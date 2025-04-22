Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

72 Comments

User's avatar
InMD's avatar
InMD
19hEdited

I don't think you're wrong about this. Many of these considerations were part of my family's decision to go to Catholic school instead of a perfectly fine public school. It's important to us for our kids to be immersed in an environment of in tact families who all give a f*ck. We can revisit the issue again in high school.

It's worth noting that public schools themselves, particularly the really good ones, also operate this kind of shell game. They do it based on the real estate market and restrictive zoning. This is softer and less express than what private schools do, but it's the same outcome. People pick the private school for the same reason they pick the public school that happens to be located in the solidly upper middle class or above neighborhood full of nice people who protect their turf via aggressive NIMBYism and showing up in force to any public consideration of changing boundary lines.

Here's where I will challenge Freddie, because I believe the solution to 'save' public schools from voucher-ization (and to be clear I 100% think we should) the way to do that is to change public schools, maybe a lot, and not in ways a committed leftist might like. Institute hard-core tracking based on objective capabilities. Subject the disruptive to discipline and beyond a certain point reliably segregate them from the mainstream. Maintain robust accommodations for those with documented disabilities and other special needs. You can do all of this stuff in 1 building or at one site if you want to. But I think we all also intuitively know the uncomfortable things doing something like that would reveal about who ends up where, and since we can't stomach that, a lot of places will end up with some shady and/or ramshackle voucher system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Carina's avatar
Carina
20hEdited

My son attends a private school that has managed to poach 2 veteran teachers from public schools, despite offering a lot less money. These teachers gush about how happy they are to be at a school that better aligns with their "teaching philosophy."

.... And I'm sure it doesn't hurt that they now work with a small group of students who are universally smart and well-behaved, with pleasant parents who are happy to volunteer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture