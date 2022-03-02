Well everybody hated yesterday’s post, and half of everybody hated today’s, and some are mad that I have been getting mad in comments, so…. I’ve downloaded Elden Ring and will be streaming it on my dormant Twitch channel tonight for a few hours, starting at around 6:00PM EST. You may heckle me while I play. Whether I continue to stream it depends on whether I’m just awful or so awful that I can make no progress.

I am powerfully bad at video games and From Software games are known to be very difficult, so be prepared to watch me fail many, many times. I’ll try to chat while I play but will probably have to clam up a lot to try and actually get some stuff done in the game.

Incidentally the videos of my past streams no longer appear on my Twitch channel, anyone know why that happens?