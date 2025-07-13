Freddie deBoer

WorriedButch
Just wanted to share one example of the good news in the world of antipsychotics.

I have bipolar 1, and my manic symptoms mostly respond to lithium, but my depression doesn't respond to mood stabilisers and antidepressants invariably make me manic. So, I rely on taking an antipsychotic that's effective for bipolar depression. Until recently, the primary antipsychotic options for bipolar depression all caused insulin resistance and massive weight gain, leaving a lot of patients choosing between our mental and physical health. In the last couple of years, Lurasidone went off patent and is now $20 a month, even without insurance. For me, it is more effective than any other medication I'd tried, less sedating, and I've been able to lose and keep off 50 lbs after switching to it.

There are several 5-10 year old medications like this that aren't any more effective than olanzapine or quetiapine, but are much less hard on the body. And that's not even getting to the ones with different mechanisms of action entirely.

I will also add it is counter intuitive to me the chattering class is so anti anti depressants. Seems like they are the ones who are all on one.

Also noting that my questioning of the anti depressant class is entirely separate from anti psychotics. As you note they have their own problems, but not nearly so much in terms of effectiveness.

