People sometimes look at my confidence that we’re living in a long period of technological and scientific stagnation and say, hey look! Self-driving cars are finally on their way. Surely this is a new era.

To which I say, it’s true, self-driving tech seems ready for a much larger rollout. It may finally be happening. I still think people are getting a bit ahead of themselves; scale is everything with this kind of development, and the ultimate test of winter driving in chaotic city scenarios has not been aced by anybody. We’re likely going to be in a position where we say, OK, 2026 is the year self-driving car finally reaches the benchmarks we’ve been looking for, and then it ends up being 2029. It always works that way. Still, don’t let me bury the lead. Self-driving cars are real progress! I think their safety advantages are going to be limited at least at first by a large refusenik coalition that won’t adopt them, to say nothing of the more elaborate schemes of all cars being driven by a central network that ensures perfectly efficient routing of cars and minimal traffic etc. (Trust me, if you think it’s hard to take guns away from the American people, wait until you try and take away the right to drive your own car.) But, yeah - self-driving cars represent meaningful, material progress in a way that many of the developments of the last 50 years don’t, including current LLMs.

But it’s here again that I think the critics who call me crazy are being a bit crazy. Yes, a car that drives itself is progress, very handy and potentially at a great safety benefit. But it’s quintessentially refinement rather than revolution. It’s not a macroinvention. It’s not germ theory, or the telegraph, or the internal combustion engine. It’s nice that we’ll all be able to get chauffeured around everywhere, or at least those of us who can afford it. But since we’ve been talking about world-altering technology lately, about entering entirely new epochs of human development, about the most important inventions since fire and electricity - and I remind you that I’m not the one setting those terms, the AI industry is - let’s compare the difference between a conventional car and an autonomous car to the difference between driving a conventional car and riding a horse or carriage, which was a genuinely generational, revolutionary change sparked by technology.