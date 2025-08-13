This post is not about AI.

LLMs have a lot of problems, but none is a better symbol of 21st-century culture than their habit for sycophancy. They function as personal validation machines in a society seemingly hellbent on validating everyone, about everything, all the time. But this is one place where I’m happy to exonerate the AI companies.

There’s been a lot of discussion about the fact that popular LLM systems tend to flatter their users to an absurd degree. Search around a little and you can find dozens of examples of ChatGPT in particular ladling hyperbolic praise onto users who have made banal observations or asked basic questions. And, yes, I do think there are reasons to worry about the kind of obsessive and delusional behaviors LLMs might engender; this story in the Times is absolutely chilling. But I kind of think blaming AI for a culture of thoughtless validation is both identifying the wrong culprit and complaining about the barn door being open when the horse has already escaped. The truth is that we’ve been advancing a culture of limitless validation for everyone for several decades now, which in practice looks little different from a concerted effort to make everyone more narcissistic. We’ve built this vast cultural architecture dedicated to telling people that they’re valid, delivering no-strings-attached affirmation in a way that’s totally disconnected from virtuous behavior. Then we celebrate their arrogant expressions of their own greatness as a form of healthy self-respect.

Though they’re more correlate than cause, I myself blame inspirational Instagram memes, or as I like to call them, sociopath instructions. They’re Ayn Rand’s final revenge; they are the ephemera of a broken culture. Observe.

I see…

OK

you don’t say

what could go wrong

congratulations

I’m officially concerned

I could go on. And on and on and on. If you’re worried that this is a gendered analysis please understand that men have their own version and they’re just as bizarre and shameless.

so fucking cool brah

There’s seemingly an insatiable appetite for this stuff; I’ve written about the phenomenon before. Just scroll through Instagram for ten minutes. You will be assaulted by the same deranged ideology again and again: I am the center of the universe; I both deserve and absolutely will receive everything I’ve ever desired; anything that risks obstructing my pursuit of my desires is the hand of political oppression and will be righteously destroyed. This is the water in which our young people now swim, and I truly despair for how it’s going to shake out when today’s adolescents become tomorrow’s leaders. Is the concept of values that are greater than one’s self-interest, that in fact sometimes cut directly against one’s self-interest, even going to survive? Not when they have helicopter parents telling them they’re the center of the universe every day, TikTok telling them their first priority is always and only themselves, and our weird brand of modern progressive ideology suggesting that justice happens when they get what they want. What is happening to people’s brains when they suck all this up through their endlessly scrolling feeds?