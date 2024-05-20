humanitarian food aid intended for starving Gazans, intercepted and destroyed by Israeli settlers

A recent NYT column by Megan K. Stack quotes an Israeli journalist:

It was the pictures of Palestinians swimming and sunning at a Gaza beach that rubbed Yehuda Shlezinger, an Israeli journalist, the wrong way. Stylish in round red glasses and a faint scruff of beard, Mr. Shlezinger unloaded his revulsion at the “disturbing” pictures while appearing on Israel’s Channel 12. “These people there deserve death, a hard death, an agonizing death, and instead we see them enjoying on the beach and having fun,” complained Mr. Shlezinger, the religious affairs correspondent for the widely circulated right-wing Israel Hayom newspaper. “We should have seen a lot more revenge there,” Mr. Shlezinger unrepentantly added. “A lot more rivers of Gazans’ blood.”

I’m biased, but to me that seems quite a bit more extreme than what we’ve seen from the average college protest. (Someone did get poked in the eye with a stray flag, though, so a point for Bari.) As Stack says, this kind of eliminationist rhetoric has become entirely commonplace in mainstream Israeli politics. And of course campus protesters are not exactly people of considerable power. That isn’t true of their antagonists in Israel, where Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, said “We are fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly, we will eliminate everything.” Where Moshe Feiglin, the founder of Israel's Zehut Party and a former representative in the Knesset, said “There is one and only (one) solution, which is to completely destroy Gaza before invading it. I mean destruction like what happened in Dresden and Hiroshima, without nuclear weapons.” Where Nissim Vaturi, deputy speaker of the Knesset, openly supports the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian territories. Where a popular Israeli song Stack references says “There is no forgiveness for swarms of rats/They will die in their rat holes.” Where the settler movement acts with near total impunity; read this interview with a leader of the Israeli settler movement, who comes right out and says that they’re engaged in a settler colonialist project, with ambitions to conquer not only all of Palestine but parts of Jordan, Syria, and Iraq too. I could go on, and on, and on….

This was the basic point of Stack’s column, which delivered a lesson that many Americans simply refuse to learn - that Israel’s government and society has become filled with ultra-nationalist, ultra-religious, ultra-militarist ultra-conservatives. If you would like to blame that reality on the Palestinians, you are free to. But it is reality. There is no longer a secular liberal state of Israel. As commentators like Gideon Levy and Gershom Gorenberg have been documenting for many years, the drift of Israel has been towards a more and more unrepentant embrace of hardline religious fanaticism and rejection of internationalism and multiculturalism. The ultra-Orthodox population is outbreeding its secular counterpart, growing by 509% since 1979, and the political consequences have been vast. (Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is now utterly dependent on the Haredi vote to secure power.) Antipathy towards immigrants generally and Black migrants specifically has been bubbling over for years. Every big-picture piece published about Israel in the last several decades has conceded that there essentially is no Israeli left anymore. It’s a far-right society that has fallen into a seemingly inescapable habit of enabling its religious fringe, caught in a horrible conflict with a far-weaker, ethnically and religiously distinct group. That conflict makes Israel poorer, less safe, and vastly less popular with other nations, but since hardline stances on the conflict have become a political litmus test the country seems incapable of course correcting. And not one word of that can be blamed on a hostile press.

What fries my noodle is how few people in the public conversation - how few of you - seem willing to stake out a very simple and obvious Zionist position regarding this reality. It goes something like this.

I support Zionism and the state of Israel, and I will always advocate for a safe and prosperous Jewish state. I believe in robust American support for Israel, its people, and its military. I believe that Jews are the rightful inheritors of their ancestral homeland, and that the continued existence of a Jewish Israel and a Jewish majority within Israel’s borders is non-negotiable. I believe that Hamas bears the blame for what has happened following the attacks on 10/7, and that Israel had and has a right to use force to rescue hostages and dismantle Hamas. Palestinian lack of self-determination is ultimately the fault of Palestinians; Hamas’s rule is the biggest impediment to Palestinian peace and prosperity. However, the response to the attack has clearly been disproportionate, many specific incidents of violence against the Palestinians have been disturbing, and no matter how many civilian lives have been lost, the figure is far too high. The ongoing war is not making Israel any safer. A ceasefire is in the best interest of everyone. It’s far past time that a permanent settlement be made with the Palestinians, which must entail either a real Palestinian state or some sort of integration of Palestinians in the territories into Israeli political life. And the trajectory of Israel from being a multicultural and liberal state to an ultra-nationalist and deeply religious one is a profound mistake.

This isn’t my ideal statement or anything like it. As you are aware, I am a critic of many aspects of modern Israel, and in the broadest terms am motivated by my rejection of a) ethnonationalism and b) state religion. (A secular state of Israel-Palestine that guaranteed equal social and political rights and citizenship for all within the area it controls, while also serving forever as a home for Jews through open immigration for them, sounds great.) And I don’t agree with this basic notion of who holds what kind of blame. But this position seems like a constructive and honest assessment of the current situation that could be held someone who is deeply invested in Israel and its future without betraying those values. But there’s so little of it to be found, from my admittedly limited perspective, and I don’t really know why. I know that there are many Israelis and American supporters of Israel who are anguished by what’s happened, but by and large defenders of Israel seem unwilling to concede that things have gone too far. What makes the most sense, I guess, is that this really is Israel’s 9/11, and like the United States before it, Israel is going through a self-destructive spasm of nationalism and bloodlust that it will come to regret. Unfortunately, the deeper trends within Israel I’ve been describing long predate last October.

The Israeli settlers…. They seem to exist in the discussion purely as a concession. That is to say, even many of the most hard-core supporters of Israel will concede upfront that the settlers are a deeply toxic part of the Israeli project, that they operate with flagrant disregard for Israeli and international law, and that they are a major impediment to peace. Few American commentators ever defend the settlers. The problem is that nobody ever does anything about them, and the Israeli government has a disquieting habit of enabling the settlers to grab more land even while its official stance is that those land grabs are illegal. Again, Israel’s mainstream politicians have become totally beholden to these extremist lunatics. Netanyahu has boxed himself into so many political corners that he clearly feels that he can’t do anything to rein in the settlers, which he also obviously doesn’t want to do. This remarkable, disturbing piece from The New York Times, which details the incredible impunity with which settlers act in Israel, quotes the former leader of Shin Bet, something like Israel’s answer to the FBI. (That is to say, not exactly an anti-Zionist.) He says of recent conditions “The cabinet, the prime minister, they signal to the Shin Bet that if a Jew is killed, that’s terrible. If an Arab is killed, that’s not good, but it’s not the end of the world.” The existence of a second class of citizen that enjoys less right to life in the eyes of the state has been a prerequisite for most of the worst atrocities in the history of the world.

That NYT piece is well worth reading. Among other things, it demonstrates the remarkable indifference that settles often have to the lives of their Israeli political antagonists; for example, when the IDF forced settlers to leave Gaza in 2005, settler terrorists hatched a plot to blow up vehicles participating in the pullout - Israeli vehicles. Members of The Revolt, a settler group extreme even in the context of the movement writ large, have said of a future pure Israel “If those non-Jews don’t leave, it will be permissible to kill them, without distinguishing between women, men and children.” The settlers remind me of the Saudi Arabian government, strangely, in that both are groups that are loudly condemned by almost everyone you care to ask, and yet everyone knows that nothing is ever going to be done about them. And the consequences are certainly stark. Without saying a word about justification for the Intifadas, the reason for the first Intifada was Palestinian anger that settlers were taking more and more land and the Israeli government was letting them get away with it. Surely a rejection of the settlers should be a prerequisite for anyone who frames their support for Zionism in liberal democratic terms. And sooner or later, somebody has to actually do something about them, or it will just continue getting worse.

Eventually, something like normalcy will have to return to Israel. This is one of the great lessons of 9/11: no matter how loudly people demand it, a country can’t actually maintain a status of permanent vigilance and endless bellicosity. Unfortunately, a return to the status quo would not be much better. As so many have said, but as always bears repeating, this condition is misery for Israel and Israelis too. No one likes this; no one wants this. And the only way to secure a happier future is through a solution that actually works for the Palestinians. It’s hard to accept the notion of a mutual victory, when animosity has been so deep for so long. But it seems even many of the most ardent Zionists understand that peace won’t come to Israeli Jews through keeping a boot on the Palestinian neck. Perhaps you disagree, which is fine. But you do have to accept what has changed since the American vision of Israel solidified - it has become a drastically more conservative, far more religious, and profoundly more nationalistic country than it once was. And that erodes the very things that made Israel so attractive to many people in the first place. If you’re opposed to a cease fire, you want the conflict to continue, you want to kill them all, OK. But you don’t get to pretend anymore, as so many Americans do, that Israel is like one big groovy 1970s nightclub in Tel Aviv. That Israel is gone.