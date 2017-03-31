notes for 3/31/17

The first book review should be out for subscribers today! It's a reprint of an academic review I wrote, but in the future they'll all be new content. Just need a week to read a couple more books appropriate for this blog. This is the first time I've ever distributed a reward through Patreon so please let me know if you didn't receive an email or can't access the review. If you're not a subscriber yet, think it over! I'm exploring some cool options for other rewards and I hope to let you know about some of them soon.

Be sure to spread the word about this project if you like it.

Some readers have pointed out that the rates for SAT participation in some states are so low (mentioned in this post) because those states require the ACT as a learning assessment. Which is certainly true! But note that the point of that post isn't to say "look at how low these participation rates are" but rather to explore selection bias, which in the case of ACT-dominant regions would be even more pronounced - only the very motivated students, particularly those looking to attend elite private institutions, would be likely to take the SAT.

I have gotten a fair amount of pushback on the idea that randomized trials of charter school efficacy aren't really random. I agree that this is an idea that I need to explore at greater length in the future. In addition to what I suspect is lurking non-random distribution, I think the bigger question is whether "charter school" even makes sense as a condition suitable for randomization. More to come.

On the other side, I appear to have been too kind to the CREDO studies. To call survivorship bias a demonstration of quality on the part of charters is just... not cool.