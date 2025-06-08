Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

44 Comments

User's avatar
SixAngryGhosts's avatar
SixAngryGhosts
8h

Honestly your ability to convey how mundane mental illness is has always meant something to me. It isn't dramatic, or sexy, or rich, or meaningful. (often. or not for everybody, maybe. you know what I mean.) I would even go so far as to say it sucks. I totally get why you can't write the memoir, but if you had it'd be on my shelf and one I would frequently loan out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allison Gustavson's avatar
Allison Gustavson
8h

I love your “that is not morality” refrain. I loved this piece. I would take zero Matsses but my own sense of integrity any day. And I have been reading you for years and the way you own your responsibility remains (sadly) refreshing and rare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture