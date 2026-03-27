Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Stephen Policoff's avatar
Stephen Policoff
31m

Thanks Freddie!!!!

(It’s Mother and Child Reunion btw…after the Paul Simon song)

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1 reply by Freddie deBoer
Geoff Nathan's avatar
Geoff Nathan
28m

I lost my wife of 40 years two years ago after a sudden diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, with only three weeks between symptoms appearing and calling the funeral home. The description of grief is absolutely right on. I don't think I could read the book--it would hurt too much. But thanks for the review, which was moving too.

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