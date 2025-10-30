Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

26 Comments

User's avatar
sjellic2's avatar
sjellic2
17h

The relationship between this country and this sport is just kind of fundamentally, elementally absurd. I'm not sure it could ever be otherwise.

Go Bears.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
RK's avatar
RK
16h

So much media has become a doofus parade of reaction shots. Look at those faces up top. People seem to love it. I most keenly do not.

The audience would rather see people make ridiculous faces — or the typed equivalent — than give intelligent assessments.

Look at a show like The Voice or (god help me) The Masked Singer. The performances are now just opportunities for the judges to fall out of their chairs in exaggerated amazement.

Feh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture