Published Elsewhere: the Rise of the Collegiate Liability Avoidance Class

Friends and followers of this blog, I have a piece up today at Current Affairs about how campus protesters must now navigate a new set of hurdles: the rise of college administrators whose explicit job it is to prevent controversy, and whose positions require them to act like student advocates when their employment inevitably means they will serve the best interests of their institutions.

Conservatives have, in recent years, made much of the various missteps involved in Title IX enforcement on campus, claiming that the tendency of universities to trample on due process in adjudicating Title IX complaints tells us something about modern feminism. They’re wrong. Rather, Title IX enforcement tells us something about the nature of bureaucracy. In particular, it tells us that people employed by an institution will always serve the needs of that institution first. Title IX ostensibly empowers administrators to pursue sexual inequality claims on campus with the backing of the federal government. But what it actually produces in practice is a small army of college employees whose real job is preventing colleges from absorbing the worst consequences for failing to achieve sexual equality. That is, by virtue of being employed within these institutions, even the most ethical and passionate Title IX enforcement officer ends up playing a defensive role on behalf of the institution. This is not an indictment of anyone’s integrity; it’s a statement about the nature of institutions....