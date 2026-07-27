Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Doctor Fell's avatar
Doctor Fell
1d

In keeping with the Hamlet joke, I'm just waiting for someone to earnestly claim that the show is copying the Matrix.

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episodenull
1d

I've never done a book club before, but I love SF, am looking for motivation to read more, and have never read Neuromancer, so count me in. Sounds fun.

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