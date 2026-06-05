Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

31 Comments

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AJKamper's avatar
AJKamper
1hEdited

I agree with all of this*, except I'm in the camp of considering that ratfucking is simply a legitimate tool of campaigns. If voters don't like it, they should look for candidates that don't seem like complete fuckups but who still share their values; if candidates know they have lived lives susceptible to ratfuckery, then they're doing a disservice to their values and their party by running while knowing that their candidacy could get completely tanked.

I'm not ideological about this; I'd rather have Platner than Mills or Collins, at least in times like these. But like, keep your nose clean. And maybe don't run for office if you didn't.

* Additionally, I super-appreciate your uncovering the "party officials selecting a candidate" info, which answers my only objection to believing that this was Democrats and not Republicans.

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7 replies by Freddie deBoer and others
Pete P's avatar
Pete P
1h

The guy is an actor, a rich kid playing at a populist. Yes, DSA hand-picked him and manufactured his narrative, but he is just another spoiled kid grown up, with strong levels of crazy and disgusting.

Why does the DSA want Collins to win? He is as bad as some of those Tea Party wackos the Republicans tried to run.

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