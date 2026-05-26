Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Millennial Yelling at Cloud's avatar
Millennial Yelling at Cloud
1dEdited

As a teacher I can't fathom how someone might objectively measure my quality.

Test scores? I teach mostly honors kids. They skew wealthy, have good attendance and private tutors and are properly housed and fed. Their test scores are generally high and improve throughout the year, but I'm not the reason.

Parent/student satisfaction? I receive equal parts love and whining for the high standards I enforce.

Admin evaluations? Virtually every evaluation I've had has been "great! Have you ever thought of using popsicle sticks to call on students? Also, the kid who stays up all night playing video games dozed off once. :("

Student engagement during class? I could bring in a three-ring circus and a funnel cake stand and still have kids doomscrolling under their desks.

Also, the thing about teacher quality varying by period is real. Sorry, third period. Again, I don't know how you'd measure it, but I feel worse from 9:30 to 10:20.

There's definitely a tendency among some teachers to buy into this idea, though. We all want to believe that we're changing minds and futures, so there's an obvious incentive to believe that teacher quality is real and measurable and that our successful students are proof we have it.

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9 replies by Freddie deBoer and others
ronetc's avatar
ronetc
1d

At last, a drink of cool water in the parched desert . . . someone smart enough to use "begging the question" correctly! He must have had really good teachers!

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