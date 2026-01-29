As an unrepentantly pretentious person, I nurture a love for capital-G, capital-A Great Art. I like movies and novels that reach unapologetically for the deepest and richest virtues that narrative art can achieve. And a corollary to that preference is a hunger for movies that are shamelessly slow, sad, ambiguous, unsatisfying, enervating, the kind of movies that get you accused of being a film bro if you like them, of being a snob. If I was put on the spot to name the greatest movie of the 21st century, I would probably say Michael Hanneke’s Amour, an achingly moving, relentlessly unpleasant portrait of an elderly couple sinking into illness and senescence, forced into making the grimmest decisions possible. Gun to my head, I might very well choose Akira Kurosawa’s Ran for the best film of the 20th. Ran is epic where Amour is intimate but just as dedicated to a bleak and unrelenting depiction of the nature of human existence. (The film’s final shot is of a blind man, lost and alone, about to fall off of a cliff.) I think nurturing this kind of taste is important in a world where the dictates of commerce will always point in the direction of pop pleasures, of light entertainment. It’s essential to intentionally seek out art about the second part of life, and anyway, I do believe human existence is fundamentally tragic.

It’s true, of course, that darker subject matter and slower, less superficially pleasurable movies aren’t inherently better. I think the notion that contemporary film critics are biased towards obscure arthouse fair is pretty obviously wrong - we’re living in a uniquely populist moment in the creative arts and the financial incentives, again, point squarely in the other direction, and meanwhile most critics are busy building The Great Middlebrow Canon - but it’s not entirely a straw man to say that some people mistake heaviness for depth, or difficulty for seriousness, or misery for insight. It is correct to say that much of mass culture is shallow, and it’s also obviously incorrect to say that the opposite of shallow must be slow, dour, and punishing. Again, this is all filtered through the middlebrow heuristic that dominates contemporary film criticism; the overt self-seriousness I’m talking about here is of the No Country For Old Men variety, not the Amour variety, the kind that’s cool, not the kind that quietly devastates. But even if your taste is different than mine, you can both lament the populist imperium of arts and culture we’re living in and also notice how often the pose of importance substitutes for the thing itself.

Which brings me to the film adaptation of Inherent Vice, that widely-disliked, subtly-championed shaggy stoner LA noir that confused critics and rankled fans and also happens to be the best movie Paul Thomas Anderson has ever made.

Though the film has acquired more champions as time has gone on, most dedicated cinema enthusiasts would still consider this an absurd claim. Anderson is a director who has built one of the most imposing filmographies in American cinema, filled with critical darlings and best-of-the-century-list favorites - Boogie Nights with its Altmanesque sprawl and electric sympathy for damaged strivers; Magnolia, with its… Altmanesque sprawl and electric sympathy for damaged strivers; There Will Be Blood, a towering monolith of American capitalist brutality; The Master, perhaps the most formally controlled and psychologically ambiguous movie of the 2010s…. All of Anderson’s movies are someone’s very favorite. Inherent Vice, though, is the very least favorite of many Anderson fans, the one they’re most willing to call a minor work, a discordant interlude. Indeed, Inherent Vice is very deliberately and unmistakably not a typical PTA film. It’s not a font of grasping ambition and seriousness but a goofy and inscrutable lark, a shaggy movie, silly, willfully incoherent, and constantly high. It’s a by turns totally faithful and entirely unfaithful adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s gorgeous seduction of a novel, a book which is itself widely and erroneously regarded as one of Pynchon’s most direct and most unserious books. The movie version is full of juvenile jokes, meandering voiceover, unresolved plot threads, cartoonish-if-vague villains, and long stretches where Joaquin Phoenix wanders around looking confused, horny, and paranoid.

The exasperated, put-upon reviews from critics, at the time of its release, were many; the one-or-two-star Letterboxd entries from the audience continue to accumulate. Many self-impressed sophisticates, the kind who hate to feel like any work of art is beyond their grasp, seem to find the movie’s existence itself to be a kind of affront. How dare this movie not explain itself to me in a way that flatters my taste! And yet the fact remains that Inherent Vice is Anderson’s deepest movie, his saddest, his most romantic, his most humane.

Inherent Vice is overlooked largely because it seems like a lark, because it refuses the trappings of capital-I Importance that render (for example) There Will Be Blood such a chore for me to watch. (A teeming, self-confident, impeccably crafted chore, to be clear, but still a chore.) Inherent Vice is a fundamentally wounded movie, an awkward and unsure movie, a hesitant, bittersweet one, but it’s not one that announces its wounds. There’s too much LA noir to chew through to spend time ruminating directly on loss, too many plot threads that dangle just above the reach of the audience even when we stand on tiptoes, and Phoenix’s Doc is too ambling and far out to sit around contemplating his griefs. The plot is Byzantine even by noir standards: real estate magnates, missing girlfriends, Aryan surf gangs, dental cartels, heroin syndicates, shadow corporations, secret ships, federal conspiracies, psychedelic paranoia… all of it piles atop of itself until narrative clarity becomes its own kind of distraction. Many viewers respond, perhaps understandably, by checking out, by assuming that if the movie doesn’t want to make sense, there must not be much there to get.

But noir movies very rarely make sense, do they? Even if I don’t include Richard Kelly’s Southland Tales, one of the other great testaments to Los Angeles as a site of achingly dense noir pleasures, the genre includes plenty of films that don’t arrive at conventionally satisfying conclusions - The Big Sleep, Kiss Me Deadly, Blast of Silence, many more. Often enough, noir makes emotional sense while refusing logical coherence. The genre usually features puzzles, but its pleasures rarely lie in solving them; rather, these movies move viewers by dragging them through a constant fog, ideally a moral, epistemic, existential fog. Raymond Chandler famously said that one of the murders in The Big Sleep is never solved because it doesn’t matter. What does matter is the feeling of being lost in a corrupt system, of perceiving patterns without being able to assemble them into something clean or just. Inherent Vice understands this tradition better than most modern neo-noirs, which so often treat convoluted plot machinations as a riddle to be cracked rather than an atmosphere to be both enjoyed and endured.

Doc Sportello, Pynchon’s greatest creation, is a perpetually dazed private eye, yes dazed by drugs but also by his inability to leave past loss behind. When his old lady Shasta wanders in, it’s of a piece with the great femme fatale entrances in cinema history; that we end up feeling like there have been more Shastas in Doc’s life doesn’t leave his aching loneliness and desire to return to the past any less meaningful. Doc investigates mysteries, it seems, as a way to keep moving, seemingly aware that if he didn’t have a new case to crack, he’d sink forever into his couch and never emerge, as happened to so many of his burnout contemporaries. In Inherent Vice he’s not trying to solve a case so much as he’s trying to stay afloat in a world that no longer has a place for him. This is Phoenix’s greatest performance, and I don’t think it’s particularly close. Greater than the addled, terrifying, utterly vulnerable L Ron Hubbard disciple in The Master, greater than the self-deceiving and wounded romantic protagonist of Her, certainly greater than the (Oscar winning!) contrived madness of his Joker. Phoenix’s Doc Sportello is a masterpiece of embodied melancholy, a classic weeping clown, a man whose every confused expression carries the weight of a historical moment slipping through his fingers.

Doc is funny, yes - Phoenix commits fully to the physical comedy, the timing, the muttered obscenities - but the comedy is inseparable from the sorrow. Doc is a relic of the late-1960s counterculture, shambling through the arrival of the 1970s like a ghost who doesn’t know he’s dead yet. The movie is saturated with the sense that the dream is over; the hippies are dying out or aging out, destined for early graves or an inevitable yuppie heel turn. Meanwhile the corporations are moving in, the cops are consolidating power, and the utopian promise of free love and collective liberation is being methodically dismantled by capital, law enforcement, and hard drugs. (This is, as many people have said, a movie about moving from the marijuana 60s to the amphetamine 70s.) All of the innocence and compassion is draining from the LA beach scene, but Doc keeps trying to help people anyway, not because he believes he can fix the world but because the instinct to care is the last thing he has left. The absurdity and incompetence of his character can’t blunt the impact of his relentless desire to help.

It’s in the world’s failure to reciprocate that eternal friendliness that the movie’s secret sadness lives. Inherent Vice is an elegy masquerading as a joke. Anderson films his native Southern California not as a sun-drenched paradise but as a haunted and commercialized landscape, full of ersatz sunniness, cheap development, and spiritual vacancy. The voiceover, delivered by Joanna Newsom’s Sortilège, drifts in like a half-remembered lullaby, mourning a future that never arrived. The movie is obsessed with loss (of lovers, of ideals, of community) but refuses to dramatize that loss in capital-A Artistic ways. I think The Master is something like a work of genius, impeccable and ornate, mannered and distant, but its chilliness and remote ambiguity are, in a certain sense, far easier to achieve than the languid, febrile, aching pace of Inherent Vice, a movie that like all comedies cannot afford to lapse into self-seriousness as a way to escape. Instead, it lets the grief seep into the margins, into the pauses, into the way Doc keeps driving from place to place hoping that if he just follows the thread a little longer, things might go back to how they were.

There are grace notes throughout. The profound antagonism between Doc and hardass detective and TV pitchman Bigfoot Bjornsen (a never-better Josh Brolin) is ringed with a weird kind of yearning for friendship; Doc’s immediate forgiveness of Bigfoot for attempting to set him up for a drug bust would seem pathetic if there wasn’t something poignantly mutual about their relationship. Brolin’s Bigfoot, a grotesque parody of authority and repression, forever chewing, forever seething, is permanently enraged at Doc’s very existence. And yet their relationship, half rivalry, half twisted intimacy, encapsulates the movie’s fascination with the fractal complexity of human relationships. Bigfoot is the future: brutal, corporate, humorless, allied with power. Doc is the past: disorganized, empathetic, ridiculous. The movie knows who’s going to win; it just isn’t sure that winning will make anyone happy, including Bigfoot, and Brolin plays him as a man who knows that getting what he wants won’t satisfy him. His appetite for chocolate-covered bananas and Japanese pancakes demonstrates the sense that he is all appetite, and people who are all appetite can never feel full.

Hong Chau’s Jade is a perfect example of how to invest minor characters with energy and individuality; Jade is a pussy-eating sex worker, a concerned citizen who knows about the machinations of the Byzantine conspiracies that swirl around her, and the kind of gal who doesn’t mind doing favors for someone she’s just met. Chau plays Jade perfectly, which is to say, straight, without irony or contempt, one of several characters who ground the film’s wild plot swings in a sense of lived-in humanity and authenticity. Jena Malone’s Hope Harlingen, former drug addict and desperate wife of a maybe-dead, maybe-not surf rocker and government informant, skillfully embodies the kind of person who lives on the razor’s edge of normalcy and total collapse, an archetype anyone who has been in the recovery world knows well. And then there’s former MMA fighter Keith Jardine’s absolutely terrifying Puck Beaverton, a skinhead whose sheer leering malevolence feels operatic, apocalyptic.

What makes Inherent Vice Anderson’s greatest achievement is precisely its refusal of the gravitas Anderson has spent so much of his career chasing. Anderson is very very good at what he does, but he has always seemed to me to live in an unhappy dilemma, trapped between his whimsy and his desire to satisfy all the people who have nominated him for greatness. At his worst, this impulse leads him to the weakest parts of One Battle After Another, a fun barnburner of an action spectacle that frequently trips over its own self-conscious need to be Serious. It’s a movie that doesn’t have time to tell us what happened to all the migrants looking to escape the crackdown at the sanctuary city but has all day to portray the ridiculous and momentum-ruining death of Colonel Lockjaw, a scene reminiscent of Anderson’s early-career tendency to try and joke his way out of any particular criticism about craft. In contrast, Inherent Vice is not a movie that declares itself important. It doesn’t aspire to monumentality. It’s loose, messy, indulgent, often openly silly. And that looseness creates space for something truer than solemnity: a recognition of how people actually live through historical collapse, not with speeches and symbols but with confusion, distraction, humor, small acts of kindness, and a metric ton of chilled-out 1970s kush.

In this, Inherent Vice has a spiritual sibling in another movie often dismissed as minor work from a great director, or directors: the Coen Brothers’ Raising Arizona, which is, I will argue without apology, the greatest film they ever made. Like Inherent Vice, Raising Arizona is treated as a comedy first, a cartoonish outlier among more “serious” films. It’s loud, manic, aggressively silly, full of slapstick and absurdity. And like Inherent Vice, it offers a secretly profound and humane depiction of people scraping together meaning in a world that offers them very little. The Coens are typically considered to be at their best when they’re cruel diagnosticians of American life - see their portentous, overstuffed, painfully self-impressed No Country for Old Men - but Raising Arizona is something else entirely. It’s generous; it believes, against its own instincts and against the famous cynicism of its perennially self-defensive creators, that love might be enough.

Nicolas Cage’s H.I. and Holly Hunter’s Ed are idiots, they’re criminals, they make terrible decisions. And yet the film loves them, because the Coens love them, not in spite of their frailty and their failures and their ridiculous desires but because of those things. Their desire to have a child is achingly real and deeply felt; their scheme to steal one is irrational, illegal, and doomed… and yet also profoundly, recognizably human, a grasp at connection within a landscape of economic precarity and moral confusion. The movie’s immaculate ending, with its dream of an extended family gathered around a table, is not presented as something earned or realistic. It’s explicitly and obviously a fantasy. But this fantasy that the movie allows itself reminds us that sometimes art needs to imagine goodness even when it knows the odds, that sometimes you have to put self-defensive cynicism away and embrace the ridiculous and sentimental grasping of the human heart. It’s a lesson the Coen brothers promptly forgot, I’m afraid, because they never again made a movie with so much heart and thus never again made one as good.

That is the throughline, for me, and that’s the paradox. We live in a world of feel-good entertainments and empty, crowd-pleasing spectacle. The three most celebrated films of this year - Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Marty Supreme - are all fun but shallow, winning and well-made spectacles that ultimately have little to say and seem vaguely offended by the idea that they should have to say anything other than “this is cool.” And yet we also live in a world where the middlebrow fanboys chase overt seriousness because they have mistaken it for the same thing as thematic stakes or dramatic depth. Sometimes, when great directors let go of the need to be solemn, when they stop insisting on their own importance, they stumble into their most truthful work. Gravitas can be a defense mechanism, a way of protecting oneself from the embarrassment of sincerity. Comedy, especially messy, undignified comedy, strips that protection away. It forces artists to confront their characters as people rather than symbols.

Inherent Vice and Raising Arizona are both movies about Americans stumbling towards happiness, or at least peace, after a dream has failed, one about the death of the counterculture, the other about the poignantly tenuous nature of the American nuclear-family ideal. In both cases, the films respond not with despair or moralism but with a kind of aching compassion. They understand that human beings muddle through history rather than stride through it, that our lives are composed less of grand gestures than of small, ridiculous, sometimes beautiful attempts to care for one another.

Paul Thomas Anderson will likely never make a movie this loose again, though one can dream. The Coens, now split apart (though maybe temporarily), will likely never make another as generous as Raising Arizona. That is part of what makes these films precious; they’re moments when virtuoso filmmakers stepped away from monument-building and allowed themselves to make something human-sized, sloppy, and alive. Which makes sense. If human life is fundamentally tragic, then perhaps the most honest art is not that which insists on tragedy at every turn, but that which acknowledges tragedy while still cracking jokes, still chasing lost loves, still driving down the highway with no clear destination, hoping, absurdly, that something tender might be waiting around the bend.