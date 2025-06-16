Freddie deBoer

Freddie, speaking as a scientist who has worked in deep tech for climate.

1. It’s annoying to see the media fall into VC and corporate hype cycles with such breathlessness. The VC’s are talking their own book! How dumb do you need to be to not see that. I do hope someone takes your challenge

2. The Human Genome Project was an enormous milestone. sequencing technology is steadily transforming medicine - it’s just a rather slow process because biology is incredibly complicated an expensive to study.

3. This gets to a core issue with how the tech-hypers talk - they need to say it is transformative TOMORROW rather than admitting that real tech takes decades to make impact and consists of a series of small innovations. They also appear to never have heard of an S-curve, because Silicon Valley despises the idea that the past can teach us anything. (This their love affair with neo-fascist ideologies)

4. LLMs is impacting software engineering rapidly. Those who don’t see that are either ill-informed or delusional. It is impacting hiring today, as a vast amount of Software engineering is writing rote patterns - a uniquely perfect fit for LLMs. The AI hypers come from software and so see this and extrapolate it to ALL FIELDS OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY without actually understanding them. Because they’re idiots operating from cognitive bias.

5. Or they’re suffering from AI psychosis. It turns out people will sometimes obsessively speak to sycophantic LLMs that mirror them and create a cognitive bubble for their delusions. I have at least one friend who is like this, six hours a day of AI feeding into his personal crackpot theories of archetypes of humans. This is all rather pathetic.

"Which is very strange. We already have systems that can perform as well as average human beings at most tasks; they’re called… human beings. Again, this is a set of technologies that people are arguing will imminently send human beings to distant galaxies, end hunger, create a post-scarcity economy, even make death obsolete. I’m not making that stuff up! Google around! But how then can success be achieved when AI performs as well as a mere smart human being? Those things are currently entirely outside of human possibility, so if we’re just getting human performance from AI, they can’t rationally be expected to be near-future possibilities with AI."

What if I told you you could hire a team of 100 average humans to work on a problem without actually hiring anyone and paying for a little electricity? You seem to really be buying into the concept that these things are going to hit a wall as far as ability goes soon. Which is possible, but lot of people aren't betting on that.

