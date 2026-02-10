Please tune in tonight ay 7PM EST to see my Substack Live with Michael Angelakos and Jaime Rose Lowe. It’s gonna be a great conversation and will serve as the unofficial start of my promotional tour for my upcoming book. Say hi.

You will have likely seen a question popping up more and more in the public sphere, and in fact you may have been asking it yourself: why isn’t anyone being prosecuted over the Epstein files? It’s a fair question, given the moral revulsion most of us feel towards the crimes, the salaciousness of the details, and the profoundly unsympathetic character of the people named. And, certainly, I think that there should be investigations where appropriate and, where accusations are specific and evidence clear, there should be prosecutions. But the answer to why there haven’t been arrests made is pretty simple: we have rules that limit the criminal justice system based on basic principles of civil liberties and a free society, and they don’t allow for prosecutions based on the kind of evidence that’s in the files, in most cases. And many of the people who would like prosecutions over the Epstein files have been arguing for many years that police and prosecutors need more checks on their power, not less. It’s… a little odd.

Most people named in the Epstein files are not being prosecuted for the simple reason that what appears there does not meet anything like the legal standards required for prosecution, let alone conviction. Being mentioned in an email, a contact list, or a flight log may be morally damning and emotionally enraging, but it’s not evidence of a crime in the way the criminal justice system is actually supposed to require. It’s completely understandable to feel furious and to want accountability, especially given how grotesque the underlying crimes were. But a society in which the state could prosecute people on the basis of that material would be a society with far more aggressive police, far more empowered prosecutors, far fewer procedural safeguards, and far more people in prison. That is, not coincidentally, exactly the kind of carceral, discretion-heavy system that liberals insist they oppose… right up until the moment it promises to punish the people they most want punished. And this is the tension that the title of this post refers to, the tension that haunts modern liberalism: the desire to disempower the police and prosecutors for all crimes except crimes of sexual exploitation, domestic violence, and racial discrimination. In those cases, they want police and prosecutors to operate with far more power, discretion, and looser standards. Which doesn’t work, I’m afraid, especially if you care about racial equity.

On the one hand, the left has spent the last decade articulating a powerful critique of policing and incarceration: that police are a blunt, violent, racist instrument of social control; that prisons are racially skewed warehouses of human misery; that our criminal justice system spreads violence and instability and pain without solving the underlying social problems it claims to address. On the other hand, many of the same people who hold these views routinely demand sharper knives when the subject turns to sex crimes, calling for longer sentences, more aggressive prosecution, fewer procedural protections, and judges who will “take it seriously” by locking people away for as long as possible. These positions are rarely put in the same room together, let alone forced to argue it out. But they are obviously contradictory, and both the effort for criminal justice reform and the fight to address sexual violence suffer because of that contradiction.

The Brock Turner case, and especially the public destruction of Judge Aaron Persky, makes this contradiction impossible to ignore if you’re willing to look directly at it. Despite years of breathless claims to the contrary, Persky was not some misogynist outlier delivering a sweetheart sentence because the defendant was white, male, or a former athlete. In fact he was (by the standards of California’s judiciary) a generally lenient judge across the board. That’s exactly what we should want, as people opposed to the carceral state; more aggressive sentencing from judges is a major part of why our prisons have become so overfilled in the last 50 years. But that leniency was suddenly deemed intolerable when it intersected with a sex crime that captured national attention. Progressives who otherwise insisted that mass incarceration is a moral catastrophe became willing participants in a recall campaign whose entire point was to terrify judges into harsher sentencing.

And terrified they were. After Persky was forced out, judges in California received the message loud and clear: deviate downward from sentencing norms in sex cases and you may be next. That’s not a speculative claim; it’s borne out by empirical research showing that sentencing severity increased after the recall, and that this increase fell disproportionately on Black and Hispanic men. The system did exactly what systems always do when you apply public pressure for “toughness”: it punished marginal defendants hardest. The cruel irony is that all of this was perfectly predictable by the very theory of the world progressives have advanced! The very own worldview of liberals who have called for an end to the carceral state should have told them that any effort to force judges to be harsher in sentencing would fall disproportionately on defendants of color. But, well, there was a lot of yelling, and a lot of accusations that skeptics hated women and didn’t care about rape, so most progressive resistance was muted. The result was a ratcheting-up of carceral power that cut directly against the stated progressive goal of racial justice in criminal law… engendered, sadly enough, by people who sincerely believe themselves to be opponents of the carceral state.

What’s striking is not that such tensions exist; politics is complicated, the world is complicated, everyone’s politics has internal contradictions and points of friction. It’s genuinely hard to reconcile feminist demands for accountability for sex crimes with an abolitionist or decarceral framework, especially in a culture rightly furious at how often sexual violence is ignored or trivialized. What’s striking is how little interest most liberals have in resolving the contradiction, or even naming it. As someone who has tried to start this conversation several times, I can tell you that many progressive people would rather get angry at me for trying than to actual sort through the complex moral issues. Instead of that work, we get a kind of moral zoning: skepticism about police and prisons is permitted in the abstract, until a sufficiently heinous crime appears, at which point the old punitive reflexes roar back to life, now sanctified by progressive language. The harms that follow (racial disparity, prosecutorial overreach, the expansion of state violence) are treated as regrettable but external, someone else’s problem.

There’s a whole conversation to be had about the liberal principles of rights of the accused, the presumption of innocence, and due process that should attend any conversation about prosecuting people in the Epstein files. Such talk is very unpopular right now, obviously, given how relentlessly heinous all of this is, how it reveals how the rich enjoy incredible impunity for wrongdoing in our society. When such conversations are least popular, of course, is the best time to have them. But set those abstract principles aside for now. If progressives want to be more than a collection of moral impulses that point in opposite directions, they have to do better than this. They have to ask whether “believe women” means building better social responses or simply building bigger cages. They have to confront the reality that empowering the carceral state for causes we like does not stay neatly confined to those causes. And they have to grapple with the uncomfortable fact that some victories, loudly celebrated as moral progress, come with costs that fall on precisely the people progressives claim to stand for. Right now, the dominant response is silence or deflection. But we’ve been living with this tension for decades; it’s long past time to have the hardest of conversations.

When everything was going down in the summer of 2020, when George Floyd’s vicious murder was provoking a lot of ordinary people to embrace police and prison abolition, I asked several times “What about Harvey Weinstein? Should he go free?” People accused me of being insensitive and obtuse in a delicate time. And I probably was. But, like… what about him? Isn’t there a very real tension here, a need to confront the fact that not everyone who you’d be freeing from the prisons you’d be closing is innocent, the victim of racial injustice? And how long can we go about holding these contradictory impulses without having some very uncomfortable conversations about what we really believe?