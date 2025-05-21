Preorder my forthcoming novel, or die.

There wasn’t a formal call for this roundup of reader questions, or anything. It’s just that I’m averaging about two hours of sleep a night right now and I’m struggling both to find time to write and to process anything with this addled brain, so I went through the old inbox and found some questions I felt like answering to make life a little easier on myself today. These are all based on real questions from the past couple of years at the oldest but I have combined and paraphrased them as suits me.

How’s the baby?

He’s good, healthy and cute and as fun as a two-month-old baby can be. It’s really hard to express what it feels like to look at him while he sleeps in my arms. Unfortunately, sleeping in my arms is non-negotiable, as he absolutely will not sleep in his bassinet(s). He won’t stay in there for more than twenty minutes or so without massive wailing, and lately it’s more like he has to be held by one of us or else. (Preferably 엄마, obviously.) This is not ideal from a sleep standpoint. But we’re surviving. Everybody knows this is the hard part, and pretty much everybody gets through it. Otherwise things are good. My world’s pretty small right now, in multiple ways, which isn’t unpleasant'; I go to the store or to pick up food, we take him to the pediatrician, and that’s it. It’s kind of meditative. He’s in the 85th+ percentile for length given his age, so maybe he’ll take after Daddy in terms of his size. But who knows what the future holds? We will raise him to be resilient, curious, and kind no matter what.

And, yeah, I’m in love. Totally in love with him and being his dad. Impressed every day by Ami’s reserves of patience and tenderness for him. It’s kind of a hyperreal feeling, raising him. Not unreal or surreal but the opposite, realer than real. I’m sure I’ll try and put those feelings into words sooner or later.

How come no picture?

sup

Here you go.

How come you don’t do a podcast?

To be perfectly clear, I would gladly do a podcast for money. I’m a writer and I like writing and that’s what I care about and what I’m good at. But do I think I could be part of a podcast and be good at it, develop an audience, make a little advertising dough? Yeah, sure. I don’t have much intrinsic interest in podcasting, but I have done literally hundreds of podcast hits, I have a good time when I do, and people tend to tell me that they like my appearances. The trouble is that a) I’m way way too old to do the “like, share, subscribe!” hustle thing anymore, can barely do that with my primary source of income at this point, too shy to ask people I know to be guests, too time strapped to devote a lot of attention to a venture that may not pay off financially, b) I don’t know who I’d ask to cohost or what the theme would be, though there are some fun ideas, and c) I know nothing about audio production, which is exactly the sort of thing that I’m worst at and that tries my patience the most.

In other words, I’d be perfectly willing to devote multiple hours a week of my best efforts to a podcast if there was pre-negotiated money on the table, if there was some idea of what the thing would be, and if someone else handled the editing and technical stuff. Help with promotion wouldn’t hurt either. If some podcast production company came to me and said “Hey we have an idea for a podcast and a cohost, we’ll pay you $X a show, and we’ll handle the audio engineering, promotion, and ad buys,” why yes! I’d be happy to. But that seems, well, incredibly unlikely to happen. I’m a writer. This is the only thing I’m good at or care about, at least in a professional or creative sense. So a podcast doesn’t appear to be in the cards. If the opportunity came along and there was some sort of infrastructure in place I would do one and do it well, I’d like to think. But such things don’t just fall in your lap, in my experience, and it’s hard to think of a more competitive or oversaturated landscape than podcasting.

To repeat, in case it’s not clear - while it’s always flattering to be asked, I’m not interested in starting a podcast on Substack or Patreon or similar and trying to slowly build an audience, subscribers, and ad relationships so that someday we’ll get paid. Too old, too busy. Just being frank with you.

How’s the subscription game going?

Not great! Not great for awhile. Not terrible, I mean, not a disaster. I still make a comfortable living from this newsletter. But I’m down about 7% since my peak in August of last year. This is not ideal given that the baby is now here, which is a whole new set of expenses that immediately follow three and a half years of ludicrously expensive fertility treatments. (For 2023 and 2024 the basic bargain was Fertility vs. Taxes, which I just barely pulled off last year and am still working to resolve this year.) We’ll be fine one way or another and I remain among the small cohort of people who can write a newsletter as their primary vocation, for which I am deeply grateful. You could potentially infer my performance from Substack’s awful leaderboards, which I hate and which I asked the Substack gang to axe and remove me from, but they’re attached to them and it’s fine, it’s their site. I don’t get the purpose of that dick-measuring contest, particularly given that it underlines the fact that a lot of old-media stars came in and quickly took over the platform, which seems contrary to the Substack message. But it’s their show.

Anyhow I’ve been looking for another revenue stream and have an idea or two. If ghostwriting was more predictable it would be the perfect side gig, and it’s one I’ve excelled at before and enjoyed. But while the opportunities I’ve had in the past have been quite lucrative, there’s no clear steady path to new work. This is particularly true because I have these annoying moral guidelines that keep me from taking money from anyone whose proposal/novel I suspect won’t sell. I put out an open call a couple years ago and got a ton of offers, but what I quickly found was that it would be a ton of work to vet which potential projects had a chance to actually earn out for the authors, and I was quickly overwhelmed. Now I get some offers through a service and occasionally throw my hat in the ring. I just wish there were a few more to consider.

I’m not freelancing much at all right now, mostly because of the baby but also because over the years I’ve systematically destroyed my ability to get freelance work in publications that have readerships big enough to feel worth my while. There’s a whole big thing to say about the relationship between my ability to publish, media’s dogged attachment to petty patronage and social capture, and my various forms of bad behavior. Certainly I think that a lot of the closed doors I see now in the business are as much about the bad incentives and petty jockeying of this industry as they are about me. But I’m certainly not able to consider that question objectively, I have always been my own worst enemy, and anyway it’s all quite boring. Besides, audience is pretty much the only thing worth motivating me to freelance anymore, and there are fewer and fewer places that can offer a large audience. The one real game in town is both awful to freelancers and increasingly a hegemonic force, so. I’m also loathe to take money from right-coded pubs right now because I’m increasingly exhausted by having to explain to people that all of my actual policy positions are leftist; I never cared about that before but I kindof do now. In anything like a rational world someone would be paying me to regularly publish book reviews, since I’m very very good at those, but media was never a rational world, and in 2025…. Anyway, my current baby-related time and energy constraints apply.

Why have subscriptions slowly eroded over time? I think a) the economy is increasingly uncertain, b) there’s more competition in the subscriber-based writing game than ever before, c) I write less of the red-meat culture war stuff than I used to, in part because it’s less salient than it once was and in part because it bores me to tears, d) for all my hatred of Twitter it was a reliable driver of traffic and now Elon has made promotion of Substack via Twitter basically impossible. But, honestly, the most direct and evidence-based answer is that Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th of 2023, which has required me to write at least a dozen posts since about the conflict, posts in which I criticize Israel, the Israeli government, Zionism, and the IDF. And nothing drives people to angrily cancel their subscriptions like Israel-Palestine, nothing. It’s not close. I would estimate that, since this new awful expression of the conflict broke out, at least 500 former subscribers have specifically named my criticisms of Israel as the reason for their cancelation. That’s 10% of my current subscriber base, so it’s certainly a meaningful amount. Everyone has a right to stop supporting me financially for whatever reason they choose, of course. But I have this unfortunate condition where the more people don’t want me to write about something, the more I feel I have to write about it, and so I’ve kept going, and every time I do, the subscriber count drops. But that’s the price you pay for real independence, rather than the conservative facsimile of independence.

Why do you have personal beef with Matt Yglesias/Ezra Klein/someone else I’ve imagined you dislike?

If having beef implies that there’s personal animosity, then the answer is that I don’t have beef with either. It’s hard to think of anyone in the business that I have real antipathy for, in an interpersonal sense, though I have many enemies. I just have longstanding disagreements with Klein and Yglesias that turn into aggravation thanks to the combination of their long careers, their influence within the Democratic party, and the frustrations of being a genuinely left-wing person in a country with no left party. And there’s a clear asymmetry in terms of success and influence, between the two of them and me, that has a tendency to read as social animus. But I don’t have such animus. I just think a lot of the stuff they say and believe is stupid and bad in the way that the vast majority of boilerplate American neoliberalism is stupid and bad.