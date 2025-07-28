Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

152 Comments

Feral Finster
11h

1. IIRC, Kamala Harris was invited onto the show but ultimately declined. Supposedly, the reason was scheduling conflicts, most likely the real reason was Rogan would not agree not to ask questions like "when did you figure out that Biden is senile?" and "if it was that obvious, why did you say nothing?"

2. Concerning "podcast conservatism", the modern modern American political left and right are not coherent ideologies so much as they each represent a coalition of interest groups.

47 replies
David44
10h

I don't watch Rogan regularly, but I occasionally tune in to a guest who particularly interests me. I wouldn't exactly disagree with you - I do think Rogan has become ridiculously credulous of some of the things proffered by the wilder reaches of the right wing in recent years - but I do also think there is more going on than that.

The main thing you don't mention is the reluctance of many (not all) liberals to go on Rogan in the first place. When Bernie Sanders appeared there, he got a huge amount of flack for doing so. Kamala Harris claimed to be open to it, but put a series of conditions on her appearance that she must have known Rogan would never countenance. When Rogan claimed (in the wake of the Sanders interview) that Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden would have liked to be on his show, both of them frantically denied that they had any interest in it at all. It is hardly surprising that, if the pool of high-profile left-leaning political figures narrows itself down in that way, we're going to end up with fewer left-leaning figures on his show.

The other thing to say is that Rogan is a very, very good interviewer, even though (in fact, I would say largely because) he doesn't generally challenge people or get into major arguments with them. His relaxed, jokey persona puts people at their ease and allows their ideas to be explored. And yes, this does mean that some bad people with some really awful ideas get explored there without Rogan pushing back on them in any serious way - but I still think that Rogan's skill as an interviewer is a major net positive. I utterly detest Donald Trump, who (unsurprisingly) told a huge number of falsehoods when Rogan interviewed him (and of course Rogan ended up endorsing him) - but I still think that the way Rogan drew Trump out during the interview gave a remarkable set of insights into him. I wish with all my heart that Kamala Harris had done a similar interview - to my mind, her failure to take up Rogan on his offer was the worst error she made in her campaign.

6 replies
