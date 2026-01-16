Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

53 Comments

User's avatar
Ann's avatar
Ann
12h

Thank you for putting into words what is obvious but unspoken. I know nothing about the book or author. And as I’m reading your words, I thought to myself: ‘I bet she went to Yale.’ Lol.

TBH, I feel like the same/similar set of actors has been astroturfing polyamory.

Reply
Share
James Toth's avatar
James Toth
11h

"this kind of conveniently-coordinated media blitz is never the product of a bunch of professional writers at big-deal publications just happening to pull the same debut novel off of the pile and saying, well golly!, by coincidence I’ll write about this today, oh everyone else is writing about it too???, small little world!"

As usual, plenty of analogues here in Music World. I trust you've heard of Geese.

Reply
Share
2 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture