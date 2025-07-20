In anticipation of the upcoming season of NFL football, the only sport I really follow anymore, I will be posting a football-related post every Sunday until the first game of the season on Thursday, September 4th.

When I first started watching football, before the endless Patriots dynasty and the (accurate, it pains me to say) anointing of Tom Brady as the greatest football player of all time, the biggest star quarterback was Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers. He didn’t just win MVPs; he developed an aura in the eyes of the fans and the media, a unique reputation as a fearless downfield passer with a cannon arm who took risks other quarterbacks didn’t take and reaped the benefits for it. It earned him a descriptor that became such a cliche in Packer game broadcasts that people turned it into a drinking game: gunslinger.

Favre’s 1990s heyday culminated in a Super Bowl victory in 1997; his reputation has taken a dramatic downturn since his retirement. For one thing, near the end of his career he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who worked for the Jets during his season there, an accusation which involved some particularly embarrassing details. After his retirement he was embroiled in a truly ugly scandal involving $77 million in misappropriated TANF funds, which are earmarked for families in need. He’s also become something of a political commentator in recent years, which has earned him some derision from those who disagree with his particular brand of conservative politics.

But we’re here to talk about football, and in football terms, his star has dimmed considerably as analysis has evolved. In particular, the “gunslinging” aspect of Favre’s reputation has been cast in a new light: they only call you a gunslinger if you throw a lot of interceptions. Gunslinging is a euphemistic way to describe a tendency to take crazy risks with the football, which does indeed result in some amazing and unlikely passes but also results in a lot of picks. And Brett Favre threw a lot of picks, an NFL-record 336, a full 60 more than the next closest player. Of course, he also threw 508 touchdowns, won a lot of games and a Super Bowl, and deservedly was named MVP multiple times. On the other other hand, he’s also the career leader in fumbles! With his 166 lost fumbles, Favre turned the ball over an impossible-seeming 674 502 times in his career. And you can see the impact of his turnover problems in the postseason. Given his laurels and his longevity, it seems surprising he only has one Super Bowl ring. It gets a little easier to understand when you see that in 24 career playoff games, Favre threw 30 interceptions and fumbled six times. It’s hard to win that way.

And yet it seems that we have something of a Brett Favre successor in the NFL today in the form of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who like Favre is a swashbuckling field general who’s genuinely very talented and fearless about pushing the ball downfield - and like Favre gets away with a lot of reckless play and boneheaded mistakes because of it.