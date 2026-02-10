Freddie deBoer

Feral Finster
1. The sociopaths who rule over us are troubled not a whit by their own hypocrisy.

There is the Cool Kids' Table and the loser tables. One set of rules for the Cool Kids, another for the losers. That is all.

2. "Most people named in the Epstein files are not being prosecuted for the simple reason that what appears there does not meet anything like the legal standards required for prosecution, let alone conviction." They aren't being seriously investigated, either. To give one simple example. Epstein was not an attorney. So if Leon Black paid him how many hundred of millions for "tax advice" (lol - there's no evidence that Epstein was a tax expert, and there are no real secrets in the tax advisory business, which is why actual tax advisers don't get paid hundreds of millions) there is nothing to stop the FBI from deposing him under oath, demanding documents, etc.. Black cannot claim attorney-client privilege. Far as I can tell, law enforcement has not so much as even given Leon Black a phone call to ask what's up with this.

I can guarantee you that, under current law, there's at least a BSA, AMLA or MLCA issue in there. "Three felonies a day" and all that.

Take, for example, Trump's convictions. I hate to use the example, because I find Trump detestable, but it underscores my points nicely. Letitia James had to basically criminalize doing what every single real estate developer in the land does and finagle the statute of limitations on top of that, but it simply shows that an aggressive prosecutor can always find a pretext to bring a case against anyone.

Hell, James had to assure real estate developers that the Trump prosecution was a one-off, keep doing what you're doing, even as every goodthink liberal with internet bleated about how this shows that Nobody Is Above The Law(tm).

Internet Boy
I had a conversation about this subject with my wife around a couple of years ago. To set the stage, my wife could be considered a PoC (she passes as white) from an ultra-liberal college and buys into a lot of the academic wordsmithing that passes for progressivism nowadays.

Anyway, the topic was "sex pests", the dictionary definition is: "a person who sexually harasses or assaults another person." I pointed out that this was crazy, that the same phrase now encompasses two concepts that are massively differing in harm. I pointed out that we already had words that effectively separated these people: horndogs, rapists, lotharios, etc, that using the same phrase for all of them was collapsing them down to, what I felt, an unacceptable level of coarse granularity. Just go with "creep" for the harasser and "rapist" for the assaulter.

She ended up basically arguing that This Is Good, Actually, because making inappropriate sex jokes is a gateway drug to becoming a rapist and so should be heavily punished. Now...she didn't actually say that, but I Socratic dialogue'd her ass into that position. Please note: I am actually not a great debater, this was a rare win for me: I think the position of "a horndog idiot is functionally the same as a rapist" is a really dumb one, and that even an imbecile like me can pick it apart.

And of course she's ultra-liberal, never got to "Abolish the Police" thank goodness but was doing the ol' "didja know that they're based on slave patrols?" nonsense for a while. This also came up during the conversation - so you literally think people who pull knives on strangers deserve more mercy than a shitter who tells Kate from Accounting she has a great ass? After many cul-de-sacs and ahems, what it basically boiled down to is that she didn't like being harassed (as a former bodacious babe) and wanted people punished for it. Nobody had ever pulled a knife on her, but they had made plenty of unwelcome comments about her tits when she was younger.

I think about that sometimes, because my wife is a truly kind and wonderful woman, a good mother, who wants the best for everyone, who chose a career that involved personal sacrifice for the benefit of others... and also if you're nasty to her, in the abstract, you should go to prison.

