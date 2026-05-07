Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

48 Comments

User's avatar
Mari, the Happy Wanderer's avatar
Mari, the Happy Wanderer
4h

In the 19th century, Ignaz Semmelweis had a theory, that puerperal fever was caused by doctors going straight from the morgue to attend women in childbirth. He tried desperately to persuade doctors to just wash their hands. Outraged—how dare this nobody challenge his superiors?!—the entire medical profession rallied against Semmelweis and drove him from the profession. He suffered a nervous breakdown and was involuntarily committed to an asylum (by those same doctors?), where he died.

Of course we now know that Semmelweis was right, and that if only those in power had listened to him, thousands of women would not have died from an easily preventable disease. But unfortunately it is threatening to those in power to be told they are wrong. And often they respond to that threat by annihilating the person who questions them.

No one is right about everything, but Freddie is right about the gentrification of disability. And services for the disabled are zero-sum. Activists’ focus on the mildest cases of autism and other disabilities and their refusal to acknowledge that disability can be, well, disabling, is taking services away from families who need it the most.

All of us want to feel good about ourselves. We want to believe that we matter and that we are making the world a better place. Those doctors who killed so many women didn’t want to hear Semmelweis’s discoveries. Nor do the elite media gentrifiers of disability want to hear from Freddie that they are hurting the very people they purport to help.

It may not make you feel better, Freddie, but you are in good company, and one day you will be proven right.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
5h

There's the Cool Kids Table and the loser kids table, middle school, all the way down.

Surely you learned in middle school, the facts don't matter. What matters is the relative status of the accuser and accused.

Reply
Share
2 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture