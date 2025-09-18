Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

48 Comments

User's avatar
Herb's avatar
Herb
14h

Maybe it's an overly-specific thing tied to my age; but I was genuinely excited about flip phones returning. Having a smartphone version of the Motorola Razr I had in my youth is awesome to me. It's pure nostalgia, but actually functional too. It seems to be pretty niche and fly under the radar, it doesn't get talked about all that much. But to me it's 1,000 times more exciting than a slightly better screen or camera. I'd love for Google to do a Pixel flip phone. Like I say though, maybe i'm just in that sweet spot of 90s/00s kids who reminisce about how cool the tech felt back then.

Also, just to add:

"the peculiarly depressing spectacle of obligatory enthusiasm."

As a Brit, that's a sentence that pretty much sums up our view of America in general.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
15h

I went to a phone store near me (Verizon) to get a new charging cable a few weeks ago. They asked if I wanted to trade in my old Apple phone. I said I didn't want to spend the money as old one was fine. They said with a trade in that it would be free. They then said, what about your Apple watch? I said I was going to keep it because I didn't want to spend the money. They said with a trade in it would be free. So this summer I got a new watch and new phone. I did pay for the cable. I do not get it. My monthly bill did not change. I asked around and others had similar experiences but it didn't last as the trade-in option was only a few weeks in the last days of summer vacation. It wasn't advertised. Does anyone know why Verizon would do this? Has anyone else had this experience?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture