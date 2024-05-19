Hello friends, after a long pause, book clubs are back. We’ll be doing Kazuo Ishiguro’s deeply underrated 2015 novel The Buried Giant. If you’re not familiar with the book clubs, they’re pretty straightforward and a lot of fun - every week I’ll post about the previous week’s reading, sharing my thoughts and making observations and asking some discussion questions, then readers will participate in the comments as often as they like and with as short or long a response as they choose. (Many people follow along without actively commenting, which is also great.) We’ve had a good time before, though as with any book club it’s difficult to keep people reading and participation is key. But I’m excited and I have a few ideas for how to change up the format this time.

The Buried Giant is a beautiful novel about memory and loss, set in a low-fantasy England following the Norman invasion. The world has become shrouded in a fog that leaves all memories indistinct and hard to grasp, a condition which is connected to a dragon but also to a terrible crime that no one can quite recall. In it, our two protagonists Axl and Beatrice, an elderly married couple, set out to find a long-lost son who they are not quite sure ever existed, and are helped along the way by a Saxon warrior named Wistan who has motives of his own. I won’t say more and I encourage you to try and take in as much of the book blind as you can. It’s a gorgeous, deeply sad story, in some ways a recognizable fantasy journey with adventure and combat but ringed at every moment with Ishiguro’s trademark concern with the insistent influence of the traumas of the past. Last year it was announced that Guillermo del Toro is working on an animated movie based on the novel, with Ishiguro’s input, which is exciting.

You don’t need to have read anything by the 27th, which will be the introductory post in which I’ll give you the first reading assignment, but I encourage you to get your hands on a copy by then. (Paper, ebook, audiobook are obviously all equally good.) After that first post, all the following will be in the book club section which are always for subscribers only. So get subscribed if you aren’t already.

This is a lovely, moving book that was bizarrely dismissed at the time, and I highly encourage you to participate. Remember friends, heroes post at the beginning of a book club; legends keep posting until the end.