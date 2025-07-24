“heh, probably never expected to have a professor with full sleeve tattoos, huh? well, that’s not the last time your mind’s gonna be blown this semester…”

Let me tell you about the saddest figures in the American university. They wear black jeans and Chuck Taylors to class, except maybe on the first day, when they stroll in wearing semi-ironic suits designed to contrast with their ample tattoos. Their syllabuses are printed in Helvetica. They mention Chappell Roan in the first fifteen minutes of the first day of class. They tell their students, with a wink, that they don’t believe in grades - why, who are they to judge their students! They encourage everyone in class to call them by their first names, or perhaps a contrived nickname. They hope to blow everyone’s minds when they theatrically announce that in their classes, students pick the readings, because the students are the ones who really know what’s worthy of their time. They describe themselves as “friends” or “guides” or “partners,” not as teachers or professors. They disdainfully invoke the words “rigor” and “standards” only with ironic scare quotes and want you to know that they don’t believe in deadlines. They subtweet the provost on BlueSky. They are the Cool Professors. And they are frauds.

The Cool Professor fundamentally does not want to teach, as teaching requires the teacher to sometimes be the bad guy. The Cool Professor can’t stand to be the bad guy, chafes at the very idea. That’s the core of all of this. The posture, the cultivated aesthetic of rejection, the performance of cool - none of it’s about students, even though Cool Professors will not shut the fuck up about how they run a “student-centered classroom.” Their affect isn’t about pedagogy. It’s about insecurity and narcissism, their desperate need to be perceived as the rare exception, the rogue academic, the anti-institutional rebel. Cool Professors aren’t trying to liberate students. They’re trying to be loved, and in being loved by students stave off their horror about growing old. And if that means letting students drift intellectually, if that means mistaking chaos for creativity, if that means failing to ever give anyone a hard but necessary lesson, then so be it. Because the thing the Cool Professor wants to avoid at all costs is being perceived as an authority figure, and that is precisely what students most need them to be.

It’s a common misunderstanding, particularly among faculty who feel alienated from the bureaucracy of the university or who fancy themselves transgressive thinkers, that teaching should never be hierarchical. The idea is that it’s somehow oppressive to know more than your students or to presume to evaluate their performance; that knowing more than your students and evaluating their performance are publicly understood to be core parts of being a teacher typically goes ignored. Many who consider themselves modern or progressive in the academy insist that education should be horizontal, an equal exchange between learner and guide, that the classroom is a site of resistance or liberation. But these ideas, while maybe flattering to the professor’s ego and superficially appealing to a certain kind of idealist, are incoherent. They’re built on a fundamental category error: mistaking the classroom for a club meeting, or a dinner party, or a DSA breakout session. The classroom is none of those things. It’s a site of instruction, and in a site of instruction one party knows more than the other; one party evaluates the other; one party is, necessarily, in charge.

(And, for the record, the fundamental dictate of critical pedagogy is always and forever self-defeating: if you inspire your students to rebel against your authority in your own classroom, they’re still following your lead and thus not rebelling at all. The ubiquitous goal of prompting students to resist top-down education, whatever that means, is unachievable, because if you do prompt them to resist, they’re actually complying with your desires, not resisting them. It’s a good old fashioned paradox and not one you can bluff your way out of with abstruse academic vocabulary.)

The plain fact that a teacher must necessarily have some sort of control over the classroom space that the students do not makes people uncomfortable. Authority always does. But then, the job of a teacher is not to minimize discomfort; indeed, a good teacher will necessarily make their students uncomfortable, on occasion, as it’s often only in the space of genuine discomfort that we’re inspired to achieve our deepest growth. The professor’s job to be responsible for the intellectual development of students, which inevitably involves making judgments: what is true, what is false, what is well argued, what is sloppy, what is insightful, what is clichéd. If you aren’t willing to say those things, if you shrink from judgment, you’re abandoning the role you signed up for, you’re copping out. You’re indulging yourself, and your own flattering self-mythology, at the expense of the people you’re supposed to be teaching.

Cool Professors don’t want to be the bad guy. It’s so much more fun to be Cool! It’s so much more fun to be a buddy than to be a pain, a nag, a scold. Cool Professors don’t ever want to say, “this isn’t good enough,” to anyone, because they confuse being loved with being good. They want their students to like them more than they want their students to learn. This isn’t just a matter of putting their own self-conception over their responsibility to the institutions they work for, though there’s certainly that; as educators we are, in fact, funded by society on the understanding that we will establish standards and do our best to enforce them. What’s worse is that Cool Professor behavior also represents a betrayal of the implicit contract between student and teacher, a dereliction of personal duty. The university may be many different things to different people, but in the context of a classroom it is, at the very least, a place where students pay exorbitantly to be taught by people who know more than they do. If you won’t do that, if you pretend that you’re just a peer, you’re running a scam. The fact that you dress your scam in a smiling face makes no difference.

And here’s the kicker: Cool Professors don’t actually eliminate authority, they merely hide it. By rejecting the outward signs of hierarchy, by wrapping themselves in the garb of student-like informality, they create classrooms where power is no longer visible or accountable. Your professor may theatrically proclaim that the chairs in the classroom are arranged in a circle because everyone is equal, because the professor is just another voice, which is an actual experience I’ve lived through myself. But no one is fooled by those theatrics; everyone, professor or student, knows who ultimately still carries the red pen. There are still consequences for student performance, sooner or later, there’s still an evaluative structure, there are still lines between what the professor says and what the students say. But now, all of that is obscured by a fog of aesthetic chumminess - which means that if a student feels wronged, it’s that much harder to push back. There’s no clear chain of command, no formal structure to appeal to. The professor hasn’t renounced power; they’ve made it unmentionable.

This is one of the oldest tricks in the managerial playbook. Mystify the leadership structure; be vague about lines of power and responsibility. Don’t call yourself a boss, call yourself a team leader. Say there are no rules, just vibes. Say there are no expectations, just goals. The more diffuse the authority, the harder it is to challenge; ask anyone who’s ever been in a toxic political group where differences of power are only hidden by a supposedly horizontal structure, rather than actually eliminated. The Cool Professor is just another iteration of this logic, hiding the whip hand behind cringey references to pop culture and endless attempts to “get on the level” of students rather than to sit confidently in a position of educational leadership. They’re stage managing their self-conception in a way that amounts to oppression masquerading as liberation. The fact that you might put an A on every paper for every student every semester doesn’t change the fact that you hold the power to do so, and the more you hide that reality (from yourself as much as anyone else) the more toxic those power dynamics become. It’s healthier, and more adult, to accept the reality of authority.

Students, meanwhile, are left to flounder. Most of them don’t know what they don’t know. (That’s why they’re in school!) And they’re trusting you, the instructor, to provide the structure, the feedback, the push. You don’t do that by affirming everything they say or handing out A’s like candy. You do it by guiding them through difficult material, correcting their mistakes, setting high standards, and being honest when they fall short. That’s how growth happens. That’s how people become more invested in what they’re learning. That’s how I became more invested in what I was learning, because I was blessed with teachers who understood that sometimes the way to make students better at something is to demonstrate that it’s only through effort that we achieve meaning. And, yes, I was also helped at times by teachers who cared enough about my entire being to tell me what I just wasn’t good at; that too is an essential bit of service that students sometimes need to access, and getting it is increasingly rare.

I am, as you know, not confident that teachers can do much to change a given student’s potential for learning challenging material. But I absolutely believe that good teachers can help students decide what they’re good at, what they care about, and what they will invest themselves in. Good teachers don’t shrink from the plain fact that work isn’t always fun, even though it’s not always cool to be the one pushing students to do that work. In fact, one of the most meaningful things a teacher can do is make themselves temporarily unpopular by telling students who are used to constant praise that they have more to learn, even to give a grade that stings. To say, “I know you’re capable of more than this,” and mean it. Even rarer, and even more important, is to sometimes say “I don’t think this will ever be something you’re very good at.” This shouldn’t ever be done with cruelty or malice. But real teaching does require honesty, and a willingness to risk being disliked. That’s what it really means to put students first: to care about their development more than your image.

Cool Professors flip this script. They cares deeply about their image, and not just in the eyes of students. They want to be envied by colleagues, to be seen as mavericks or revolutionaries. They want to tweet about how grades are a colonial imposition and the university is a carceral state while still collecting a paycheck from the English department. They want to be congratulated for their radicalism by people who will never seen them teach. They want to live the fantasy of the campus rebel without doing any of the difficult, unglamorous work of actual pedagogy. And the invaluable principle of instructor autonomy, plus the revolutionary pretensions of many in academia, gives them all the leeway they need to put their fantasy ahead of student reality. Even with many of their colleges crumbling around them, instructors often have near-total ability to teach and grade however they want, which means no one is around to notice that they’ve abandoned their basic responsibilities.

You know what’s not glamorous? Office hours with a struggling student who doesn’t know how to write a thesis statement. Laboring over marginal comments on a paper that could be great but isn’t yet. Revising a syllabus so that it actually builds on itself, scaffolds ideas, makes connections. Explaining the same concept for the fifth time because half the room still doesn’t get it, without pretending that the problem is with the concept and not the students. Understanding that your job is to work hard even with students who will likely never grasp the material and never excel in the given field. This is what real teaching looks like: repetitive, patient, sometimes dull. Often dull, actually. It’s not cool. It’s not something you post on Instagram. It doesn’t help you look like the most forward-thinking, progressive educator at the academic conference. It’s not going to make you a darling of the online spaces where academics compete to be the most modern, the most hip, the most “student-friendly.” But it is necessary.

And the students who care the most and want the most from their education and from themselves know the difference; they know when someone is performing for them rather than helping them. They know when their ideas are being rubber-stamped instead of challenged. They know when the classroom is a real intellectual space and when it’s just a hangout session with a guy in a Kendrick Lamar T-shirt. Cool Professors think students love a Cool Professor, but lots of students don’t. Many, many students groan internally on the first day when the instructor gets up and starts performing relatability and engaging in “I’m just like you” theatrics. They’re just too polite to say so.

There’s something deeply patronizing about that whole style of performance. Beneath the posture of equality is a soft bigotry of low expectations: the assumption that students cannot handle critique, cannot endure rigor, cannot be asked to strive. So instead they’re pandered to, told that everything they say is brilliant, that their half-formed opinions are radical insights, that reading is oppressive and grading is authoritarian. It’s helicopter parenting without the excuse of a parent’s necessarily irrational desire to protect their kids. In the context of the modern university and the modern labor market, that treatment isn’t kindness. It’s condescension decorated with Harry Potter tattoos. A real teacher does not condescend. A real teacher believes that some students are capable of extraordinary things and sets out to help them achieve those things, while also knowing that some students aren’t motivated and don’t want to be there and should not be treated as success stories when they haven’t earned it. The only way to sort one from the other is by pushing them. That means demanding excellence, setting boundaries, assigning grades that actually demonstrate a spectrum of performance - including, yes, failing students who deserve to fail! These aren’t acts of authoritarianism but acts of respect, and it’s wild for professional educators to refuse to understand that.

Respect also means clarity. Students deserve to know where they stand, what is expected of them, and how they can improve. Cool Professors withhold that clarity. They wrap everything up in ambiguity because ambiguity protects them from having to make decisions. But students need instructors to make decisions. They need structure, they need feedback. They need someone who takes their work seriously enough to judge it. To be a good instructor, of anything, at any level, requires a commitment to telling the truth to students, including when that truth stings, like “I’m sorry, but your abilities in this area are not good enough for you to be a professional in the field.” It’s not enough to be charming. It’s not enough to be liked. If you aren’t willing to teach, to really teach, then get out of the classroom. Go be an influencer. Start a podcast. Write essays on Beehiiv about how traditional pedagogy is a tool of white supremacy. Have fun. But don’t pretend that you’re serving your students by indulging your own arrested development, your desire to be a college student again. You’re only serving yourself, and at a hideous per-credit-hour cost for your students.

I will take the uncool professor any day. I had a lot of great professors, and a few of them were cool, but none of them were Cool. None of them based their pedagogical and professional identity on their desire to differentiate themselves from those other professors. I always loved the professors who assigned hard books, who left a lot of red ink on my papers. The one who said “you’ve gone wrong here” or “this idea is underdeveloped” or “this paper is beneath your standards.” The professor who told me directly that my fumbling efforts at learning R were not worth my limited academic time was someone who extended me more respect in a moment than a Cool Professor extends to their whole classroom in a semester. The teachers who pushed me, challenged me, made me work are the ones I remember and look most fondly on. The ones who took the role seriously. The ones who were never afraid to say, “I’m not your friend, I’m your teacher, and the difference isn’t always going to be pleasant or easy.”

And, yeah, I’m a weird nerd and most students aren’t like me. Perhaps this is all a consequence of the fact that college came to be seen as a necessary step for almost everyone, in the past thirty or forty years, pushing marginal students onto our campuses when they didn’t want to be there and didn’t really belong there. (Read all about it.) If that’s so, it should prompt us to ask harder, broader questions about our labor economy and our education policy, rather than rush to become the Cool Professor, eager to give everybody a break. Few things could do more to hurt the already-precarious position of our college system than to convince the world that it’s all just a rubber-stamping process anyway. And students who grew up getting nothing but affirmation from the adults who were meant to supervise and discipline them, well, the last thing they need is another person trying to be Cool.

There’s no shame in being a teacher, an actual teacher. Quite the opposite; it’s among the noblest professions. And this means that there’s no shame in teachers accepting and exercising their own authority, when it’s used well. There is shame, however, in accepting the title and the task and then hiding from the responsibility, in playing dress-up instead of doing the job. Please, stop prioritizing your vanity over educating your students. That is the Cool Professor’s legacy: evasion, indulgence, a void where rigor should be. So go ahead. Be uncool. Be demanding. Be clear. Be honest. Be a teacher. Your students will thank you, eventually, even if they never follow you on TikTok, even if no one celebrates you for “resisting” the institution that signs your paycheck, even if you have to accept that you’re never going to be cool.