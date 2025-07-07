just imagine how comically large a set of legs would look next to these people if they were proportional to real-world tables

Though I like Wall-E, love Ratatouille, and adore Toy Story 2, I am largely a Pixar hater. I think that the studio has made great hay out of mawkish sentimentality that’s cynically crafted to pull tears out of the eyes of the audience, by force when necessary. Indeed, Toy Story 2 is the greatest Pixar film in large measure because it’s actually for children, unlike the soulless and manipulative Toy Story 3, one of many films from the studio that was clearly built in a lab to flatter the sensibilities of adult viewers and (especially) adult critics. Being an actual kids movie, there’s a directness and focus on fun in Toy Story 2 that helps the film evade the constant Pixar swerving into cornball emotionalism. It’s very telling that the studio’s films that have the worst critical reputation, like the Cars series, are the ones that are the most directly and unambiguously for children. And in playing so directly for the approval of an adult audience, Pixar has again and again engaged in the most crass emotional manipulation possible. One example of this behavior was so egregious that, ever since, I’ve used it as a term to refer to the worst kind of cynical sentimentalism in narrative art: the Bing Bong.

Bing Bong, the forgotten imaginary friend in Pixar’s Inside Out, is less a character than an emotional cudgel, a manipulative narrative device designed to elicit tears on command. His sudden prominence in the third act of the film is not earned through narrative development or thematic resonance, but rather smuggled in under the guise of whimsy. He exists entirely to die and to make you cry when he does. He appears well into the film, long after the emotional stakes have been established, with a personality seemingly cribbed from a children's toy commercial, 100% engineered nostalgia. He speaks in an affected, childlike patter, sings little ditties, and cries candy tears. He’s less a character than a Pixar version of a marketing brief: “What if we could turn a child’s subconscious grief into IP for plushy toys and Funko Pop?”

The film positions Bing Bong’s sacrifice as a profound emotional climax. But this moment feels manipulative precisely because it comes preloaded with manufactured sentiment. Bing Bong’s emotional power is disproportionate to his narrative weight - he could be written out entirely with hardly any change to the themes or story. He’s not a complex character with an arc but rather a repository for projected emotion, inserted like a tearful cheat code to bypass genuine character development. His entire existence is a nostalgic setup for a one-scene payoff. And his inclusion in the film stems from one of the worst sins any artist can commit, which is to create from a place of fear that their art isn’t actually doing what it’s intending to emotionally. Bing Bong’s inclusion betrays a lack of faith in the audience’s ability to feel on their own. Instead of trusting us to understand Riley’s inner turmoil through the carefully constructed interplay of her emotions - an understanding the film fails to inspire because Riley’s emotions are so fundamentally false as a portrayal of the adolescent psyche - the film drops in a candy-colored mascot of loss who literally fades into nothingness after shouting, “Take her to the moon for me!” It's emotional extortion.

Which brings me to The Bear. I have always had misgivings about the show, but the first season had such verve that I wanted to believe that it would get better. But in the just-released season four, The Bear goes the full Bing Bong. It collapses into pure fan-service sentimentality, shameless emotional manipulation driven by a desire to stoke its huge repository of preexisting good will among critics.

Before I get to this main point about emotional manipulation and corniness, let me address a few other random annoyances.

The show invests a massive amount of importance in a literal clock that a character (ludicrously named Computer) installs in the kitchen - when that clock reaches zero, the restaurant is out of money and has to shut down. But we’re also shown graphs and charts that demonstrate that the Bear’s financial fortunes are rising and falling all the time, as you’d expect. So what’s the point of a clock that only counts down in entirely linear fashion, if the underlying reality the clock is supposed to represent is changing all the time? Apparently there is none, because at the very end of the season we see the clock hit zero, even though we’ve just established that three of the principal characters are going to be continuing on as owners. It makes no sense.

The character of Ebrahim spends much of the season hustling to make the sandwich counter (the only steady source of profits) into a better business, in what amounts to the most interesting element of this season. But his efforts are entirely disconnected from the rest of the season, and he’s being bizarrely cavalier about major career decisions for someone who is conspicuously not an owner of the actual business. He vaguely references needing to get the support of ownership, but shouldn’t he have that support before he’s bringing in a business-world heavy who’s pushing to dramatically expand the complexity of the operation through franchising? It speaks to the overall weakness of the season that the show’s creators never found a way to actually integrate this side quest into the main storyline.

Megastar Brie Larson has an extended cameo, presaged by several annoying exchanges that preview her later appearance, which adds nothing to the story other than a lot of awkward energy-sucking moments in the pursuit of yuk yuks. As appears to frequently be the case with the show, the genesis of this character seems to have been a) The Bear is a big enough deal that they can get any actors they want, and by god they’re going to find an excuse to wedge those cameos in there, and b) Abby Elliot’s Natalie didn’t have enough to do this season. Speaking of which….

Why are we getting this bizarre subplot where the Bear’s sommelier Sweeps is getting a 101-level wine education? This is a restaurant where the leadership sincerely thinks they have a good shot at a Michelin star, but the head sommelier is going on a little training tour where he’s asking questions that are literally of the caliber “What are tannins? When they hand you the cork, what are you supposed to do with it?” How on earth did this character survive in this position for so long while lacking such absolutely elementary knowledge about not just his profession but the basics of his industry? You want to give that character some development, I guess I understand. But that’s a season two subplot, not a season four subplot. What they really should have done is make a decision that they seem unwilling to make - just shave off some of the many, many extraneous side characters that the show has neither the time nor the interest to showcase.

Exactly how badly the restaurant is doing wobbles along wildly from episode to episode. We’re to understand that it’s struggling financially, fine, that’s common even of some celebrated restaurants. But how about just being a good restaurant, how’s that going? The Bear as a restaurant is sometimes so hypercompetent that it’s operating in the register of pure fantasy, as when they create a fake snowstorm for a single table of guests (who appear to have been there on some sort of Make a Wish program) during the height of service on a busy night. At other times, we’re to understand that the restaurant is never not collapsing into chaos and disaster. Carmy is the best to do it, except that he’s inveterately self-sabotaging, everything runs like clockwork except they’re also constantly at each other’s throats over their various failures, Food & Wine sent someone to check out their dessert chef specifically but also their fortunes rise and fall based on a single review in the local newspaper…. None of this tracks.

This show is unwilling to allow a single character to operate as a normal-seeming human. They hire a bunch of absurdly competent waiters and some sort of facilitator or whatever despite being in the middle of a major financial crunch. They aren’t just good at their jobs, they’re impossibly good at their jobs, gods among men in the restaurant industry - who, for some reason, were available to be hired by a struggling cash-strapped startup restaurant that’s received a middling local review. Sarah Ramos’s facilitator character is more skilled and by the book than the team at NASA during the heyday of the Apollo mission, but also Mattie Matheson’s Fak character is a waiter there because for some reason the ownership has room for both hypercompetence and incompetence in equal measure. (That character was once a handyman, by the way, a fact the show forgot years ago.)

Tina’s arc this season is that she wants to get faster on turning around certain dishes that are served at the Bear. The resolution of this arc, in the last episode of the season, is that… she does. She gets a pasta dish turned around a little faster and earns a smile from the pastry chef Marcus and whoever the fuck Will Poulter plays in this show. And that’s it, folks. Again, you overstuff your show with characters that you then don’t have space to properly use but who you also refuse to cut loose, and you’re left with this - putting a big red checkmark next to “TINA CHARACTER ARC” on a clipboard. One more time: if you don’t have enough screentime to give characters a reason to show up, then you need to start cutting characters. Subtract, as I believe a minor character on the show once said to Carmy.

Why is Will Poulter in this? Why is a pastry chef (I think?) who has worked at some of the biggest restaurants in the world, around the world, coming to be an unpaid intern at a failing Chicago restaurant? There’s a reference to using “stages” as unpaid labor elsewhere in the show that’s treated as some sort of clever workaround; I kept waiting for this to turn into something meaningful about unpaid labor but it never did.

How many times are we going to see Marcus meekly offer a dessert for evaluation by another member of the staff, followed by that staff member being moved to utter bliss by his creation? Yes, we get it! Marcus is the best pastry chef in the world! He too spent a couple weeks as an unpaid intern in Denmark and emerged as the greatest purveyor of desserts in the world! I noticed that, thank you.

Why are we getting ten minutes out of six total hours of television devoted to seeing if one of the minor Faks is going to tell his girlfriend he loves her? We have never seen this girlfriend before. We will never see this girlfriend again. Nobody likes the Fak parts. Why? Why? Why? The cynical answer is “because Matty Matheson is an executive producer.”

Still too many “needle drops,” still too many distracting cameos, and holy fuck, too much of goddamn Jeremy Allen White’s mopey face. That’s all his character does, sit around looking like the saddest sack of shit you’ve ever seen in your life! Remember how he’s supposed to be this incredible chef? I sure don’t! How many hours of television can you devote to your star looking like someone just ran over his dog? Apparently, this many.

That goddamn wedding table, man. What a fucking insult.

One of the stock defenses that people deploy about The Bear is that it’s a fantasy - it’s not supposed to be realistic and we shouldn’t expect realism. To a degree, that’s fine. I certainly don’t think a half-hour drama on FX has any particular obligation to prioritize verisimilitude. I do find it a little annoying, given that so much of the praise for the first couple of seasons was about how the show’s depiction of the restaurant industry was so real. But the bigger issue is simply that “it’s a fantasy” becomes this all-encompassing excuse for each and every problem that the show has, a placeholder for an actual argument. Every bit of plot illogic, every changed premise, every plot hole, every character inconsistency gets dismissed with a glib “it’s a fantasy!” Yes, I think that it’s stupid that the character of Richie changed from being the world’s biggest fuckup to being the most relentlessly impressive and precise maître d' in the world of fine dining after a two week internship. But I’m willing to accept the “this is a fantasy” excuse for that. The more stuff gets thrown into that capacious excuse, though, the more the show’s flaws bother me; you can’t hide in that dismissive defense forever.

The goddamn wedding table in episode seven of season four really crystallized everything I find distasteful about that kind of excuse-making. Richie’s ex-wife is getting remarried, and for some reason every character in the history of the show has been invited. (Bob Odenkirk’s character, who is maybe sorta Carmy’s mother’s quasi-boyfriend, has been invited to the wedding of the ex-wife of this family friend… why?) Richie’s daughter is supposed to dance with her stepfather-to-be, and she’s scared, so she’s hiding under a wedding table. Gradually, a phalanx of wedding guests join her under there, and they then do the show’s favorite thing, where characters just deliver character-defining thesis statements to each other like it’s their first day at an improv class. To accomplish this logistically, the show makes the dimensions under the table absolutely ludicrous. Look at that image at the top! Did they borrow that table from Shaq’s house? That’s bigger than my first apartment! It looks like Prince Faisal’s tent in Lawrence of Arabia. There’s just an absolute, shameless lack of interest in making this a visually convincing depiction of the underside of a banquet table. (Bonus points for being a non-foldable Crate & Barrel deal, you know, the kind you find at so many weddings.) Which to me speaks to a show that’s spent way too much time smelling its own farts and knows that it can get away with anything thanks to its legion of parasocial fans. Why bother to even try to make this look realistic?

Which wouldn’t be that big of a deal, except that it’s all in service of by far the show’s biggest sin: its slide into total sentimentalism, into saccharine, emotionally-manipulative corniness. All of these characters delivering little speeches to a child about how it’s OK to be scared is embarrassing Bing Bong shit no matter the context; when it’s all delivered in a pocket dimension under a wedding table straight out of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe…. Little dips into magic realism have to be pulled off carefully. Using them to enable the worst kind of treacly heartstring-pulling makes me hope there’s an e. coli outbreak at everybody’s favorite little sandwich shop turned fine dining establishment.

And this is all definitely calculated. The show’s creators clearly know that they have earned the unhinged devotion of a lot of fans who openly demand to be played like a fiddle, emotionally. Part of the problem with a Bing Bong is that Bing Bongs inspire the worst kind of territoriality among some fans. I know a lot of people who like Inside Out but concede that Bing Bong is an awful contrivance, and I know a lot of people who dislike Inside Out for the same basic reasons I do, and I know a lot of people who like Inside Out and defend Bing Bong. All perfectly legitimate points of view. The trouble is that, if you Google around, you’ll find a lot of people who violently reject the idea of criticizing Bing Bong at all; they seem to believe that naked sentiment and crass emotional manipulation are precious enough that no one should ever criticism them. So too with The Bear, which has an unusually aggressive fanbase full of people who will happily accuse you of being a hipster or a snob or joyless for wanting a little foreplay before getting fucked with the dick of corny emotionalism. A girl likes to be bought dinner first, guys. If you want to be cheap dates, go right ahead, but don’t demand that I slide my panties off so easily myself. And yet whenever it comes to this kind of cheap manipulation, there’s always fans who seem to think that sentimentalism is this incredible rare and precious commodity in need of defending. The reality is the opposite, of course; we’re always at risk of collapsing into corn.

Everyone has their own tastes and their own aesthetic values. It’s perfectly fair and fine for people to prefer their TV to be more emotionally naked and more willing to engage in open sentimentality than I do. But my own job as a viewer is to assess the show based on my values, and for me, The Bear has lost whatever attachment it had to more grounded, more earned, more restrained virtues; it’s a classic example of a piece of narrative art that has suffered because it’s been so widely celebrated. And the Bing Bong effect seems to rub off on everyone. On the Ringer’s The Watch podcast, one of maybe three podcasts I really follow, cohost Chris Ryan has betrayed a level of defensiveness about the show’s flaws that’s quite out of character for him, even though his partner Andy Greenwald is always very measured with his criticism. Like I said, that’s the problem with Bing Bongs: they tend to induce knee-jerk reactions and a lack of introspection among fans.

The last episode of the season is a showdown between Ayo Edibiri’s Sydney and Allen White’s Carmy, inspired by Sydney learning that Carmy is planning on leaving the titular restaurant. This conflict itself is based on an absurd series of contrivances, the biggest of which being Sydney’s tediously drawn-out agonizing over whether to leave the Bear herself for an appealing job offer. That plot device itself might have been very welcome had it been handled better, but for most of two seasons the show gave us nothing to go on other than ponderously showing Edibiri being conflicted… again, and again, and again…. Now, after ringing that bell more times than I can count and ultimately resolving the conflict with an anticlimactic phone call, Sydney finally looks at the partnership agreement she’s been offered regarding ownership of The Bear and learns that Carmy is leaving. She confronts him, they shout and yell and emote, Evan Moss-Bacharach’s Richie (the total schlub running a sandwich shop turned ultra-competent fine-dining master) appears and they shout and yell and emote, Carmy’s sister Nathalie turns up and they shout and yell and emote….

The internet suggests to me that this was all in the service of resolving a ton of pent-up storylines. But I barely noticed any actual plot progression, for the simple reason that the entire show is people shouting and yelling and emoting, and by the end of four seasons I have been so pummeled with Very Special Conversations that none of it landed for me. Every conversation these characters have is the most intense conversation they’ve ever had about anything, so what’s the difference? You see, when everything is climax, when there is no such thing as a rising or falling action in your drama, then no moment can truly be a special moment. How could this particular bout of yelling - plastered with constant reminders that these characters really love each other, which the show absolutely does not trust the audience to believe on its own - mean anything among all the other bouts of yelling? What makes this shouty conversation special when they’re all shouty? At this point in the show, every outburst is eventually followed by a heart-to-heart and every conflict becomes a teachable moment. Which means that this final season-ending conflict can’t stand out, has no “normal” action to contrast itself against. There was a point earlier in the show’s run when that wasn’t true.

People tend to associate cynicism with irony and negativity. But to me, that sunny, false little party under a comically large table in episode seven of this season, that’s true cynicism, the kind of cynicism that derives from a truly depressing set of calculations about how the human heart works.

Don’t let me yuck your yum, as they say. I mean, the good news is that I can’t dictate your feelings about this show or any other show to you or for you. For me, personally, I find the collapse into sentiment a drag, and as we as a species become more and more alienated from actual intensity of experience, I worry that there will be more and more incentive for artists to go the easy route and start falling into the unapologetic embrace of the Bing Bong.