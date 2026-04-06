Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Goldhagen Sarah's avatar
Goldhagen Sarah
10h

Freddie, you might want to look at my book, Welcome to Your World: How the Built Environment Shapes Our Lives (HarperCollins), for an accessible analysis of why we care so much about the design of the built environment. I was architecture critic at the New Republic for years. WTYW establishes that 1. A concern for aesthetics is not trivial; certain designs actually make us function better and that 2. style has almost nothing to do with our responses to the BE -- as you say, modernism does not equal watered-down, corporate modern-ism. Anyway lots more to say and I will read your article more carefully. Thanks for writing about a topic most people usually ignore.

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Joshua
11h

Spot on. Princeton went through a similar process with the construction of Whitman College.

One point to note is that there is a difference between the fakeness of these campus projects and the fakeness of Disneyland and its ilk. These buildings are built in a retro style, but are intended for permanence. These really are stone and glass and are expected to last for generations. The fakeness of an entertainment venue like Disney is that the fakeness is not just in the appearance but also in the matrix. Those buildings are drywall and particle board and plastic and balsa wood, and will be coming down in a decade or two. If you go into the back rooms of the campus buildings, you will still find brick and masonry, albeit with modern power and plumbing systems. Their style is fake, but the bones are real. The Hogwarts of Disney is skin deep.

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