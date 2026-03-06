Freddie deBoer

thepassionatereader
5h

Yes to all this.

But it's also women and our elite culture, not just incel asshats, who are redefining sex as something more than the natural, powerful thing that it is. When we began, around ten years ago, to obsessively correlate sex with power--a core belief in consent culture--we moved away from seeing desire as an often blazing impulse one might be lucky to feel, to defining some desires as more about power than about lust or even love. Sex that used to be within the norm--falling for your co-worker, dating someone with one of the many gaps--age, power, status, money, education, the list is now endless--suddenly became dubious.

I believe with every fiber of my being that sex between two people should be something that both want and won't later regret. My beef is not with consenting, it's with the consent culture that sees sex and relationships through the lens of power first and lust and love often not at all.

We all need to be standing up for fucking.

InMD
5h

I think this is all basically right. A lot of people on the internet have galaxy brained themselves into... well inceldom apparently.

To the extent I think there's anything to it, it's the technology. It's easier and more tempting than ever to isolate yourself inside, among various entertainment devices, and avoid the one thing that might crush the narrative(s), i.e. interacting with real people in real life. I am also an old dad with wife and kids now but one thing I luckily learned early on was that getting some had a significant element of serendipity. Obviously it helps to take some basic care of one's appearance and maintain a minimal sense of social cues, but otherwise, put yourself out there enough, and something will happen. We've all seen guys with no business getting anything hit a homer once in a while and I struggle to believe things have changed that much.

Also I recall an old Seinfeld joke where Elaine or George is asking how all these people are somehow managing to get together and Jerry goes 'Alcohol!' Nothing against our increasingly green culture but maybe people should drop the vape and go have a couple beers. Real beers. Crappy, mass produced, watery beers. Then all will be right with the world.

