Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Millennial Yelling at Cloud's avatar
Millennial Yelling at Cloud
15h

As a teacher, yes. And I'd add that even the most self-motivated, intellectually curious kids tend to focus on specific subjects that interest them and neglect others. I was "unschooled" from eighth grade through high school and got my GED at sixteen, then went to college. I had significant math and science gaps, not because I couldn't do the work, but because I was better at other subjects and chose to focus my energies there. My most intellectually curious students are similar. They need teachers to make them care about, or at least recognize the importance of, their non-preferred subjects. So sure, they may be autodidacts in some areas, but they're not providing themselves a comprehensive, in-depth education. They're just extremely knowledgeable about video game design or philosophy or the collected works of H.P. Lovecraft or whatever it is they like.

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Richard Weinberg's avatar
Richard Weinberg
15h

I love this! Right on target.

It so happens that I'm one person who actually DOES learn from the library card (or modern equivalent thereof), but I'm weird, old, and a nerd.

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