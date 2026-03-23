Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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James K.'s avatar
James K.
20h

The NFL got lucky in a way. The things the nerds discovered (go for it on fourth down more! Try more two point conversions!) tend to make the game MORE interesting. In the NBA and MLB the analytics made the game less interesting.

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Ben
21h

We are generally dunces in love with the nostalgia of weird counting stats that were never that important (seriously batting average where walks don't count as an at bat). We are unfortunately addicted to deciles (triple double meaningless a 10 is just a number between 9 and 11). But the NBA issue is simple - 3 pointer is not 50% harder than a 2. And corner 3 is too close. Easy enough to eliminate the corner 3 by cutting the line.

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