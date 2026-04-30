Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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sjellic2's avatar
sjellic2
1d

The NFL's ability to siphon attention from the other three sports playing actual games with MONTHS of coverage flanking the draft never fails to bewilder and depress me.

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T J Elliott's avatar
T J Elliott
1d

"Refusing to deviate from a benchmark that’s wrong roughly half the time isn’t an act of discipline, or not one you’d want to achieve, anyway; you’re just guaranteeing that you replicate the median outcome in a system where the median outcome is mediocre relative to the other teams and bad relative to the hope that your prospects will mostly pan out." Bingo

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