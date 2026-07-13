The lasting image of the now-completed FX series The Bear, for me, will always be the fourth season spectacle of the entire cast sitting under the world’s largest banquet table. That this bizarre tableau was presented in service to the absolute worst kind of bullying sentimentalism is the bigger sin; they’re down there, if you remember, to reassure a young child that it’s OK to be scared, a plot point that would have been considered too smarmy for Full House. But honestly I’ve never been able to get beyond the sheer ridiculous visual itself, the fact that the table is clearly six feet high at the least, the creators bending spacetime itself to enable their addiction to shoving all of their characters into one place. That all of these characters are at this wedding is almost as absurd as the dimensions of that non-Euclidean table. It’s the wedding of Tiff, ex-wife and mother to the child of shmuck turned super-manager Richie; for reasons that are known only to the gods of narrative, invitations go out to everyone Richie knows. You know, that old wedding tradition, inviting the recently-acquainted coworkers of the bride’s ex-husband to the nuptials. It’s all quite strange! The fact that they’ve apparently borrowed tables from Shaq’s house is a handy metonym for the broader senselessness.

But I was talking about lasting images. As much as Zeus’s wedding table will always be foremost in my mind, this recent fifth and final season has what’s probably a more appropriate symbol for the show as a whole, a more apt demonstration of how it functioned over five seasons and a special episode. The perfect storm has descended on Chicago and chaos has ensued. The omni-crisis that defines the Bear (the restaurant) and The Bear (the show) is in full swing. Pipes burst and spew vile water all over the kitchen, which somehow does not prompt closing down for even a single evening. Perpetually loud and yelling Richie is not just yelling and loud, at this juncture, but repeatedly hitting the ceiling with a broom while he shouts. In the midst of that action, the impossibly competent head waiter strides up to him and says “We have a situation.” Things are tense! Everybody’s at each other’s throats! The stakes are high! We’re yelling! And then we get a “We have a situation” like it’s an episode of 24. There was obviously a preexisting situation, what with the deluge, but now we have a situation to go with that situation. Situations are always fractal, I suppose, but The Bear in particular is a full Mandelbrot set of ever-complexifying crises. Hence a man hitting the ceiling with a broom being one-upped by a Capital-S Situation.

To me, that’s the essence of The Bear, a hat on a hat on a hat, each of which has something like STRESS or INTENSITY or BIG FEELINGS printed on it. Nothing was ever enough for the show - never enough shouting, never enough Very Special Conversations, never enough food world cameos or celebrity guest stars, never enough needle drops. We needed to have several ancillary characters find out if they can sell the building’s air rights, at that very moment, due to time constraints that are unclear to me; in fact, in a show that’s become notoriously overstuffed with characters, we needed to invent a whole new character, a woman named Cheese whose father is named Computer. Sure. Why not! Why not. The show was defined by being too much, all the time, its excesses defended by its passionate fans with the criticism-squelching claim “The Bear is a fantasy.” The trouble is that, fantasy or not, it’s very difficult to sustain climax for five seasons and 28ish hours of television. The idea of rising and falling arcs in drama goes back to the ancient Greeks for a reason. Which is not to say that the show was without its charms; I did indeed very much enjoy the first season and many moments in the second. But in the latter seasons I just felt bludgeoned, and the bludgeoning just kept right on happening until the very end.

In the early seasons we get some flashbacks to the culinary education of Carmy Berzatto, which were among the show’s more well-crafted and resonant moments; they injected a lot of showing into a series that had some real telling problems. We learn that Carmy once had to learn under the tutelage of a demanding, borderline-cruel chef played by Joel McHale. At one point, Chef Asshole critiques a dish Carmy has created and says, “Subtract, chef.” That sounds like good advice, to me. A lot of cooking does suffer from the disease of too much, in fine dining but also in the cheapest diner. But the show apparently wanted us to know that subtraction is always bad - that’s why they had the abusive chef be the one to say it? - because this is a show that never, ever subtracted in its life. It always did more, and more turned out to be too much.

The “cliffhanger” between the pre-season special episode and the first episode of the season is completely meaningless. Richie gets into a car accident that looks really bad, and then… he tells people he was in a car accident. And that’s it. A moment that’s just absolutely vacant. I guess it was an attempt to get people excited for the upcoming season, but boy, it didn’t land at all and I’m kind of amazed it survived the editing process.

You wouldn’t open the restaurant under the conditions we see in the fifth season. You just wouldn’t. I’m sorry, but there are some amounts of insane horseshit that have to get called out even if The Bear Is A Fantasy. Sewage is spewing out of the walls and a guy falls through the roof in the fucking kitchen and you’re still going to open? Yes yes, I know that there’s a handwaving “we don’t have the cash to shut down for even one night!” but… come on. They’d shut down for the night and open the next. They all love food so much and they’re so obsessed with service and everything has to be perfect for the guests and oh by the way brown pipe water drenched all the pots and pans.

Where did Chicago go? Wasn’t the loving visuals of the city half the point of the show? This season could have been set in Albany.

Why did we stop looking in on Carmy’s Al-Anon meetings? That was some of the most effective, affecting stuff on the whole show. It reliably pulled us out of the usual beats of the series, bringing seriousness without bringing melodrama and giving Jeremy Allen White some of his best opportunities to shine. The decision to stop integrating such scenes into the narrative points to a broader problem: The Bear became massively overstuffed with pointless side characters that they then had to service, to satisfy the fanbase’s relentless parasocial tendencies. And this led to gradually sidelining White more and more, despite the fact that he was so obviously the magnetic center of the first season, and left no space for quiet, exhalation, or introspection. Why on God’s green earth are you trading the resonant and subtle Al-Anon scenes for endless examples of the Faks doing a Three Stooges routine? Why? Molly Ringwald was the one and only celebrity cameo in the show I really and truly liked, and that’s because she performed rather than appeared and occupied a character that brought some real pathos. What a waste.

Perfect example of a character that should have been jettisoned: the sommelier, Sweeps. In addition to having that weird The Bear thing of characters swinging from incompetence to godlike competence all at once - in the fourth season he literally asks what a pinot noir is, now he can identify a vintage by the taste - he also just ceases to have any real function after the second season. And that’s OK. That’s OK! In drama, sometimes side characters are best treated by being written out. It’s narrative fiction; characters exist for specific functions, they fulfill their function, and they go. But this show is so fixated on its central cliche of every character being part of the “found family” that it can’t just let characters gracefully disappear.

This is most egregious, in terms of basic plot sense, with Will Poulter’s character Luca. Luca is an experienced sous chef who worked at Noma (long regarded by many as the best restaurant in the world) and Ever (a two-Michelin star restaurant often called Chicago’s best) and is in general a young star chef with a great resume. So, he decides to… come stage at The Bear, a financially-imperiled new Chicago restaurant that has received a single largely-negative review? What? Why? How on earth would that help his career? Based on his resume and what other characters repeatedly say about him, he could work anywhere, maybe even run his own kitchen. It makes zero sense. But, first, The Bear Is A Fantasy, so we’re not allowed to ever question its basic plot sense. And second, the prime directive of this show is to always, always bring as many of the characters from its massive army together in one place at one time, no matter how little sense that makes. Because it’s found family or whatever, because the viewers like to imagine that they live in the show and are friends with the characters, because the show is too in love with itself. Just do whatever. People like that Will Poulter, after all.

Marcus (the finest dessert chef in the world, remember, because somehow all of the world’s best culinary talent ended up working at the same beef sandwich service window) is a completely different character this season. Yes, his dad is coming to see him at work. OK. That doesn’t explain him turning into Mr. Furious from Mystery Men.

Architecture: famously an easy field to break into, especially as a thirty year old with no degree, experience, or training.

I swear I don’t say this to mock or make light of this condition, but I must ask: did Mattie Mattheson’s character Neil Fak suffer a traumatic brain injury at some point in the later seasons of the show? I ask because I can’t think of any other way to explain the evolution of the portrayal. In the first season, he’s a goofy guy, an oddball, but basically competent. By the fourth season he’s Andy Kaufman in Taxi. It’s absolutely fucking bizarre, how the character changes - he spends the last couple of seasons pecking around the screen, speaking like some sort of Kirkland-brand Muppet, openly asking every character he comes across to tell him they love him. First season: “I’m a goofy Chicagoan who likes video games!” Last season: “Oh! Fak good! Love Fak? Fak love! Fak good boy! Tell Fak Fak good?” I’ve never seen anything like it. What the fuck were they doing? It’s so goddamn weird. What motivated that evolution of the portrayal? For what purpose?

Surely, if the worst storm in Chicago history starts coming down, and multiple characters are talking about how bad the roads are, your first instinct as a mother is to demand that your infant be brought to a restaurant through said streets and said traffic and said storm. It’s only logical.

Sydney is an immensely annoying character. I’m sorry, I know, I belong in the Hague for saying so. But I just find her whole thing so immensely irritating. I know that everyone loves Ayo Edebiri, fine fine, but I just ran out of patience with Sydney’s one overarching tic - her “I feel really awkward right now but I’m going to project that outwards and suggest that you’re the weird one” thing, that Gen Z obsession with “cringe.” It never changes over the course of the series; it never modulates. The facade never breaks. And given that, like every other major character on the show, she’s omni-competent, endlessly capable, just the very best at her job that has ever existed… there’s no room for arc, for change. She gets invited to work at a different restaurant and she turns it down; she gets offered to be the head chef at the Bear and she takes it. But how does she change? When is she challenged? Where is there some suggestion that she is not in fact the person who is correct about every scenario and situation? It all makes her a boring, inert character.

Sure, let’s have random patrons making dishes in the kitchen like it’s Bring Your Daughter to Work Day. Sure. Why not? Why not. Do whatever. None of it matters. Nothing matters.

You know what I did like? The widely-maligned special flashback episode “Gary,” which came in between season four and season five and portrayed Richie and the soon-to-kill-himself Mikey Berzatto, sent on a mission to Gary Indiana. That they imagined themselves to be on some cool criminal mission that ended up being a minor gofer job was a little telegraphed, but the point of the episode was to portray Mikey’s self-destructive hopelessness and Richie’s inability to navigate it. Jon Bernthal, who plays Mikey, is often represented as an overacting scenery chewer, and often he is, but I thought he was great in “Gary,” and his interactions with a random bar girl were sweet and true to life. In general “Gary” offered what The Bear increasingly refused to provide over the course of its life: sadness, quiet, space, pacing, dramatic rhythm, tolerance for unfilled moments.

Oliver Platt just said “fuck,” guys. Did you catch that? He said fuck. That’s how you know his character is a real angry, intense guy! Wouldn’t 8:00PM at night be a terrible time to try and find out about selling air rights? Wouldn’t it make so much more sense to do it the next morning? Or the next week? Or how about the franchise plan that’s been bubbling along since the prior season - why does that suddenly have to be discovered and settled on now? Well, they decided on this “one crazy night” structure for the season, and they had time to kill and needed to do something with Platt and, for reasons that will remain a mystery to every conventional human mind, “Computer.”

The audience is directly commanded to care about that chef customer in that repetitive, bullying Bear way. So often in these later seasons the stakes are established by characters saying “These are the stakes!”

No one cares about the Carmy-Claire romance, you guys, in large part because the show so obviously, deeply, existentially doesn’t care either. Not every dangling thread from five seasons of television has to be tied up.

When I realized that there were so many short, choppy, painfully over-determined thirty-second conversations because they were designed to be shared on TikTok or Instagram Reels…. That was a dark moment for me, personally, as a human.

Fak good! Oh, Fak waiter now! Fak deliver food. Fak tell story! Fak good? Love Fak? Fak need love! Fak possess the intellect of a cartoon dog now for some reason. Fak like job. Fak find purpose. Fak glad Matty Matheson is producer so that Fak can keep getting grace note scenes where he learn the true meaning of friendship, despite the fact that all viewers hate Fak. Love Fak! Fak good boy.

I always figured the show was going for some facile ending where it turns out that what people actually love are Italian beef sandwiches and we don’t need all the fancy fine dining blah blah blah, some real faux populism horseshit. We don’t get that, which is good, but damned if I know what exactly the show ultimately had to say about food. The obsession with the Michelin stars, I felt, was setting them up for some wisdom where they don’t get them and realize they don’t need them, but nope. They get their stars. But also their t-shirts are misprinted and say BERF, and reg’lar folks just want a good beef sandwich and that’s the real wisdom. I think? Maybe? You tell me, I don’t know. And at this point, I don’t care.

I haven’t seen much of the show Parks & Rec, which just always seemed to be Not For Me. (Its central conceit appears to be that all political problems can be overcome to the satisfaction of people from very different political backgrounds if everyone is well-meaning and cares, and that is… not correct.) What I have heard, though, is that whatever amount of conflict ever existed in the show was gradually bled out in the latter seasons, to the point where there were no stakes and no drama. This complaint was made by a lot of critics and viewers, but I associate it primarily with Andy Greenwald of the podcast The Watch. Rather than ever permitting real conflict between the characters that the show loved (loved too much) the show’s writers created a series of caricatures to serve as the designated sin-eaters. Those characters could obstruct Leslie and Ron and the gang, but they could never seriously complicate our judgment of them; the show simply wouldn’t allow us to do anything but love them. That’s dramatic activity, but it’s not drama. The result was inert storytelling, storytelling without risk. You can’t fall too in love with your characters. It’s murder for narrative art.

Well, that’s the latter seasons of The Bear, a show that was loved by critics, loved by fans, but most of all loved by its own creators, who fell into the trap of both endlessly reaffirming the love the characters had for each other and of hitting the same beats over and over again. Again and again throughout the show, Carmy withdraws into himself, mistreats the people around him, realizes that he has mistreated the people around him, and struggles to articulate an apology; again and again Richie screams at Carmy, reveals the hurt underneath the screaming, and reminds everyone that they are family; again and again Sydney thinks about leaving, finds herself unable to leave, and stares silently while the soundtrack tells us how much she’s feeling. Nathalie is overwhelmed, Nathalie keeps trying, Nathalie is revealed to be The Heart of The Bear. Berzatto mom Donna is monstrous, Donna is wounded, Donna is forgiven, maybe Donna isn’t so bad? Again and again the characters gather for long, overcaffeineted conversations in which they confess their own damage, acknowledge each other’s damage, and reaffirm that whatever else has happened, they love each other. Then the next season begins and everybody is more or less where they were before.

(FAMILY.)

Over time the show became addicted to catharsis while losing any interest in consequence; the creators understood that the fans loved scenes of reconciliation, but forgot that reconciliation is only moving when estrangement remains a real possibility, and it just never was. It couldn’t be! The fans wouldn’t allow it. Their parasocial fantasies required the whole gang to be together, all the time. Carmy could say unforgivable things, but he could never actually become unforgiven. Sydney could contemplate walking out, but the show could never permit her to decide that working with Carmy had harmed her beyond repair. (Can’t turn off the fans who insist on “shipping” Carmy and Syd!) The restaurant could remain perpetually on the verge of financial disaster, but it could never simply fail, because failure would mean admitting that love, talent, trauma, ambition, hard work, exquisite food photography, and a carefully curated soundtrack might not be enough. (FAMILY.) Instead the series finale rewards the restaurant with two Michelin stars and dispatches its principal characters toward futures of professional achievement, personal growth, romantic possibility, and familial healing. Nobody has to live with an irretrievable loss; nobody has to accept that another character’s needs are finally, truly incompatible with their own. The one character whose trauma persisted, in the end, was conveniently dead.

Over the course of five seasons, The Bear, once among the most propulsive shows on television, became dramatically static. Every moment was meant to be freighted with importance, but nothing ever changed; no one ever did anything that there was no coming back from. There was still noise - Jesus Christ was there noise, so much noise - and stress, and endless montage, and people shouting “cousin” at one another, and close-ups of trembling faces attempting to express what the dialogue had already expressed several times, every message smacking the audience in the face like a weaponized Italian beef sandwich. But the creators had placed their characters under emotional safety glass. They could suffer terribly, but they would never be permanently diminished; they could wound each other, but they would never break apart; they could appear to fail, but every failure would eventually be revealed as the first step toward the particular form of success they had deserved all along! The show confused repetition with thematic depth, confession with change, and emotional intensity with narrative movement. Again, dramatic activity, but no drama, which depends on the potential for real rupture, real loss. The Bear featured a group of genuinely talented actors performing the same cycles of conflict and repair for an audience that had been assured in advance that nothing truly precious would be lost. What’s the point?

I suspect it would have been that way no matter what, but I also think that the overheated adulation for the show and the blatant parasocial feelings of the show’s biggest admirers boxed Christopher Storer and the rest of the creators in. This, yes, is the pernicious influence of fan service, which trains both creators and audiences to mistake recognition for satisfaction. The fans want the thing they already love returned to them intact: the favorite character vindicated, the favorite relationship consummated, the familiar line repeated (chef chef chef chef), the old imagery reproduced from a slightly different angle and with a different on-the-nose song playing. And because contemporary art and media are now condition by instantaneous audience feedback (Twitter recaps, reaction videos, Reddit threads, shipping wars, ratings metrics, petitions) creators become concierges for attachment rather than artists responsible for form, theme, characterization, drama…. The result is work that only services desire - let’s get Richie happily paired off with an implausibly beautiful woman, thanks! - and fanbases that increasingly treat disappointment as error and surprise as a kind of betrayal. Characters can’t become ugly in ways that threaten their marketability; relationships can’t end without an approved substitute; happy possibilities can’t fail to be realized; every negative outcome becomes negotiable, at the very least. Everything must be redeemable, reversible, and available for another season, should Allah or Disney will it.

Art can’t survive if the audience is granted veto power over loss. Drama depends on the possibility that the thing you love will not be preserved for you - that a character will choose badly and remain in the wrong and pay the price for it, that a beloved romance will fail, that a story will end before every desire has been honored. If this can never happen, if we can never get the thing we don’t want, then shows end up like The Bear, the restaurant: a running theme of the show is the frankly ludicrous lengths that the staff will go to in order to please every diner in every way there is to be pleased. Fake snow for tourists who wanted the Chicago snow experience, someone sent off for an expensive dessert from another restaurant, every possible contrived indulgence for every guest. This is of course not possible in real life, but then The Bear Is A Fantasy, and the fans demanded their competence porn. Unfortunately in real life The Bear the show tried to please every customer, too, and the result was an increasingly grating parade of happy endings. In the grand dramatic sweeping perspective, fan service abolishes the possibility of loss and thus of the mortality that makes artistic emotion real. In the more prosaic and immediate sense, it makes for boring TV.

The Bear fell into this trap: it began to treat every beloved character as someone who was owed a redemption, a reconciliation, and a lovingly curated victory lap, because the audience demanded it. Instead of allowing Carmy, Sydney, Richie, or any of the dozens of other named characters to become genuinely alienated from one another, the show kept converting every fight into yet another occasion for affirmation, until its conflicts were as frictionless and dashed off as those in Parks & Rec. This is why fiction shouldn’t be built on customer retention numbers. When creators listen too intently to fans, when they read too many of the love letters that are written about their shows, they produce stories that are crowded with incident but starved of consequence, stories forever reassuring viewers that their emotional investment was wise, their affections morally correct. The audience gets what it asked for, and the work itself becomes smaller in the giving. And I get it: it must be a trip to have your show come completely out of nowhere and earn such rapturous praise in its early seasons. It must make you feel pressure to give the people want they came for. But that’s the death of good art; creators are creators and the audience is the audience precisely because the audience only knows what it wants, not what it needs. The Bear, for a majority of its life, was a show about filling want, about giving in to appetite, and the result is an overly sweet dessert, a confection that leaves you both bloated and unsatisfied.

Now please, prepare to be amazed as I cut open a candle and pour caramel from it onto your laptop.