Folks, in addition to being available for preorder direct from the publisher, The Mind Reels can now be preordered from most major booksellers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble and via the independent bookstore online shopping service Bookshop. Its Goodreads page is also now live. For those asking, yes, there will definitely be ebook versions available as we get closer to the October 7th publication date; we also appear close to nailing down audio rights so stay tuned, and international rights are TBD - the more attention and presales I can drum up, the more likely they become.

Ami and I have been living in the Maternal Special Care ward at Yale-New Haven Hospital for going on two weeks now. We’re waiting out the remainder of our pregnancy here due to some potentially dangerous complications involving the placenta and some unprotected blood vessels obstructing the cervix. Mama and baby are both doing fine, but the risk of sudden labor to the mother and the baby are sufficient that we need to be here until birth. The plan is to make it to 37 weeks, which would mean he’d make it exactly to term and would be about three more weeks from today. Until then it’s a lot of monitoring and making sure labor isn’t starting while we wait for a scheduled C-section. Meanwhile, we’re experiencing a not-unpleasant but definitely weird existence as long-term residents here. I find it particularly strange as someone who isn’t a patient and can (and frequently has to) come and go but who still lives here full-time. I feel like a silent witness to the place. Here are some of my observations.

Spirits are high!

I’m having a really hard time writing.

Our room, honestly, is pretty swank. This is a big public hospital that serves as the largest medical hub in the area, and a lot of the patients here are on Medicaid, so it’s not like this is explicitly a rich-person hospital. But the room is really well appointed; I wonder if this is different in other parts of the hospital, which is a vast multi-building affair. Either way, our space has what we need, with an attached bathroom with shower, a recliner that’s a good place for me to read, the fancy patient bed with a hundred buttons and options, and a couch that turns into a “daybed,” which is where I sleep. There’s also, crucially, a refrigerator that’s quite a bit smaller than a full-sized one but also bigger than your standard college-dorm minifridge. There’s decent storage and a small TV with basic cable and some on-demand movies. As I think is fairly common, the sound for the TV only comes directly out of the remote, I’m guessing because a) lots of people in hospitals are hard of hearing and b) it helps keep the volume down for other patients. Meanwhile the activity from the main entrance, a few floors down outside our window, is constant but doesn’t bring any noise into the room.

There is a lot of light, though. So much light. The blinds shield the light of the main entrance pretty well; the trouble is there’s so much light coming from inside the room. There’s a cabinet of instruments that has a computer in it, and both the screen and a bunch of little lights and diodes on equipment are on 24/7, which we can sort of hide with a cabinet door, though not fully. There’s also a big digital clock on the top of the wall above the bed and like a dozen other little light sources - attached to the intercom and the phone, in various medical interfaces, a sort of soft always-on nightlight. The goddamn Purell dispenser blinks. And the patient bed has a bunch of lights too, including three large ones that it projects on the floor which apparently tell staff if the patient is lying down in an ergonomic way? Anyway I actually haven’t really had trouble sleeping but it’s taking a little bit of getting used to.

What we don’t have a lot of is privacy, but that’s the nature of the beast. First rounds are at 6:00AM, to check her blood sugar and pressure and such, and while I’m an early riser by nature that’s a bit much even for me. Then there’s a fairly steady stream of various checks and visits each day, including the sixish-doctor team that comes in and talks about the plan and how we’re looking. Our little piglet gets a non-stress test every day, which makes sure his heart rate and movement are where they should be, and occasionally an ultrasound. (He’s looking good!) Afternoons and evenings have fewer visits but there’s still BP and sugar and related before bed. Then there’s the room service people for drop off and pickup of food trays, people taking the trash or sheets, etc.

As I get older the number of different medical positions out there seems to get+ more and more bewildering, with more and more different titles that have different responsibilities and different things they’re allowed to do. I’m not complaining - I lack the understanding necessary to complain - but even though I see these people every day I have no idea who’s a physician’s assistant or who’s a nurse and what kind of nurse…. And don’t get me started on med students vs. residents vs doctors. No clue.

All of the staff on this ward across various levels of expertise and employment have been women, including custodial. The only exception is a male medical student and one of the doctors on the ward who I have yet to lay eyes on.

Not unrelated, the staff are all nice and no one has ever said anything to make me feel like an interloper. I admit, though, that when I’m moving around the ward by myself I feel like a college boyfriend who got caught in a women’s dorm. (I sometimes feel too embarrassed to go the coffee machine.) I’m not alone, though. Ami and I frequently joke about the fact that every dude you see in here looks vaguely sheepish and uncomfortable.

I believe that Ami’s meals are included in her insurance coverage, and she gets them delivered to the room; she has to call every day and specify what she wants for each meal and when, which is a little clunky, but it’s very helpful given that she’s confined up here. I could add on food for me for a fee but it seems like a faff so I usually go down to one of the two in-building cafes or the cafeteria. Which is honestly pretty good! There’s like ten different stations, although some of them are only open for lunch. In general lunch is a better bet than dinner; sometimes at dinner the food’s been sitting under a heat lamp too long. All in all though it’s better than I would have guessed. I can also just run to a restaurant offsite whenever I want, but that gets to one little gripe….

So I feel like this is the sort of thing you see a lot in these big complex institutions, but shouldn’t - my security pass situation is pretty strange. When we first got here they gave me a Visitor sticker with the date and ward on it. I asked a couple employees in the ward if I could get some sort of long-term pass and they didn’t seemed to think I needed one. Well, it turns out that I do and I don’t. Lots of times, I can just walk in past through the crowd and past the security cordon at one of the major entrances; security certainly sees me in those instances and they don’t seem to care. But other times, particularly when it’s less busy, if I walk past a checkpoint just the way I do at other times, they stop me and give me a stern look and I have to go and check in. Then I wait in line until it’s my turn and they call up to the ward we’re on and the nurses say “send him up” and I get a new sticker that’s supposed to last for one day. Sometimes I get past the main entrance but have to talk to a security guard at the ward entrance, even though 80% of the time I can just hit the button and walk in. It all seems arbitrary and inefficient, given that I’m supposed to be here several more weeks. And as I said I feel like this is a fairly common scenario with big public institutions of this type - security rules that are enforced inconsistently so you’re always kind of wondering if you’re about to be scolded.

There’s also a little giftshop with both flowers and teddy bears and such but also toiletries, phone chargers, etc. It’s pricy so I prefer to walk a few blocks but it’s useful to have it there.

Ami is restricted to only walking around our specific ward to get a little exercise; otherwise, the only place she can go is up a few floors to the “healing garden,” which is a small but very nice outdoor space on an upper floor with some manicured paths and trees and such, and they even need to issue her a pass to do that for fifteen minutes. At least she gets some outdoor time. She’s not even allowed to go down to the cafeteria. All of which adds up to me wondering how any woman in her position without a partner could possibly get through this. I’m not useful for much, but at least I can make a Walgreens run when called on. Ami’s definitely got some cabin fever and I don’t blame her.

The healing garden has the complication of a lot of ambient sadness. Our ward is in a building attached to the cancer hospital here, and there’s all sorts of oncology patients coming and going. Being so close to cancer treatment is, as you’d expect, occasionally intense. And oftentimes there’s crying in the hallways or, especially, in the healing garden. It makes me feel like even more of an interloper, though rationally I know I have a very good reason to be here too. Anyway, I walk softly.

Got a good window that looks out over the entranceway, which has an arrivals ring that’s almost always stuffed with cars, valet guys trying to navigate through tight spaces, clearly flustered patients wondering if they’re in the wrong place. A lot of concerned caregivers offering patients help to get out of their cars, help that the patients usually don’t want. People shuffle in and out on walkers. Families embrace. And though I can’t pick them out by sight, I remind myself that there are people walking out on their own two feet, healed. If I lie back rather than lean forward I can see five flights worth of a skybridge between two sections of the building and the constant buzz of doctors and nurses walking between them is comforting in the way that living on a busy street in a lonely city can be comforting.

A college dorm. I think that’s what it feels like, the most. Which is an interesting thing for me to say because I barely ever lived in a college dorm.

There’s a lot of places which I’m technically allowed to go in, I think, but which I have not yet explored. I’m sure boredom will eventually lead me to get to know a little bit more of the space. It beats staring across out the window into the MRI room where the only thing I can see is the equipment spinning, sometimes a technician decked out like an astronaut.

One thing Ami and I have both reflected on is that, after all this monitoring and checking and constant access to care, going home is gonna be pretty freaky. Our son is getting more monitoring in a few days that he got in weeks previously, right now, and he was already more monitored than most babies in the womb thanks to our high-risk status. After he’s born we’ll have a few days with him in this hospital where there’s billions of dollars of equipment and infrastructure to keep him safe. And then we’re going to go home and it’s just going to be us. It’s gonna be a little nerve-wracking. But then again, it’s gonna be nerve-wracking for a lot of other reasons, too.

You know how you can’t poop on vacation? Yeah.