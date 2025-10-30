being a sports media professional means forcing yourself to have this kind of a reaction every time you’re on camera

Consider how smart football journalism was supposed to be by now. Long the domain of ex-jocks ladling out evidence-free bromides about how you have to pound the ball and causation-flipping claims that time of possession is the ultimate metric, today NFL media is dominated by the nerds, analysts who proudly announce that they’ve never played the game and let their teenage resentments power their never-ending performance of Well, Actually football contrarianism. Experience is out! Numbers are in! Empiricism reigns! The bible was right: someday, the meek will inherit the earth, and it’s happening every Sunday on NFL Twitter, where it’s always time to re-prosecute high school.

And yet…. The analytics revolution promised to graft rationality and context onto our game-day commentary, but when it comes to the most common and pernicious trend in NFL analysis - overreacting to small samples and short runs of good or bad performance - nothing has really changed. That’s because NFL new media conditions dictate that even the most temperamentally sober and judicious talking heads operate as 24/7 hype machines. This is not, to put it mildly, a new problem. In 2007, ESPN’s Kevin Jackson wrote that NFL media was “Overreaction Nation – a land where no sample size is too small for drawing conclusions, where the most common movement is the knee-jerk.” That description still fits the NFL media perfectly. Week after week, cable TV and podcasters spin wild narratives, proclaiming teams hopeless or superhuman after one game, seemingly embracing the idea that “no sample size is too small.” That this all comes from people who will tell you that they’re the keepers of the flame of Rational Football Analysis only makes it all more annoying.

Modern front offices have jumped on modern statistical analysis, with every team employing analytics departments and with more and more coaches regularly expressing disdain for yesterday’s conventional wisdom. This isn’t a secret; the Ringer, which has always employed its fair share of football nerds who heap contempt on the old ways, proclaimed back in 2018 that “football’s analytics moment has arrived,” pointing out the rise of modern tracking data and explaining how it gives teams an edge. But if we’re honest, even the Ringer was clear that football will never be baseball in statistical clarity: “Football will likely never be baseball, where statistics can basically explain anything,” Kevin Clark (now of ESPN) wrote – “there are too few games and too many variables.” In other words, the sport I love the most is inherently a beast of variance, full of noise. You’d think that message would temper the beat writers.

Instead, it seems the analytics evangelists and talking heads don’t trust their own analytic philosophy. They invoke “small sample size” as a scolding cliché if you dare overreact, but shamelessly turn right around and do it themselves. With every Monday morning comes a fresh rush of oversimplified hot takes. And time has proven that the ostensibly-objective analytics peddlers are no better when it comes to hype than their old school former player competition.

Consider this doozy from Steve Palazzolo of smarty-pants podcast Check the Mic: New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart, who has started five games in his career, is “Mahomesian” when it comes to his scrambling ability.

This wasn’t just relegated to a tweet but received a whole hearing on their podcast. To be clear and to be fair, he was talking specifically about scrambling ability. Unfortunately, that’s just as nuts! When it comes to scrambling specifically (that is, not designed QB runs but instead running out of structure to buy passing time or rushes out of passing plays) Patrick Mahomes is certainly among the very best in NFL history. “Scrambles” is one of those football categories that’s never going to be perfectly quantifiable (sorry, nerds), but the best evidence I can find suggests that since his rookie year of 2017 Mahomes has had 263 total non-designed scramble attempts (excluding any plays resulting in sacks, which confusingly are sometimes considered rushing attempts), meaning he’s unusually willing to pull it down and move around, especially compared to statuesque pocket passers like Matt Stafford. Scrambles that specifically resulted in a run had Mahomes ranking 1st in the league for total documented scrambles run (35 attempts) and 3rd in associated scramble yards (278 yards). That’s high efficiency, an average of 7.94 yards per run scramble attempt. And, again accepting that there are some data limitations here, the best sources I’ve found suggest that Mahomes has earned 313.7 EPA in 120 career starts.

You might say, hey, Mahomes has had all of those starts to earn all of that EPA. To which I would say, precisely! He has demonstrated a superior scrambling ability repeatedly and over time, which is the best way to showcase a given ability. Jaxson Dart, he of the five career starts, 142 pass attempts, and 43 carries does not have anything like the volume to establish that he’s even a decent scrambler, let alone a very good one. I don’t care if he rushed for 50 yards at a time; there just isn’t enough evidence to establish his level of scrambling ability. Maybe I’m being too much of a stickler and Palazzolo is merely scouting, describing potential ability. But then, this exact slippage happens all of the time and makes NFL analysis worse than it has to be. Palazzolo is more than smart enough to know better than to engage in this hyperbole - but then, there’s a reason that point got clipped for a YouTube short, isn’t there?

Palazzolo’s podcast running mate and fellow PFF employee Sam Monson had the right idea a couple years back:

But Monson sometimes rushes things, too. This past draft season he tweeted, in response to a fan expressing concern about then-draft prospect Shedeur Sanders’s collegiate pressure to sack rate, “Yes, but it was also the biggest concern with Jayden Daniels, and 10 months later nobody cares.” We might note that Jayden Daniels has already taken sixty (60!) sacks in his brief twenty-two start career and is now regularly dealing with constant minor injuries and, understandably, Washington fans and media very much care. This was of course one of the primary concerns with Daniels going into the draft process, his slight frame and tendency to take sacks, which inspired injury fears. His first year he was generally quite healthy, and so Monson concluded that his sack totals weren’t a problem. Now he’s been banged up, and so those sacks are a problem again. This is how most NFL media functions: a constant overreaction to recent events.

Even official NFL media admit the problem but can’t resist it. After Week 1 of this season, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra rightly noted that opening weekend “fabricates fictions based on faulty sample sizes and feeds them to the masses as truth.” Yet Patra then proceeded to unpack every one of these new narratives himself, deciding which blaring headlines were “overreactions” and which were “bad omens.” Yes, this was an official NFL.com story: the league’s own site had an article called “Week 2 storylines: Nine early overreactions and bad omens,” pointing out that after just one game “many of the narratives formed after 16 of 272 games are naturally of the negative variety,” which did not stop the analyst from writing them down or the NFL’s social accounts from trumpeting the piece or impressionable fans declaring them to be the truth. Patra even told us to season everything with “two tablespoons of salt” while in the commission of publishing a piece that, he surely knew, almost zero readers would take with any grains of salt at all. This official acknowledgment of hype is great, but it still feeds the beast. Why not just decline to draw outsized conclusions from limited data?

That’s also a repetitive feature of the Rich Eisen Show. Host Eisen and his Ed McMahon figure Chris Brockman have a recurring bit called “Overreaction Mondays” where they launch takes that they acknowledge are wild overreactions… and then spend the rest of the show demonstrating that they clearly believe those overreactions to be the gospel truth. New England fan Brockman is currently over the moon because Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has piloted them to five straight wins, which is clearly sufficient to establish him as the greatest QB in Patriots history. Sorry Tom! Looks like Maye is the next Brazilian jiujitsu instructor in your life. That five games is, you know, not that many hasn’t prevented Brockman from deciding that his team will never lose another game. In fairness, it hasn’t stopped most of the professional football analysts out there from doing it either. Go search around YouTube for “Drake Maye” and see some of the wild shit that’s being put out there. When I saw a video titled “Dynasty RESTORED,” I had to lie down for awhile. The greatest dynasty in NFL history restored by a five-game winning streak against generally terrible teams.

Poor Bill Simmons. God bless him, the guy just can’t stop Josh Freeman-ing every Patriots QB who comes along. He just saw the Mac Jones experience! Jones was a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie; you can find a dozen local Boston media pieces declaring him the team’s starter for the next decade in five minutes of Googling. Go back and look! The entire city of Boston was unanimous: they had their guy. Mac Jones was going to lead them out of the wilderness. There was no other possible outcome! And yet…. Bill, buddy, you’re like a girl who keeps falling for the same exact guys over and over again, handing them your heart, and watching your hopes get dashed. Your commitment to the romantic ideal is admirable, but at some point you have to practice a little emotional self-defense, honey. (Can you believe Patriots fans have had to endure seven seasons without a Super Bowl win??? Seven whole seasons! My beloved Chicago Bears last won the Super Bowl when I was 5 years old and I’m now 44, and fellow AFC East team the Buffalo Bills recently went 17 years without a playoff appearance, but no, pity the poor New England Patriots fans. They’ve had it so tough. I really feel for them.)

So, let’s look at Maye. He’s the latest in a string of NFL quarterbacks to have been anointed as perennial MVP candidates and likely Hall of Famers after a remarkably small number of games. This keeps happening; indeed, “Which Quarterback Nominated as a Future Perennial MVP Candidate Will Be Marginal in a Year or Two?” could be an annual feature in NFL coverage. Brockman at least has the excuse of being an unapologetic homer. What gets to me is that the oh-so-smart, analytically-focused NFL hipster media agenda nevertheless nominates some new quarterback as a future all-timer every single year, despite the fact that this doesn’t make sense in terms of pure math. Why do these people never look back at their previous takes and ask “Should I decline to get way overexcited about Young Quarterback X this year, given that I recently got way overexcited about Young Quarterback Y and Z, and that looks foolish today?” Of course, the whole premise of sports media is that you never, ever look back at your old takes, so they’re never in a position to have accountability. Maybe that’s why they’ve gone nuts with “this QB is the future” every single year.

You could look at Robert Griffin of the Washington Redskins, whose rookie year electrified the league and whose injury-depleted career should serve as a lesson to every NFL pundit about how fickle this sport is, but for some reason doesn’t. You could look at Carson Wentz, a bona fide MVP candidate who justly earned a second contract that had Philly fans declaring him the team’s present and future; he too suffered a gruesome knee injury, and also struggled with seeming unlikable and possibly just being ass. A couple short years ago, CJ Stroud was the talk of the league, his dominant advantage over first-overall-pick Bryce Young a sad statement on the futility of the Carolina Panthers franchise; surely, Stroud was a perennial MVP candidate in the years to come! Yet he’s struggled through a season and a half on a bad offense that has had awful offensive lines that nevertheless cannot fully excuse just how far his play has fallen. Last year, Daniels was the story of the NFL season, a lightning-in-a-bottle, once-in-a-lifetime prospect who was sure to dominate the league for years to come; a few short months later, he’s been unhealthy, his team has underperformed even when he’s on the field, and the exact same pundits who said that they’d never seen a rookie like him now barely give him any attention at all and regularly say Maye is a better prospect from their draft class, no doubt about it! I’d love to see 2024-2025 versions of pundits react to 2025-2026 pundits declaring Maye>>>Daniels, but again these people have professionally short memories.

There are all manner of other QBs who looked like they were stars in the making who turned out to not be that in the recent past, from Matt Leinart to Mark Sanchez to Mitch Trubisky (no, seriously) to Tua Tagovailoa. We’ve seen this story again and again and again. And let’s not forget that this year is the year of the “reclamation project QB,” with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones proving that bad starts to careers don’t guarantee bad ends. So why does this simple wisdom, the wisdom of calming the fuck down, never penetrate? I don’t understand what life must be like for people this perpetually excitable, bouncing endlessly from one breathless declaration to the next. Is there no room in NFL media, no room at all, for skepticism? I suspect that there’s a real big market opportunity for NFL analysts who just refuse to play this game and who insist on slowing damn, speaking soberly and with caution, and serving as NFL skeptics.

Let’s put the hype cycle into perspective by looking at what a particular pundit has about past hyped QBs and are saying about Maye now. I’m going to go with ESPN pundit Ben Solak, not because I have any particularly problem with him - I don’t - but because a) he works for ESPN, the Worldwide Leader in Sports, b) he exemplifies a certain kind of shit-eating superiority that’s common to analytics types, and c) he nevertheless constantly flies off the handle when it comes to anointing the latest hot quarterback The One. As far as QBs go, these are players who have in past years inspired wild orgasms of hype, with that hype since crashing on the rocks of a brutal league filled with injury and relentlessly battered by the hand of chance. Will Ben’s previous overenthusiasm about prior “This guy will be winning MVPs for years to come” candidates temper their current stances on Drake Maye? (Spoiler: no.)

To be clear, the point is not that all of the Solak tweets that follow are wrong; likely some of them will be proven very much right in time. He was a Tua skeptic, to be fair, but then again he also needed to be real about the fact than in 2023 Tua and the Dolphins were a godlike offense. And that’s why “in time” is the operative clause there, and what drives me crazy is that NFL pundits go overboard talking about QBs every year, those QBs (almost) inevitably come back to earth, and yet they just turn to the next flavor of the week. What I’m suggesting is that maybe they should just calm down instead. I’m just picking Solak because his excitable nature makes demonstrating all of this a little easier.

BEN… BEN… RELAX BEN!!!

Tua Tagavailoa Tweets

Tua’s been an incredible 3rd down passer this season because he gets the ball out SO quickly to unimpeded receivers off the line.

There is no offense better at throwing to the middle of the field than Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins’ third down offense is legit unbelievable. 3/3 on that drive with a TD on 3rd. They’re so good against man and teams continue trying to play man against them on late passing downs. And if you play zone, Tua just finds a window on you and hits someone in stride.

CJ Stroud Tweets

I laid in bed sleepless this past spring, asking myself if Stroud had enough creativity to hang in the league. I’m very dumb!

C.J. Stroud putting on an absolute clinic in pocket management today. He’s regularly making the first and second pressure miss. God mode.

Stroud with three passing TDs in the first half of his first playoff game against the league’s top defense. He couldn’t possibly be more Him.

The year is 2035. C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love are racing for their third league MVP. Marvin Harrison Jr. is setting receiving records. My job has been taken over by A.I. Melvin Ingram is getting a key sack on a rush through the B-gap.

(Note: Solak’s boner for CJ Stroud was truly a thing to behold.)

Jayden Daniels Tweets:

Just an incredible, incredible win for the Commanders. Jayden Daniels rightfully deserves so much shine -- but this Commanders defense! 4-0 turnover differential is the real difference in this one. They made the few plays they needed to, Lions defense didn’t.

Unreal game for Daniels’ escapability. Ridiculous elusiveness when he’s seeing it fast in the pocket.

Been really impressed with Jayden Daniels‘ pocket management this afternoon. Bears are throwing pressures at him and generally winning up front. Daniels has avoided the big mistakes and created splashes instead.

And what does Young Ben have to say about Drake Maye? Only that five games prove that he is a slam-dunk MVP choice, naturally. Patrick Mahomes? Josh Allen? Even Jared Goff? Guys with a history, a pedigree that goes longer than a dozen games? Boring, ordinary, not sufficiently edgy. Because if you want to make it at the Worldwide Leader, you need to constantly channel Stephen A. Smith and act like the last game you saw was the only game you’ve ever seen.

Could Drake Maye be the next big thing? Sure. He certainly has the physical ability. Or he could be Daunte Culpepper. Could CJ Stroud and Jayden Daniels justify all of the hype from their rookie years? Of course! The point is that I don’t know, you don’t know, and neither do the NFL pundits. Neither does Ben Solak. And what bothers me in particular about this species of condescending NFL pundit is that they will endorse concepts like “small sample size theater” when it conforms to their narratives and then gleefully discard those concepts when they don’t. It’s quite frustrating.

Here are tropes to watch out for when it comes to the NFL hype train:

One Game = Season’s Fate A single loss becomes proof a coach’s job is on the line, a single win means the team is a contender.

Player of the Year (or Bust) in 48 Hours A QB throws two picks and the media declares him washed up; the next week he goes 25-of-30 and he’s an MVP candidate. NFL pundits alternate between funeral dirges and coronation ceremonies every Monday.

Outsized Weighting of One Stat Analysts cherry-pick a percentage or grade and assign it cosmic meaning, AKA “going the full PFF.” (This is, not coincidentally, a big part of why so many ex-players despise PFF.)

Vox Populi Misguided NFL analysis has a habit of looking an awful lot like chatter on Reddit; go look for a team’s subreddit and note the way that supposedly adult-in-the-room analysts ape the exact same hype and intensity of the Reddit squad. A lot of new media-style entities even straight-up quote random tweets as if they’re serious analysis. When you’re looking to backstop deeply irresponsible predictions, any evidence will do.

This frenzy persists despite protestations. What drives me crazy is how often NFL media types declare overreaction stupid and pointless and then do it anyway, like that’s cute the 500th time you’re reading or hearing it. The Ringer’s Anthony Dabbundo, writing a betting preview in 2024, reminded readers that after two games “it’s still the peak of overreaction season”- and then proceeded to overreact himself. Why do the keep doing this! Why not note that everyone else overreacts and then decline to do so yourself? I have to think, or hope, that there’s room for an NFL skeptic media, for some new entrant into a very crowded field to say “I’m going to be the analyst who doesn’t overreact to small samples, who doesn’t treat a two game winning streak as a Super Bowl guarantee, who doesn’t think a quarterback having a couple of bad games means that his story has been written, who understands that legacies are written in decades, not games. (Bill Belichick will be remembered as the greatest defensive mind of all time no matter what his struggles at UNC, and I say that as an inveterate Patriots hater.) Again, it seems like there’s this big glaring market inefficiency here, an opening for NFL analysis who are dedicated to skepticism, responsibility, and saying “let’s slow down here.” But maybe that’s wishful thinking on my part. Maybe the TikTok era is one where there’s just no room for people waiting to see the big picture.

You’d think NFL pundits as a class would be a group of people who remembered - well, who remembered stuff like this:

But then, if they remembered, they might not last long as pundits at all.