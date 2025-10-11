Freddie deBoer

KW
Sold! I really want to see this movie now. I had ignored it at first due to the mediocre reviews, but you make a compelling point.

James K.
Interesting parallel to Three Billboards… from 2017.

People thought they were getting a polemic about righteous women and shitty cops. Then the movie ended up being far more nuanced than that, and more interesting too. But it made people deeply uncomfortable because nuance doesn’t track with ideological ranting. So a section of the left wing media absolutely hated 3BB and couldn’t really explain why. It was frustrating and funny all at the same time

FIT INTO THE BOX I WANT YOU TO FIT INTO, MOVIE!

