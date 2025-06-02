Freddie deBoer

Allan
15h

>I’m under no obligation to pretend that the rich buying giant lots and enjoying the peace and quiet enabled by long driveways and big manors is somehow more legitimate than NIMBY behavior.

This is where I think you'll get the most disagreement from non-weird YIMBYs. The best argument for YIMBYism is about property rights. If you want to buy a vacant lot and keep it vacant, cool, go with God. But if you want to build a highrise on that vacant lot, you should also be able to.

I'll grant you that a lotta weird aggressive YIMBY types are seemingly motivated by an aesthetic preference for density and urbanism, to which keeping lots vacant is antithetical. But if your YIMBYism is downstream from a belief that others shouldn't be able to tell you what to do with property you own, then the anecdote you describe is totally fine.

Greg
15h

A few thoughts:

1) When the locals buy a property and don't develop it, they are paying property taxes on it. (If only that tax were proportional to just the value of the land itself.)

2) The wage stagnation in the linked article is inflation-adjusted, which is as much a story about rising prices (sometimes as a result of over-regulation) as it is about employers not paying enough. If employers paid us more and we didn't build more houses, the additional wages would just be more fuel for the bidding war.

3) Being rich gets you a higher standard of living in a lot of ways. We have the means to transfer consumption from rich to poor and I think we should do more of that. But identifying discrete instances of luxury and trying to offer the less fortunate some kind of facsimile of that via regulation would be less than optimal even if it didn't backfire spectacularly, and is definitely a bad idea if it does.

