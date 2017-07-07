programming note

Please forgive the light posting this (holiday) week. We'll be back to a regular schedule next Monday, and there's a book review I'm very happy with coming to $5 Patreon patrons tomorrow. I wrote something on Medium here that explains some aspects of my life that have been relevant to my written production. Hope you're enjoying yourselves and see you soon.

