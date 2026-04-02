Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Eh, Not Worth The Trouble's avatar
Eh, Not Worth The Trouble
4d

I feel like what both "insecurity-as-identity"/imposter syndrome and "toxic confidence" both speak to is the exact same thing: The absence of a life outside of whatever they're doing, whether it's a job, academia, social media, etc. There's nothing beyond what they're doing at that precise moment, they have nothing else going on other than this. All of this performativity is to fill the void where a social life might be.

It's an extremely asocial/antisocial impulse, at the end of the day, just different ways of addressing the same void.

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alkali's avatar
alkali
4d

I'd add that the term "imposter syndrome" is misused: there's ordinary, what-am-I-even-doing-here self-doubt and then there is genuine pathology, an irrational belief that one's entire record of genuine accomplishment is actually fake, empty, and meaningless. The former is an unexceptional human feeling and the latter is some variant of clinical depression. Grouping all of that together as a "syndrome" is a category error.

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