the most popular man at Davos

For a long time I’ve been getting some version of the comment, “What about Chetty!” in response to my perspective on education, as in Raj Chetty, the economist who for the past decade has made a lot of waves asserting that our education problems are straightforwardly the product of bad teachers and that replacing them will have implausibly large economic effects. I tend to try and work from a broader perspective than “this is why I think this guy is wrong,” but I get this request so often, here you go. This is why I think Raj Chetty is wrong.

Few empirical claims in modern education policy have traveled farther than Chetty et al’s findings on teacher “value-added.” In his famous 2014 American Economic Review papers, he and his coauthors reported that students assigned to better (excuse me, higher value-added) teachers were more likely to attend college, earn higher salaries, save for retirement, and avoid teen pregnancy, and that replacing a teacher in the bottom five percent of the distribution with an average teacher would raise the present value of a single classroom’s lifetime earnings by roughly $250,000. Chetty’s research findings in this domain had been floating around for awhile at the time of publication, and President Obama cited the figure in his 2012 State of the Union address, and the judge who decided Vergara v. California leaned on it to strike down California’s teacher tenure laws. Take that, teachers! The findings are arresting, the dataset is impressive - 2.5 million children, linked to IRS tax records! - and the policy implications are clean: identify and remove bad (pardon me, low “value-added”) teachers, watch outcomes improve. It’s exactly the kind of story our neoliberal policy establishment is desperate to tell, and was clearly catnip to the Obama administration, which was doggedly attached to a simplistic vision of delivery through better education, where the gutting of the uneducated labor market was ameliorated by turning every last child in the United States into a genius, scaling up the Stanford-to-Google pipeline until every American could pass through it.

Unfortunately, the Chetty story is ultimately another neoliberal just-so story, that is to say, a fable, a legend, a myth. The closer you look at what the “value-added” construct actually measures, how stable those measurements are, and how the Chetty results have fared under replication, the more reason there is to doubt both the magnitude of the claimed effects and, more fundamentally, whether “teacher quality” as the literature operationalizes it is a coherent, measurable attribute at all. (Spoiler: it is not.) Let us count the problems.

The construct itself puts the thumb on the scale. The first problem is conceptual. In the Chetty et al. studies, a teacher’s “value-added” is the residual variation in a student’s standardized test scores that remains after controlling for prior achievement and some demographic covariates. It’s not a measure of pedagogical skill, content knowledge, classroom climate, the cultivation of curiosity, or any other property normally meant by “good teaching.” It’s a statistical residual on a narrow set of assessments, usually math and reading tests in grades three through eight. That residual is then defined as quality. I want to be clear about this: any portion of variability in student outcomes that Chetty et al cannot or will not identify otherwise is assumed to be a product of teacher inputs. Since Chetty’s whole project is to argue that educational outcomes are the result of teacher quality, this is what we used to call begging the question - that is, he’s assuming the point he wants to prove, asserting the desired conclusion as a premise, by acting as though any uncaptured variation is necessary evidence of teaching quality. And it gets worse in the telling. When advocates and journalists and politicians summarize his work, the construct expands silently from “the part of test-score gains Chetty cannot otherwise explain” to “good teachers,” and the slippage is rarely flagged. But that’s the whole game, you guys.

The VAM literature itself suggests that teachers control a small portion of the variance in student outcomes. The question-begging matters in particular because the validity question (whether VAMs measure teacher quality) is logically prior to the bias question. The American Statistical Association made the point in its 2014 statement on value-added models: VAMs measure correlations, not causation, and most VAM studies attribute only somewhere between one and fourteen percent of the variability in test scores to teachers, with the bulk of the variation lying at a systemic level. I will repeat: even most VAM studies themselves provide evidence that teachers control a very small portion of student quantitative outcomes. Even taken on the literature’s own terms, the typical teacher’s measurable footprint in test scores is a single-digit-percentage affair, not the dominant force in a child’s academic life that is popularly assumed and constantly asserted by pundits like Jon Chait. And yet, as I said, Chetty’s research was used to assault teacher tenure in California and to justify anti-teacher rhetoric by all manner of politicians. Chetty himself has proven himself either unable or unwilling to prevent this type of dishonest weaponization of his researcher.

Teacher quality is only useful if it’s a static attribute, but it bounces all over the place. If teacher quality were a real, stable attribute of individual teachers (the way that, say, height is a stable attribute of individual people) then any reasonable measurement of it should give roughly the same answer for the same teacher from one year to the next. You could say “teacher quality is real and measurable but it changes wildly from semester to semester,” but then that means that there is no coherent or fair policy response. If VAMs are going to provide fair and practically helpful data, their findings need to cross a minimal threshold of stability. They do not. A 2015 literature review by Koedel, Mihaly, and Rockoff - Rockoff, for the record, is one of Chetty’s coauthors - reports year-to-year correlations of teacher value added estimates ranging from 0.18 to 0.64 across studies. At the low end, that’s noise. In human research, in educational research? That’s noise! And even the high end estimate here, which is subject to an awful lot of potential confounds, means a substantial share of teachers will move from “effective” to “ineffective” or vice versa from one year to the next without anything about the teacher having changed. I’ve also heard tell of similar discrepancies in VAMs for teachers who teach multiple sections of classes - sometimes, those teachers are ranked among the best for a first-period class but among the worst for a fourth-period class. What’s the theory, exactly? They forget to teach by 12:30, or they only care about one class or another?

Darling-Hammond et al found that of teachers who scored in the bottom 20% of value-added rankings in one year, only 20–30% received similar ratings the next year, while 25–45% jumped to the top of the distribution. When a metric identifies you as one of the worst teachers in your district one year and one of the best the next, the coherent conclusion is not that you became a different teacher, it’s that the instrument is worthless. Even the Carnegie Knowledge Network, which is broadly supportive of value-added work, acknowledges that roughly sixteen percent of the variance in a teacher’s value-added in any given year represents stable between-teacher differences, with the remainder reflecting unstable sources. Sixteen precent. A construct that’s mostly noise is a problematic foundation for the claim that we can identify the bottom five percent, wouldn’t you agree? Imagine if your employment or salary was dependent on such a metric! And reliability across time isn’t the only stability problem. This 2010 paper demonstrates that the same teachers, evaluated on the same students, in the same years, with the same tests, receive substantially different effectiveness rankings depending on which value-added model is used and which student characteristics are controlled for. Crucially, teachers whose students were less advantaged systematically received lower effectiveness ratings than the same teachers did when teaching more advantaged students… even with statistical controls supposedly accounting for student background. Come on, guys. Come on.

If two reasonable specifications of the model give meaningfully different answers about which teachers are good and which are bad, then “good teacher” is a function of the analyst’s modeling choices as much as of the teacher. This is not how a real, well-measured attribute behaves, and the implications for basic fairness are negative and profound.

The famed quasi-experiment is flawed and doesn’t replicate. The Chetty team’s strongest defense against critics has always been their teacher-switching quasi-experiment in the first paper (known as “Measuring the Impacts of Teachers I”), which they argued ruled out the possibility that high-VA teachers simply receive better-prepared students. In 2017 Jessie Jesse Rothstein attempted to replicate the analysis using North Carolina data and reported the results in the same journal three years later. Rothstein was able to reproduce the headline VA results and mimicked the structure of the quasi-experiment but found that the quasi-experiment’s identifying assumption fails: teacher switching is correlated with changes in student preparedness in ways that the original team’s design did not detect. (Hidden confounds strike again.) Once Rothstein adjusted for this, she he found moderate bias in VA scores - on the order of 10 to 35 percent of supposedly causal teacher effects! - and reported that the long-run earnings and college-attendance estimates are sensitive to control choices and cannot support strong conclusions.

Chetty, Friedman, and Rockoff have pushed back, as you'd expect, and the debate continues, but it’s worth being precise about what Rothstein established: an independent researcher, using independent data, found that the central empirical pillar of the long-term-outcomes claim does not hold up, certainly not cleanly. That is a serious result, not a quibble that can be waved away, and it was published in the same top journal that gave the original findings such reach. Unfortunately, as is always the case with the cult of Chetty, this serious criticism did not pierce public consciousness, probably because the media did not want it to.

Actual implementation of VAMs has been a disaster. The most concrete demonstration that “teacher quality” as operationalized in VAMs is not a robust, measurable attribute comes in the form of actual in-the-wild attempts to use VAMS; the experience has not been friendly to the Chetty school’s outsized claims, to put it mildly. For example, consider the Houston Independent School District’s use of the proprietary “Education Value-Added Assessment System” to evaluate and terminate teachers. How did that go? Not great, Bob! Results bounced around, teachers beloved by parents and students received poor scores, school administrators felt that the outcomes were fickle and their position undermined…. This all ended up in a lawsuit. In Houston Federation of Teachers v. HISD, a federal court ruled that teachers had a plausible Fourteenth Amendment due-process claim because the algorithm was a black box that no teacher (and, indeed, no district official) could replicate or audit. HISD settled the suit in October 2017 and agreed to stop using value-added scores to terminate teachers. (Here’s a good overview.)

A construct that cannot be reproduced, challenged, or transparently explained to the people being measured is not, in any meaningful operational sense, a measurement. A evaluation system that pleases neither teachers nor students nor administrators and which produces results that are inconsistent to the of incoherence should never be the basis of real-world employment decisions. And the lawsuit, in hostile ideological territory, was the perfect encapsulation of the whole failure.

So, to recap. The thing being measured changes year to year for the same teacher; sometimes it changes from period to period; it changes when you switch statistical models; it changes when you switch the composition of the class. Meanwhile, the supposed quasi-experimental defense against student-sorting bias does not survive replication. And when deployed in the real world, the system is broken enough that a federal court treated it as a due-process violation. This all describes a body of research and chief researcher which have both received pretty close to unanimous positive coverage in the media! The ed reform reality distortion field is very powerful, and nowhere has it been more powerful than when it comes to the halo effect around Raj Chetty.

It’s possible to maintain that there is some true underlying “teacher quality” out there, and that we simply lack the instruments to measure it reliably. I’m not married to the idea that there’s no such thing as teacher quality. (I am however married to the idea that there’s no such thing as school quality.) But there are two highly-plausible possibilities that render this factor largely irrelevant. First is the possibility that teacher influence on student outcomes just isn’t very large at all, probably in the single digits in terms of what portion of the variance in student test scores teachers can control, and thus not a solution to any large-scale problems. Second, there’s the possibility in of meaningful interaction effects, that what teachers contribute to student outcomes is genuine but emerges from the interaction of a particular teacher with a particular group of students in a particular school under particular conditions, rather than a stable, transferable individual attribute that can be ranked on a single dimension. If true, the bottom-five-percent teacher whose dismissal would supposedly net $250,000 per classroom is largely a statistical artifact: a person who happened to land below the cutoff in a noisy estimate that in another year or based on another model would have placed elsewhere.

Chetty and his team have made some serious empirical efforts. There was, at one time, a plausible story to be told about their findings. But we now have more than a decade’s worth of reasons to be deeply skeptical of their claims; the fact that so many informed people come to me with the assumption that Chetty’s work is some sort of neoliberal trump card just shows the degree to which the establishment media has advanced an anti-teacher point of view. The strong policy claims that have hitched onto Chetty’s work, the insistence that we can fairly identify, reward, and dismiss teachers on the basis of value-added scores, and that doing so will yield large, predictable gains in lifetime outcomes - it all rests on measurements that are noisy, fickle, arbitrary, and unfair. Until the construct of teacher quality passes the tests we would demand of any other quantitative trait, the responsible reading of the evidence is not that we have found a powerful tool for increasing social justice but that we have learned how easy it is to mistake noise, sorting, and modeling choice for the thing we wish we were measuring.

Unfortunately, the previously-mentioned media effort to inoculate Chetty from criticism had proven quite effective, and he’s very rarely put in a position to defend his views. Still, someone email this to Chetty. And, fuck it, to Barack Obama, Michelle Rhee, Eva Moskowitz, Matt Yglesias, Jon Chait, Arne Duncan…