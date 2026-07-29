Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Alexander Kaplan's avatar
Alexander Kaplan
2h

"You want your robot vacuum to not suck?"

Brother, that's the opposite of what I want. (I'll see myself out.)

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David Ramsey's avatar
David Ramsey
3h

I know I'm preaching to the choir, but this is how I feel about LLMs in general: is there something about life that's better now since LLM consumer products were released? is there, like, more of something good? or is there something useful that's gotten better? as far as I can tell, the main difference is much more spam & scams in the culture.

I read someone like Nate Silver say LLMs have improved his efficiency by X% but has overall quality of Nate Silver content improved? I do not detect any such change?

Amount of "good" content out there seems to be same or perhaps a tick less; amount of "bad" content increased massively.

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