Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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James K.'s avatar
James K.
19h

What people who discuss television as a serious art form, or the people who make television, seem to think is good TV these days is A Multi-Ethnic Cast Dealing with Their Trauma. This competes with and often replaces actual storylines or achievements

So TED LASSO starts as a workplace comedy and has a largely successful S1. But then in S2 we get a lot of time with Ted and his therapist dealing with his trauma (couldn’t just have him be happy and well adjusted!) and S3 we get a kitchen sink of *issues* to deal with via our charmingly diverse cast.

STRANGER THINGS must make sure to have the cast deal with all of their comings out, bullying, divorces, etc

SHRINKING gets a bit of a pass for this because it’s at least about therapy/therapists so it’s more authentic but yeah, no surprises

And then there’s THE BEAR, a show that’s considered a comedy apparently because it’s 25 minutes long, a show which mistakes shouting for depth, and must endlessly return to the well of *trauma* because that is where the Emmys lie

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Harry Cheadle's avatar
Harry Cheadle
17h

You know what would have been a great concept for a show? A fine dining chef has to move back home to take over his dead brother’s failing sandwich restaurant, in the process having to deal with its quirky staff, his dysfunctional family, and his prejudices about food. There could be some funny stuff about how this pretentious guy has to make sandwiches for working-class folks, you could play with ideas about whether a beef sandwich can or should be “elevated,” the family’s mob ties could occasionally inject some drama and stakes, it would be fun!

Season 1 of the Bear was so good and I will never understand why they changed the whole direction of the show from season 2 onwards.

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