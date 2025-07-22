Hello folks! Here’s the latest bimonthly roundup of writing written by subscribers, for the month of July 2025. Readers, please take a little time and see if any of these descriptions appeals to you. I’ve discovered so much great writing through these roundups, and many who submit things report that they’ve meaningfully grown their audience this way. If you aren’t a subscriber and you want to take part in this opportunity in September, you know what to do. Be kind in the comments, far kinder than you feel you have to be with me.

I’m afraid that I really have had very little time and very little sleep thanks to the newborn, so the odds that I’ve made a mistake are higher than usual. I am genuinely sorry in advance.

Barrett Hathcock, How to use a microphone

Sometime in your life you will have to use a microphone. This is how to do it.

Benjamin Ryan, “Insidious”: The ACLU's Chase Strangio Slams The New York Times In Leaked Audio

An account of how top ACLU litigator Chase Strangio deflected criticism over his handling of trans-rights legal advocacy in the wake of his loss before the Supreme Court in US v Skrmetti and a Times investigation that was pointedly critical of his rhetoric and actions.

Alex Lopez, codeine crazy

A story about how I was drug tested in the hospital without my knowledge following the birth of my child and subsequently had to deal with CPS due to a false positive.

Iain Carlos and Sam Carlen (Noir News), DOJ knew about - and used - notorious Homan Square “black site”

In investigation into the notorious Chicago Police Homan Square facility, following up on Spencer Ackerman's groundbreaking 2015 series for The Guardian, exposing how the Department of Justice was inside of Homan Square all along, well aware of its use for extrajudicial detention, conducted its own interrogations in the facility, and is implicated in at least one of its most egregious abuse cases.

Alykhan Velshi, Federalism without permission: Are Canadian conservatives wasting their time on federal politics?

Written from a conservative perspective, the essay argues that real power in Canada lies with provinces, not Parliament—and that political strategy should reflect that institutional reality.

Mari, the Happy Wanderer, The Landslide Will Bring It Down

In 90 seconds, a Swiss town is buried by a landslide, and yet all but one resident survived. How is this possible, and what can we Americans learn from the Swiss way of handling disasters?

Peter James, The Pain From an Old Wound

Watching The OC for the first time in 2025 brings up some unexpected memories for one Elder Millennial

Karin Tamerius, Why Debating Republicans (Almost) Never Works—And What to Do Instead

A political psychiatrist’s advice for persuading Republicans

Journal Club with Myka, Autoimmunity on the Brain

Why did evolution give us an immune system that can attack our own brain? If you’re interested in neuroimmunology, psychiatry, or the blurry boundaries of diagnosis, this 4-part series on autoimmune encephalitis is probably your cup of tea. ;)

Twerb Jebbins, The Society of the Pornographic Spectacle

A meditation on the commodification of human contact, the hollowing out of reality itself, porn as spectacle via Guy Debord, The Substance, Elliot Rodger's manifesto, incel culture, and more.

Bram E. Gieben, Hassan Blasim: Strangers in Sololand

The groundbreaking Iraqi author and filmmaker on his new triptych of novellas about exile, belonging, and the stories we tell about home.

Christopher J Feola, Jack Baruth Doesn’t Know He’s a Photographer

Photography is the art of envisioning, and then translating that vision into a physical image, a process that starts with noticing those details in the first place. Anyone can be taught to operate a camera competently; seeing the world’s crucial details, life’s decisive moments...That cannot be taught. You see them, or you don’t.

Erica Etelson, If Democrats Want to Appeal to Rural America, They Need to Talk Like a Neighbor

Normie voters have made it very clear they want Dems to stop flogging MAGA and whiteness and start offering them an updated New Deal to improve their material well-being.

Tony Bozanich, Bring Back the Original Liberal Arts

The liberal arts and STEM should be buddies. Roughly half the original liberal arts are in fact STEM disciplines.

Luke Allen, Everyone's Friend, My Friend

A tribute to someone I loved, gone too soon by suicide.

Sean Vernon, Book Review: Determined

A review and response to Robert Sapolsky's nonfiction work Determined, in which he argues that humans do not have free will.

T.J. Elliott, RETROSPECTIVE

In this comedy, renowned painter Rory McGrory is trapped in a mysterious art gallery surrounded by empty frames that house no art. Greeted by his dead ex-wife Pippa, he must determine if he's dreaming or defunct

T Scott, Tribes

Searching for my tribe in a time of tribal warfare

Brian Howard, When Superman Was the Supervillian

On the moral depravity of Superman in Superman II (the best of all the Supermans)

Kody Cava, I Am Not Writing About A.I.

An examination of the deeper loss of human connection, mental acuity, and creativity that certain A.I. technologies portend, and a howling plea for our use of them to be curtailed.

Logan, Dream Job or Bust

The fantasy of the Dream Job is one of the only things keeping young men participating in society. Those who fail to secure a disproportionately rewarding career are often declining to pursue less prestigious work and becoming downwardly-mobile NEETs instead, fueling negative economic sentiment.

Meghan Boilard, The Shifting State of Xiaohongshu

The story of a Chinese "lifestyle bible" that unexpectedly became stomping grounds for a slew Americans seeking digital refuge.

Martin Cloutier, Waiting for Something Else

Set in a Brooklyn gourmet restaurant, a straight man falls in love, but not really in lust, with a gay man. It's basically The Bear if everyone was gayer, hornier, and significantly worse at their jobs.

John Brundage, My First Radio Interview, and More Thoughts on Giving Money to the Homeless

Arguments against giving money to the homeless are (usually) nonsense and are (often) made in bad faith.

E.J. Barnes, Mr Keynes’ Revolution

The saviour of capitalism in the twentieth century was also its greatest critic. Read his story.

Lawrence Gray, LIMINAL BRITAIN

Liminal Britain: the only book where Brexit, royal body doubles, AI karaoke machines, and killer cockatoos make perfect sense—until they don’t, and then somehow they do again. Follow Reggie Stokes, ex-pat, as he returns to a UK where he somehow helps steal the Kohinoor diamond and gets mistaken for the king.

Patricia J., In Which Tarantino Saves the Movies

He’s writing a sequel to Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, so let's take a look at that great movie.

Nigel Bowen, Are luxury beliefs affordable during a white-collar bloodbath?

With mass automation looming, will the PMC become less cosmopolitan?

Thaddeus Haas, A Picture Doesn't Taste Like a Madeleine...So Who Cares How Many Words It's Worth?

In a world inundated with "cosplay" lives, is it any wonder people believe everything they see?

Amod Sandhya Lele, Why we sometimes need to deadname

Avoiding pre-transition names should be a norm but not an absolute.

Stephen Skolnick, The Sun (A Response to Astral Codex Ten's 'Contra Skolnick on Schizophrenia Microbes')

Scott Alexander read my previous piece, got big mad, and tried to do a teardown. Unfortunately, he's on the wrong side of the Dunning-Kruger curve here; this piece dives into precisely how and why.

Hal Johnson, How to think about whether we should have fought the Civil War

Was the Civil War “worth it”? I mean yes, but let's complicate things….

Steven Aoun, Suffering Servants

On The Passion of Christ’s blood libel and Schindler’s List’s Holocaust denial.

Josh off the Press, Thoughts and ideas on American Politics, Books & Basketball

Evidently, the new normal is crazy *ish always happening in the world of politics smack in the middle of Summer!

Samantha Neugebauer, To the Castle Borne

How a journey to Scotland’s Hawthornden nourished my writing soul

Doctrix Periwinkle, The smart set

Following the lead of Ryan Burge at Graphs About Religion, I did an analysis of religiosity vs. education in my home of the Caribbean Netherlands. Come for the statistical analysis, stay for the snark on Dutch colonial attitudes towards their island territories.

Petar Vujosevic, Make DEI Function Again, Pt 1

A DEI Postmortem

Tyler J. Carter, Notes on Attention

Tentative steps into a new blog, writing about attention, the attention economy, and phenomenology

David Link, The Problem With “Queer”

“Queer” was once a slur against gay men, then it was a proud statement of gay solidarity, and then it somehow morphed into a catch-all for an undefined grouping of "sexual minorities;" in common usage today it includes even heterosexuals. It no longer has any coherent meaning, and it's time for it to be retired.

Steven’s Newsletter, Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2221 - State is Obligated to Assist Father/Public Duty to Protect a Child

Journal across Realities, Time, Space, Soul-States

Mazin Saleem, How to make it new

When Pauline Kael wrote that art grows out of trash she might’ve meant the way YouTube, TikTok, and a million terrible online videos led John Wilson to make one of the greatest TV docuseries of the 21st century, justifying the tradition that came before and opening new avenues for the future we didn't know were there

Jonathan Kissam, “Russia abroad, labor at home”

Looking at the Cold War as an initiative of U.S. capital to expand its control of not only territory and ideology but also the workplace.

Eric Stinton - BJ Penn needs help, but he doesn't seem to know it

The former UFC champion was arrested twice on the Big Island within a week. If we can’t find solutions for someone who is wealthy, famous and loved, what hope is there for those who have no resources, whose names we’ll never know, who are alone?

Dirk Hohnstraeter, Painting every day, painting the everyday

Seven things I learned about Frank Auerbach (1931-2024)

Alicia Kenworthy, I Think I've Seen This Film Before

How France in Algeria wrote the playbook for Israel-Palestine

Sam Mace, Boredom and Democracy

A discussion on the role of the need to be entertained leading to the rise of vibes based politics disrupting more traditional forms of political decision making.

Matthew Vernon Whalan, The Preventive War Scholar

A Little Theory on Why Alan Dershowitz Hit the Panic Button and Smeared the Historian Norman Finkelstein for Years on End

Samantha Hedges, Read the Classics

A case for why children ought to read classic literature.

Mike Johnson, Wavin’ Flag

Thoughts on what it means to be American in the shadow of ICE protests and Juneteenth

Sara Eckel, The Amateurization of Everything: Part 2

What happens when careers become hobbies.

Jon Busch, Is Trump Doing God a Huge Favor?

A reflection on whether, despite being propelled to victory by his white, “evangelical” base, Trump may help a new generation of Americans disentangle God and Christ from conservative politics.

Matthew Clayfield, She Can't Tell Norah That

Did Anna Funder defame Orwell? Perhaps the more important question is why she thought it was okay to ventriloquise his wife.

Richard Hollman, Jews of Conscience Need to Speak Up For Zohran Mamdani

As racists, even in his own party, attack mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani, progressive Jews need to speak up for the candidate who shares and defends their values.

Clint Cornelson, The Haunted, Energized Movie Theater

A goofy gay academic cinephile evaluates the state of moviegoing in 2025, featuring Count Orlok and Maria Menounos.

Alexander Kaplan, “Pretty Women”

A poem about the time I walked past a large gathering of gorgeous women.

The Ivy Exile, The Tyranny of Dead Air

A somewhat salty reflection on the ultimate network television Nepo Baby (Jenna Bush Hager) from a seasoned NYC TV veteran with somewhat higher expectations.

Education Realist, Immigrant Tensions in Public Schools

Are public schools really pushing anti-semitism? How do schools manage the tensions that arise when immigrant communities are at war back home?

James Cornwell, On the Origin of Specious

What a century of psychology has to say about the potential effects of widespread LLM use

James M., Racism Hoaxes

A brief exploration of the 'racism hoax' trend: what it is, why it happens, and what are its implications for the culture.

Mitch Bogen, AI Is Making Us Stupider

A look at some of the implications of farming our thinking capacities out to machines.

PresentPunk, AI safety hawks are controlled opposition

AI is not going to take over the world — and it's telling how much of the AI safety debate is ginned up by Big Tech money.

Wabi Sabi, Stream of Unconsciousness

Response to a famous Cormac McCarthy essay on dreams, the unconscious and language. Also tackles symbolism, association, myth and storytelling using an evopsych lens

Eva Sylwester, Weekend Entertainment Guide 7/18/25

I identify some psychological needs addressed by the disturbingly popular Tartaria conspiracy theory.

Chris, Witches: Who They Were and Who They Are

Fear of witches haunted the West for hundreds of years - and, regretfully, still haunts us today.

A.J. Fezza, I Had an AI Obsession

An exploration of AI and its impact on the anxious psyche

Isaac T.B., Mississauga: The Center of the World

Mississauga holds a secret city.

Hanifesto, A World Without Neighbors

A piece about Texas and our collective response to inconvenient victims

Brandon Clarkson, Nothing To Do With Love

Flash fiction story exploring mental illness and suicide published by Marrow Magazine.