New Jets quarterback and presumptive starter Justin Fields was carted off the practice field during training camp this past week; the good news is that he appears to have avoided serious injury and will likely not miss any time in the regular season. Like many Bears fans, I’ve held onto a lot of affection for Fields, who was drafted by Chicago and served as the team’s starter for nearly three seasons. Playing for a perpetually-rudderless franchise, Fields was thrust into a tough situation on a bad team with frequently incompetent coaching, and the franchise’s legacy as perhaps the worst-quarterbacked team in NFL history - seriously, look it up - helped buy him time in the eyes of fans. We all wanted him to succeed, and not only for the obvious reason.

I’m afraid, though, that Justin Fields just isn’t very good; he’s got raw talent, but like a lot of talented NFL prospects has simply failed to develop, and at 50 games into his career we can no longer say that the sample size is too small to judge. I have in fact watched every game he’s ever started, for the Bears and the Steelers, and I understand why Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin went with a sad aging version of Russell Wilson over Fields for most of last season. Nobody wants to give up on a 26-year-old player, and there’s always a chance that Fields will finally develop throwing accuracy to go with his electric running ability. But there’s a reason why, by the end of his Bears tenure, I would wander away from the TV and into the kitchen every time Chicago was facing a third and eight. Here’s the facts.

Yards aren’t everything, but…. Over 50 career NFL games, Fields has totaled 7,780 passing yards, about 155.6 yards per game. To consistently start and finish NFL games and accumulate so few yards is genuinely hard for a starting quarterback to accomplish, in an era in which passing yards are very easy to pile up relative to the history of the league. It’s difficult to overstate how much easier rule changes have made it for QBs to achieve gaudy passing yard totals, particularly in terms of regulating big hits on defenseless receivers out of the game. The average starting QB in 2024 threw for about 217 yards per start; at that pace, an average quarterback would match Fields’s career yardage total in less than 36 games. Most elite quarterbacks would exceed his career yardage before the 30 game mark. Even if we’re not interested in volume and want to focus on efficiency, Fields’s career yards per attempt sits at 7.0, far below star benchmarks of 8.0+ and outside the top half of QB peers, in a league where the average is usually around 7.2–7.5. Even with a (very welcome) running back resurgence in the last several years, the NFL is dominantly a passing league, and it’s difficult to see how a team could be a serious contender with this lack of production in throwing the ball.