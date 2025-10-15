Not too long ago there was some back and forth about BlueSky and its role in the left during this sad, disturbing period of conservative ascendancy. The general complaint is that the network is full of people who are trying to pretend that the 2010s never ended, that the period of liberal cultural dominance - which is a very far cry from left dominance or material dominance - was still with us. The dream of 2018, they say, is alive on BlueSky. And, well, yeah. I do suspect that the basic claim there is true, the diagnosis of a desire to live in a pleasant enclave, although my exposure to the network is limited. Still, I actually think the nostalgist impulse there is a little more complicated, a little less political, and a little broader than that network. I think that even though a lot of Millennials didn’t enjoy the Yelling Social Justice era, it happens to have been their era, to have overlapped with their primes, and so they yearn for the feeling if not the particulars, just as they yearn for Obama-era optimism and the period when technology was something to unabashedly enjoy, before all the reasons for skepticism and criticism crept in.

As I said in the comments of this post by Max Read about the BlueSky debate, I think a lot of this is more of the Millennial panic over aging; short-form text-based social media is an uncool Millennial thing, and we have reached/are reaching middle age, and the death of Twitter as it once was has made the demise of this vision of the social internet more visible in a way that stokes the fear of aging. People really thought Twitter was forever; that idea is very dark for me, but then as I was saying for a lot of people the High Twitter period overlapped with the years of greatest self-definition and intensity of experience in their lives. To grasp the fact that young people see the whole thing as archaic… well, it’s as destabilizing as every other way we learn that we’re old. Sure, there’s a generic impulse on that network to build a space where it’s easy to pretend that we’re still living under the authority of a benevolent liberal mod team, to party like it’s the first Trump term. But the impulse is deeper than just wanting to maintain the familiar; it’s also driven by the creeping approach of being truly old, being irrelevant to young people, being infirm, and finally being dead.

But I digress. I was talking about the progressive desire to live in a period of much greater progressive influence. That’s not hard to grasp, anymore than it’s hard to understand Patriots fans who pine for the good old Tom Brady era. The thing is that the only people who are more eager to live under the old rules than the liberals who tried to enforce them are the conservatives who rebelled against them. Almost all of conservative culture now is built on the assumption that conservatives are besieged, that liberals control every institution, and that right-wing people always live under the threat of being purged. This attitude was wrong back then - the right enjoys massive influence in many of the most important sectors of modern society and always has - and is now absurd, given the Trump victory, the federal trifecta, and general conservative dominance. And yet so many in the conservative media also want to pretend the bad old days never ended. It tells you something about how politics works here in the mid-2020s.