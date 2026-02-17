Freddie deBoer

Great topic. My bias - i live in boston and my daughter attended Boston Latin, the only one of the three here that even approaches the bottom of NYC's eight. With the change in admission policy after 2020 my well off neighborhood was blocked from entry. So be it. What I don't grasp among commentators on the topic is that they miss that these are merely the AP classes for big messy cities with a majority disadvantaged population and they tend to match up demographically with those Scarsdale or Wellesley AP classes. Remember, unlike in suburbia, those of us of some means choose to live in the city in spite of the school system (overall size and percent in poverty not easy to overcome). I have read all the studies but they seem to have been conducted by those with bias or unfamiliarity with how they work. The real study would be to find high performing students who choose an open enrollment school in a city like Boston. Or to note that the last kids provided entry do underperform at an exam school like Boston Latin because the range from top to bottom so vast. In NYC the top.3 are so challenging to earn admission that there might not be this range. Yet the studies don't tend to capture the near misses because they attend #4-8 rather than an open entollment school.

"You know my take on why: those schools and programs that appear to have “the good stuff” are so perceived because the students within those schools and programs have been nonrandomly selected into them and are systematically inclined to perform well. "

Because their parents ride them like they were trying to win the Preakness on their kids' backs.

