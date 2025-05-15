Hello folks! Here’s the latest bimonthly roundup of writing written by subscribers, for the month of May 2025. Readers, please take a little time and see if any of these descriptions appeals to you. I’ve discovered so much great writing through these roundups, and many who submit things report that they’ve gotten a lot of readers this way. If you aren’t a subscriber and you want to take part in this opportunity in July, you know what to do.

I’m afraid that I really have had very little time and very little sleep thanks to the newborn, so the odds that I’ve made a mistake are higher than usual. I am genuinely sorry in advance.

The time has arrived where I just can’t possibly fit all of the entries into one email of the size accepted by Gmail and other major services, so there will be a “continue reading” link at the end of the email. I have gone to great lengths to prevent this in the past, including mercilessly cutting down your synopses and removing pictures and the Subscribe button, but with ninety-five submissions this week, that’s not gonna cut it. But that’s OK! People will click through. The ones who weren’t going to read this post will discard it and the ones who were will click through. So it’s all good.

Luke T. Harrington, How Facebook left a graveyard in my calendar

Some thoughts on dying in a digital universe that won’t let you die.

Chris, There Are No Friendly Robots

Literature is full of robots, but insisting on always reading them as people is a mistake

Thomas Barrie, Stop getting mad about AI art

This moral panic isn't worthy of your anger

Sam Carlen and Iain Carlos (Noir News), 'Ideological,' 'not scientific': Iran polling firm GAMAAN flawed, not independent

An investigative news article about how the pollster GAMAAN has extensive ties to U.S. government-funded, pro-regime change orgs, and employs unreliable survey methods that produce misleading results regarding Iranian public opinion

Andrew Zaleski, The Tiger Woods–Backed Virtual Golf League Reinventing the Game

An inside look at TGL, the golf-in-a-stadium game co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Dhruv Methi, Unseen reasons we hold ourselves back

A journaling prompt that helped me rapidly identify my internal blockers to building self-trust and confidence.

Joseph Arpaia, Real Meditation in Minutes a Day

Originally published as Tibetan Wisdom for Western Life this was reviewed as one of the best meditation manuals in English with precise and detailed instructions.

Triangulation, The Uses and Abuses of Victimhood

I argue that victimhood narratives are a coalition-building technology used by low-status groups to gain status.

Aron Blue, In Praise of Mose

A paean to the under-appreciated music of Mose Allison

Liam Hunt, TransCanada (Excerpt)

A young man bikes across Canada with an estranged friend to escape his past and raise money for mental health—only to confront the very darkness he set out to outrun.

Steven Aoun, Where Angels Fear To Tread

Steven Pinker's hand waving and demon moves: watch Pinker pull reason out of his hat (among other places) in The Better Angels of Our Nature.

Christine Wenc, Funny Because It’s True: How The Onion Created Modern American News Satire

The Onion served as a hilarious and brutally perceptive satire of the absurdity and horrors of late twentieth-century American life and grew into a global phenomenon. Now, for the first time, the full history of the publication is told by one of its original staffers, author and historian Christine Wenc.

Matthew Gindin, Justice Precedes Truth

An insight into our crisis of disentegrating conversation from Levinas

Doctrix Periwinkle, Stabat mater dolorosa

A meditation on childhood mortality and preventable deaths

Stephanie Barbe Hammer, That You were Meant for Great Things

A broke SoCal fan girl gets a call to adventure

Hal Johnson, Blvd. of Blood

I am serializing, free, a full-length Jim-Thompson-style crime/suspense novel that my agent said was unpublishable because no one would touch a book about a mass-shooter.

Thaddeus Haas, We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Programming

Chances are really good you've done the same shitty things you get pissed at other people for doing. Once you realize this you have a choice to make...double down or grow up.

Peter James, Why I Never Made It In Comedy

A former comedian reflects on the root cause of his failure to achieve his dreams

Dirk Hohnstraeter, In times of betrayal / the landscapes are beautiful

Two lines by Heiner Müller, read in spring 2025

Kristina Usaite, When I Knocked, Grief Answered: Echoes from a War-Torn Ukrainian Town

In a war-scarred Ukrainian village, I listened to Ivan recount how Russian soldiers killed his wife, and in his trembling grief, I carried a story I’ll never set down.

T Scott, What Emerges From the Wreckage

Once Trump is done tearing things up, what will we do with what's left?

Amod Sandhya Lele, Disengaged Buddhism in the second era of Trump

Wise old Buddhist advice on politics getting worse.

Eric McLaughlin, Six Minutes Per Patient

Two men grapple with the opioid death of someone close, and a spark is lit.

Joe Ballou, The Timeless Leader Oath

A proposed 14-point code of conduct for everyday leaders to guide behavior and build a democratic ownership society.

Justin DaMetz, Lessons for a Democratic Future

Introducing a series reading Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny”

Evelyn Belle Scott, The Most Radical People in the Country

Being trans is not inherently ideological - but believing that trans people should not exist certainly is.

Kody Cava, Our Land Has Been Profaned

Through the lens of Russell Banks' short story “Nowhere Man,” this is a look at how the simple, old-fashioned cultures of rural America have been perverted by modern partisan politics and globalized capitalism.

Ryan Self, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Bill Murray and Will Ferrell all hated Chevy Chase. Everyone did.

A look back at the cast squabbles, drug use, near cancellations, and unbridled egos from the first 25 years of SNL.

Brian Howard, Dirty Dancing: The Most Disturbing Horror Movie Ever Made

Worst Vacation Ever.

Joe Wrote, Abundance is the Next Big Democratic Excuse

Adopting a book's marketing campaign as your' political agenda is a surefire way for Democrats to lose

Chris Stadele, LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

The place to boost your knowledge of commodities markets!

Megan Gafford, When Art Became a Joke

The definitive take on the duct-taped banana that sold for $6.2 million at Sotheby's.

Ernest Davis, “Will You Marry Me?” Some First-hand Accounts of Marriage Proposals, 1600-1900

An edited collection of accounts of twenty-eight actual marriage proposals before 1900 from memoirs, diaries, and letters.

Wabi Sabi, You, Me and the AI Genie

On holding onto our sense of humanity in an increasingly post-human age

David Mizner, White Lotus & Wither Wokeness?

A look back at the first season, post-Trump restoration

Journal Club with Myka, Of Mice, Mechanisms, and Dementia

Billions spent, decades lost: the cautionary tale of how Alzheimer’s research went all-in on a bad bet.

Adam Whybray, A24 Horror and Allegory

A largely affectionate consideration of the use of allegory in A24 horror films, with some reservations about Heretic (2024) especially from a Unitarian theological position.

Alex Dabertin, Fate Under the Stereoscope

The story of how I came to view my father's ghost as a gift instead of a curse.

The Happy Wanderer, Fight the Fertility Crisis with One Weird Trick

Across the political spectrum, no one has found the perfect way to persuade young people to start families. This idea, from my Gen-X childhood, is so crazy it just might work!

Ryan Cox - The Power of Love - All of Us Strangers and Queer Resilience and Annihilation

A critical and personal examination of the 2023 film All of Us Strangers, and its relationship to past queer trauma and contemporary political fights about identity and survival.

Brian Kennedy (w/ the Cimarron Kings), Rosie

How Mötley Crüe, G.G. Allin, and my grandfather taught me certain unavoidable truths about American music.

Christopher J Feola, Starship Troopers Revolutionize Warfighting

Old soldiers have a saying: Amateurs talk strategy and tactics; Professionals talk logistics. SpaceX Starships delivering a fully equipped army that shows up in an hour in your face and ready to fight is a bigger change to warfighting than drones and electronics combined.

Samuel Kao, JFK vs. Jeffrey Wang, The Long 2010s Part 2

I compare two Harvard admissions essays from 1935 and 2014 and show how the American elite has changed for the worse.

Barrett Hathcock, Forty years in the Phish cult

If it walks like a cult and talks like a cult . . .

Max Umbra, Ninety Percent Nightrumor

We are things made of sand in a place made of still more sand.

Eryney Marrogi, Genetically edited mosquitoes haven't scaled yet. Why?

A look into why modified mosquitoes have not yet solved the global malaria problem.

Eric Stinton, Of Course Schools Should Provide Free Meals to Students

The problem with kids going without food is not that their test scores aren’t high enough. The problem is that they’re kids, and they’re going without food.

Cathy Reisenwitz, “Pro-natalism” should be explicitly feminist

Why we need more discussion of pro-natalist policies that explicitly support female autonomy and one such policy.

Christopher J. Ferguson, The Problem With Teens Isn't Smartphones: It's Their Families

While policy makers have frittered away attention on yet another technology moral panic, data from the Centers of Disease Control and other sources are clear. Teens are not anxious because of their technology; they are anxious because of parental abuse, neglect, imprisonment and suicide.

Nigel Bowen, Will the Professional-Managerial Class survive?

With the threat AI-driven mass redundancies looming, can the working class and PMC unite?

Elana Gomel, Nine Levels

An incredible odyssey through the nine levels of the mysterious mountain populated by an odd assortment of monsters, demons, and avatars of dead gods by a woman searching for her twin.

Rice, Does Kindle want to eliminate physicality?

Kindle is deleting e-books from third parties, and uses “location number” to combat the concept of pages

Nick Roman, Dispatches from the Scrum War

An examination of software project management methodologies and the wars fought over them

Matthew Vernon Whalan, Former Alabama Department of Corrections Officer: I Had Become Abusive’

Part two of three in an oral history series with a former ADOC officer about his experiences working in prisons.

Erica Etelson, Welcome to Bozangeles!

The greater Bozeman, Montana, region has become ground zero for rampant luxury development that is taking the “public” out of public lands.

Eli Vlahos, Thoughts on Being Second Place

Reflections on being Canadian, and American-Canadian relations

Thoughtcrime Gumbo, Reunion and Rage, Interrupted

Thoughts on how childhood stays with us for our lives

Dan Murphy, How To Spot an IED

All of the possible outcomes in under 3,000 words

Samantha Hedges, Ode to the Uneducated

A reminder to the graduating class of 2025: Earning a 4-year degree does not mean that you know more than everyone else.

Dana Leigh Lyons, Making Online Life an Afterthought

A essay on logging off and letting life in

Mark Monday, Welcome to San Francisco

Autobiographical tale from the 90s

Matthew Clayfield, On Orwell's essays

Reflections on Orwell in the wake of finishing a 1,363-page collection of his journalistic output.

Drew Ransom, The Slow Closing of the Wound

A memoir of a past relationship, filtered through the lens of the album Calico by Ryan Beatty.

#mxtm's newsletter, The Radical Roots of British Popular Culture

Against conformity, against silence, against the official version

Daniel Sunkari, Why I Stopped Decolonizing

Uncomfortable truths: why the most oppressed Indians remember the British as emancipators, and the coopting of 'decolonization' by nationalists

Christian Näthler, Love and the End of Everything

Something my girlfriend said that I'll never forget.

Mazin Saleem, When I hear the word 'gun' I reach for my culture '

On the complacency of always assuming experimental art is antifascist and realist art is complicit, and how even the briefest leaf through the Nazis’ own theories should make us think a bit more thoroughly

E. J. Barnes, John Maynard Keynes and the Importance of Changing Your Mind

On a 20th century genius who changed tack many times, and what this tells us about avoiding ideological capture in our era of tribalism and identity politics.

Bram E. Gieben, The Juggernaut Can Be Stopped: Ewan Morrison on Resisting The Rise of Techno-Capital

A conversation with Scottish literature’s enfant terrible about the themes of his new techno-thriller ‘For Emma‘, beamed to you from a dystopian near-future.

Mitch Bogen, Thoughts on Spirituality in Jazz

Spiritual jazz is more than a particular style, practiced by the likes of Alice Coltrane or Kamasi Washington. Rather, spirituality is a vital part of all jazz expression, adding to the unique grandeur of the art form.

Abdul Abid, Blood-stained hands

Re-examining a poet's life and mysterious death in Pakistan

Andrew Doris, Anti-Zionism is usually not antisemitism

A meticulous debunking of the commonest arguments conflating the two.

James Mills, Oppressors: Obliviousness + Class Privilege =

A brief treatment of the modern progressive professional, and his or her attitude towards society.

Frederick R Prete, How Do Women Make Living People Out of Dead Stuff?

What is life and where did it come from? Maybe it's not such a hard question after all.

William Schwartz, A Review of The Class

A discussion of how public media like PBS might have an easier time defending itself if it was platforming work that actually needs to be platformed.

The Ivy Exile, A Hat in the Ring

A modest proposal to make a certain thorn in Columbia University's side into their next university president.

Liam Robins, Pareto Improvements in AI Policy

Some AI policy proposals that would benefits both AI safety advocates, AI accelerationists, and national security hawks.

Tyler Sayles, Aipple Watch v19 Moribund Event Log: User Death BioSummary via NarrativAize™

A rip-roaring near-future imagining of an ai-generated output for medical personnel c/o Apple Watch v19 upon #boymom having a coronary infarct.

Josh Off The Press, It's No Longer Undisputed: MJ v LeBron

Who is the Real GOAT? Plus, the 12 most important players in the NBA Today

Eva Sylwester, Weekend Entertainment Guide 5/2/25 -

I provide an astrological analysis of Freddie deBoer's recommendation that LeBron James should be the Democrats' 2028 presidential nominee.

Linda Margaret, Female Doctors in Pakistan and Applying for Maternity Leave

A sharp, deeply layered reflection on childbirth, administrative burden, and feminist resistance—interweaving personal narrative, public policy critique, and the poetic brilliance of Pakistani scholars Masood and Nisar. (refresh if you’re having trouble getting the page to load - FdB)

Sara Eckel, The Loneliness of the Modern Restaurant

Gourmet takeout stands and small-plate bistros are replacing Friday-night hangout joints. Can the bar and grill be saved?

Twerb Jebbins, How Will You Answer the Call from Collections About the Illusions You Purchased

A survey of the peculiar brand of hubris and delusion common among the political leadership of the US and its citizens which examines how the refusal to accept basic facts filters through our entire collective imagination.

Isaac T.B., Entryism: When the Soul Is the Price of Admission

A post arguing that entryism usually demands a steep price (your soul) and that lasting change is likelier from the outside.

Luke Allen, Last Stand of the Activist Industrial Complex

Notes from a business trip to the black heart of the empire (DC)

Victor Kumar, The Left's Intellectual Crisis

The opening essay in my substack Open Questions. Argues that intellectual tribalism---social conformity, distrust of outsiders, moralization---is at the root of many problems in progressive culture. (Long time reader, your influence should be obvious, can't say you haven't written a better version of this piece. I'm a left-wing philosophy professor, recently tenured, devoting my efforts exclusively to public writing. The substack will take on various dogmas on the left.)

Genevieve Conaty, What If I Stay an Ugly Duckling?

A personal story exploding the cruel logic behind the Ugly Duckling / Beautiful Swan fairy tale

Christopher Jay Jones, The Lennon Gambit

An ill-timed prayer has world-changing consequences, or none at all. It's hard to be sure.

Tim Small, The Gift of a Dog's Dictionary

A few choice words by and about Zeus, The Greatest Dog Who Ever Walked The Face of the Earth.

John Hawkins, 50 Things Conservatives Believe

What conservatives really believe.

Anuradha Pandey, Women, Power, and the Collapse of Reason

Logic lost to unrestrained emotion because of the feminist assault on truth and suppression of competition in the name of equity. I offer a post-feminist path forward.

Sam Routley, The Return of The Natural-Governing Party

A post-mortem of Canadian electoral conservatism

Nicolas Lynch, Bored

This article traces boredom’s cultural history, its evolutionary function, and its forgotten role as a gateway to hard work, creativity and happiness. As we tally the list of syndromes—The Anti-Social Century, The Anxious Generation, etc.—this piece offers a timely, empirical argument for boredom as the core deficit.

Megan Anna Neff, Neurodivergent Identity Arcs: From Immersion to Integration — and Why It Matters for Collective Care

A reflection on neurodivergent identity development and how it deepens awareness of privilege, intersectionality, and evolving support needs.

Julie by Default, Opinions & Conditions May Apply

Remember when you clicked "I Agree" without reading the terms? This newsletter is what happens when someone actually reads the fine print….