I respect the technique in a way I’m going to need to discuss with my analyst.

CHRIS: [brooding] I’m just worried she won’t have the courage to actually kill herself.

ANDY: OK, well, maybe you should do your Wayne Jenkins, then.

8. EXT. HOUSING PROJECT - NIGHT



[to be played as a single unbroken six-minute take, the camera never cutting, the way the show shot it so everyone would talk about how they shot it and thus not notice that like a full six episodes of this shit is wheel-spinning, boring sidequests, and portentous gasbag monologues that Nick Pizzolatto didn’t have the chops for, or as I like to call it, pulling an Adolescence.]

Chris, in a leather kutte and a borrowed mustache, drags Andy - wide-eyed, badge tucked, narrating his own fear - through a gunfight he did not consent to; they go over a fence, through a kitchen where a family is eating, past a man with a shotgun, into an alley, onto the hood of a moving Crown Vic, through dogs barking, through sirens swelling, through helicopter light strobing, the whole sequence engineered for one purpose, which is so that for the next ten years critics will say “the tracking shot, man, the TRACKING shot” while remembering nothing else about the case, the victims, or the conspiracy - until the camera finally, mercifully holds on the two of them collapsed against a dumpster.

ANDY: [gasping] Was that - was that for the plot or was that for the discourse?

CHRIS: [calm, reloading] Both things. You’re a both-things guy. We both are!

ANDY: We’re both both things guys?

CHRIS: Right.

ANDY: I only like being a things guy when you’re the other thing guy.

CHRIS: We’re too old for this.

ANDY: You know that shot’s gonna be the only thing anybody remembers.

CHRIS: A flat circle….

[Andy makes the noise.]

9. EXT. LEDOUX COMPOUND — DUSK

A meth shack in the trees, festooned with the twig traps. REGGIE LEDOUX patrols in his underwear and a gas mask, muttering prophecy. Chris and Andy move in.

LEDOUX: [through the mask, to no one] Time is a flat circle. You’ve done this before. You’ll do it again. There’s a season two coming and it will be worse.

ANDY: [listening as they sneakily advance] This season is quite bad itself, actually.

FREDDIE: Christ, yes, thank you.

ANDY: Portentous nonsense that people ascribe all kind of meaning to because they’re bored and want to feel something.

FREDDIE: As a mystery it could just literally not be worse. All that business with the boat means nothing! They figure out the mystery through a totally fanciful intuitive leap based on information the viewer doesn’t have!

ANDY: A picture of a green house? That’s the vital clue?

FREDDIE: I’ve painted a lot of houses in my life. I never got paint on ONE of my ears, let alone BOTH. And the “sniper in the trees” bit! Doggerel!

ANDY: The Reddit theorizing, what mishegaas.

CHRIS: DON’T TALK BAD ABOUT ONE OF MY SPECIAL THINGS!

They breach. Chris clears the front, Andy pushes into the back rooms and stops. Whatever is back there, we do not see it. We see Andy’s face, the face of the girl dad, all of his self-control draining out of him at once.

ANDY: [no longer narrating, very quiet] Chris. The back rooms. There’s - Chris, there are kids back here.

CHRIS: I prefer not to let the concept of children enter my mental world.

Andy walks back to where Ledoux kneels, cuffed, and executes him - one shot, off-frame. The prophecy stops. Silence broken only by tree frogs.

CHRIS: [after a long beat, surveying the scene with terrible practicality] Okay. Here’s the story. He went for a gun. We returned fire. We saved the kids and we’re heroes and the case is closed and nobody asks who he answered to.

ANDY: [hollow] We don’t pull the thread.

CHRIS: We can’t. Not today. They’ll give us medals so we’ll stop. They always give you something so you’ll stop.

ANDY: Time for a time jump. How’s 2012?

CHRIS: What happened to 2002?

ANDY: That’s just the infidelity and betrayal part and it would be a real drag in a parody of this nature.

CHRIS: 2012 it is, then! Surely our beloved 76ers will have won a championship by then!

PRODUCER KAYA: [to camera] They didn’t speak for years. The downloads cratered. BlueChew didn’t renew their sponsorship of the After Dark segment. Even FanDuel stopped asking Chris to come up with rube-exploiting parlays. These were… the dark times.

10. INT. DIVE BAR/RUST’S LAIR - NIGHT

Years on. Chris has gone feral. He keeps a bar he barely tolerates. Arranged on every surface, sculptures made entirely of empty Zyn tins, hundreds of them, a man’s despair rendered as flat little pucks of tobacco. Andy arrives in a sad blazer, now working as a PA for David Ellison.

ANDY: [taking in the tin sculptures] What is all this?

CHRIS: [points] That one’s a man. That one’s the future. That one’s a diorama of the legendary July 27, 1987 Replacements show at Chestnut Cabaret. I’ve had a lot of time.

ANDY: They reopened it.

CHRIS: The Chestnut?!?

ANDY: The case. There’s a new body - antlers, spiral, the whole bit. I honestly find it a bit derivative, if I’m being completely honest, and to me it implicates the slow attrition of standards in -

CHRIS: Which means we got the wrong guy.

ANDY: We got the wrong guy.

CHRIS: Which means the thread we didn’t pull is still attached to something. I never stopped, Marty. I’ve got a storage unit. I’ve got the Big Book. I know who it is. I’ve known for years. It goes all the way up.

ANDY: [the old cowardice flickering, then dying] You know I’m going to want to find seventeen reasons not to say his name on air.

CHRIS: I know.

ANDY: And you know I’m going to find them, and then come have your back on this thing anyway.

CHRIS: [almost a smile] And that’s why you’re my dog.

ANDY: [genuinely moved] God. I love that for me.

He extends a hand. Chris takes it. Behind them, a single Zyn-tin sculpture catches the light: it is, unmistakably, a crowned figure in yellow.

11. EXT. CARCOSA - NIGHT

A ruined Southern Gothic estate swallowed by swamp & cliche - kudzu, dead franchises, the bones of every show that got three seasons and a cancellation. At its dark heart lives ERROL CHILDRESS: the scarred groundskeeper, the green-eared monster that’s been mowing the lawns of the powerful for thirty years and listening at every door. Chris and Andy move into the maze with flashlights and a dwindling supply of nerve.

ANDY: [whispering] This is where the discourse said it would all pay off. The conspiracy. The network. Tuttle. The Yellow King. Untold thousands of theories.

CHRIS: Have you been reading Reddit again?

ANDY: Only when I need to cum.

CHRIS: [grim] And instead of all that they imagined, it’s one sad man in a hole.

ANDY: The absolute and total failure of this show, - which I stress, I respect so much - and I would never say this is a flaw - but narratively, after all that convoluted lore, all that menace, to collapse it down to a single random spooky guy in a maze does feel, and I want to be careful -

CHRIS: Andy.

FREDDIE: He’s right! After all that shit, it’s just some lame creepy Southern guy cliche who doesn’t matter and we had no reason, hell, no ability to suspect???

ANDY: It feels like the conspiracy fizzles. Just fizzles! As a mystery, this could not be worse. [comprehending what he’s just done] There. I directly said a negative thing. I feel sick, and yet… lightened.

Errol emerges from the dark, soft-voiced and dreaming.

ERROL: Come die with me, little priests… I prefer the Midnight Boys.

Chris looks up through the broken roof and, with terrible timing, the night sky opens - a slow cosmic spiral of stars resolving into the great churning Algorithm itself, a nebula of Spotify recommendations, and at its center, vast and benevolent and terrible, the face of SIMMONS - The Yellow King. Chris gasps. Errol strikes, a blade into Chris’s gut. Andy screams, takes a hatchet to the shoulder, and driven by blood and rage and the love of two daughters, draws and fires. Errol drops. The maze goes quiet. The two men lie tangled in the dirt of Carcosa, bleeding, alive.

ANDY: [wheezing] Chris. Chris, stay with me. Don’t you dare make this the series finale.

CHRIS: [bleeding out] This… this episode… is brought to you by… SimpliSafe….

PRODUCER KAYA: My god. What a pro.

CHRIS: [staring at the sky, far away] I saw it, Andy. The whole thing. It’s just one big - we’re inside it, all of us, a flat circle -

ANDY: Aren’t all circles -

[Chris dies from hearing Andy’s correction]

ANDY: Never mind! Never mind!

CHRIS: [revived, smiling through the blood] The best… worst… best part is it’s all free… with ads.

12. EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT

Both men, bandaged, in wheelchairs and robes, parked on the curb under a clear black sky. Kaya waits with the van.

ANDY: [gently] You used to say it was all dark, man. Indifferent universe. Content as the heat death of attention. The flat circle. The void with a paywall.

CHRIS: [eyes on the stars] Yeah.

ANDY: Well our Quaker god is out there, and he’s spreading the light.

CHRIS: OK first of all I thought you were Jewish, second of all the Quaker god is, like, just a groovy feeling.

ANDY: But it’s our groovy feeling, good buddy.

CHRIS: [a long quiet beat, nicotine coursing through his stimulant-battered bloodstream, the closest this man gets to peace] When I was under, in the dark, I felt something I didn’t have words for. Not a bit. Not a take. Not a bout of laughing too hard at the boss’s bad joke. Just a… warmth, like a kitchen with a casserole in it. Like a kid in a car who loves a song you’d never pick yourself but love to hear anyway. [a beat] Once there was only dark. No mics, no podcast feeds, nobody listening to anybody. And now… [gestures weakly at the whole glittering apparatus of the sky] now there’s all this light. Look at all of it. Everybody talking. Everybody heard. Free-flowing conversations that occasionally touch on mature subjects.

ANDY: [softly] You think the light’s winning?

CHRIS: [the smallest nod] Yeah, Marty. Andy. [He pops one last Zyn, ignoring his heart crying out in protest] I think the light’s winning.

Andy reaches over and takes his friend’s hand. Kaya starts the van.

ANDY: [voice breaking] God. I love that for you.

PRODUCER KAYA: [from the driver’s seat] Get in. You’re both on four other podcasts in the morning.

CHRIS: [cries]

ANDY: [cries]

PRODUCER KAYA: [soothing] Alright, my honeys. Let’s get you home.

The van pulls away under the winning light. Hold. Cut to black.