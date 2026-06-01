Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Eponynonymous's avatar
Eponynonymous
3h

My feelings exactly. Too many people, even AI critics, overlook these points:

- Thinking is good

- Creativity is its own end

- Art is not quantifiable

- Consciousness is integral to the process, the product, and its consideration

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Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
4h

(not to the point of this essay). The LLMs are only as good as the sources they use for information retrieval. Since many use Wikipedia (too much) I asked for information on a topic I know about from an LLM. It was weak. I then went to Wikipedia and added information to the essay on that topic to Wikipedia with citations. The next time I asked the same Q of the LLM I got back a better answer as it had integrated the information I had input to Wikipedia.

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