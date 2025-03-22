THE WHIMSICAL WORLD OF HARRY POTTER

So there’s a new Harry Potter show coming to HBO Max, though not until 2027, and the character Severus Snape is rumored to be played by a Black actor. Portrayed by the white (late) actor Alan Rickman in the Warner Bros films, in a turn considered iconic by Harry Potter fans, the show will feature Paapa Essiedu in the role of the mysterious, cranky, Slytherin-aligned professor. Cue shrieking and counter-shrieking, of a kind we’re all terribly tired of. Casting a person of color in a cash-grab TV series based on a set of children’s books is an absurd thing to get upset about. It’s also, of course, an absurd thing to invest with any meaningful racial political valence. Many people, I’m afraid, find this kind of pop culture ephemera the only place where political issues are meaningfully contested.

Harry Potter isn’t really my jam; I’ve never read the books, although I’ve watched all the movies and had a pretty good time. (The quality curve of those films is parabolic, with the first and last movies the worst and the two best by far the fourth and fifth entries.) I imagine I’ll watch this new HBO show, but we’ll see. Correspondingly, I’m not particularly invested in the racial dynamics of the characters, from a narrative standpoint. I do think that these debates are a little oversimplified, for the record. It is certainly true that a lot of whining about people of color being cast in formerly-white roles has racist valences, and there have also been multiple examples of characters of ambiguous race from books being claimed as white by angry fans for no particular reason. There are legitimate concerns with historical accuracy in productions where that matters, but there’s also lots of bad-faith wailing about racial mixing in stories that are clearly based on fantasy, such as with Bridgerton. (Which, I don’t mind telling you, is delightful.) It’s also true though that everyone has their own personal visions of what book characters are like, and getting mad when the movie version doesn’t match your imagination is a time-honored practice I will happily defend. Even in the face of the inevitable condescending Bluesky comments.

Of course, many who mock the freakout over a Black actor in Harry Potter will say that it’s just changing a character’s race, no big deal, why care? Which to me illustrates just how meaningless so much of the diversifying of Hollywood has been: if changing the race of characters is no big deal, then… changing the race of characters is no big deal. If race is really a human characteristic that’s fully plug and play, if you can just swap race around with no greater complication, then the whole project of diversification has no meaning. On the other hand, if race is actually meaning-bound and consequence-laden - as progressives have insisted with greater and greater ardor over the years - then taking a character conceived of as a pale white British outcast and casually making him a handsome Black man is an insult to the very idea of racial diversity. It’s just a form of blackface.

Let’s watch a key scene from the Harry Potter mythos.

This memory depicts James Potter, father of Harry, and his best friend, Sirius Black, as Snape’s core tormentors. That’s two characters, if you’re unaware, that we really need to see as fundamentally good for the franchise’s core mythology, even as they are portrayed as callous and bullying as adolescents - James is Harry’s father and idol, Sirius his friend and mentor. This would seem to take on darker undertones if there’s racial complications thrown heedlessly into the mix. The bullying and singling out becomes something darker than just childish indiscretion. Do you think that, perhaps, a couple white wizards who are canonically good guys might become somewhat more morally complicated figures when they’re portrayed putting a Black guy up in a tree? Do you really want to call a core character, now a core Black character, a half-blood? Snape is one of the only characters in the series to ever be portrayed as morally grey - temporarily, I’m afraid, but consistently and for a long period. I certainly don’t have any problem with making a character of color the one that’s morally ambiguous, the one that looks ugly and cruel in contrast with the benevolent white teachers. But you’d have to actually intend that, plan that, write that intelligently and knowingly, make it thematically and narratively meaningful. And you can’t do that when you’re casting a Black actor because you think that looks good to TV critics.