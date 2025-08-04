Freddie deBoer

18h

The AI cheerleaders seem to be forgetting that when a technology is truly useful, valuable, and enjoyable, people will adopt it of their own free will. No one had to force anyone to buy an iPhone or to install GPS in their cars.

Anecdotally, pretty much everyone I know has been on the receiving end of AI hype at work. Their employers make outright demands that they start using AI to “help” them complete tasks—which winds up creating more work for them because they have to check everything for errors.

There is no doubt that AI is better than us at some tasks, and in those areas—for example writing code and reading medical scans—it is being adopted with no need to push it.

But I think we need to trust the rest of us, who have perfectly good reasons for rejecting AI, the same way we rejected Google Glass, Meta’s VR goggles, the Apple Vision Pro, and so many other products that Silicon Valley types erroneously believe will change the world.

19h

Oh, yes, this!: "Our ongoing inability to define communally-shared visions of lives that are ordinary but noble and valuable . . . ." Christianity at its purest used to accomplish this--every person no matter his or her ability/status an immortal child of God who would stand on the final day equal with every other person in the sight of the Lord. However imperfectly that may have actually existed, the ideal was there. And perhaps other religions of which I am not aware accomplish that goal as well. But in our God-Is-Dead world, how can that vision exist? How can we accomplish a society where Martin Luther King Jr's vision prevails: "“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as a Michaelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, 'Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.'" I have no idea, either, how to make that vision real . . . but it is what we desperately need. And I doubt AI will help.

