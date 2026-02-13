Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

110 Comments

User's avatar
Joseph Shipman's avatar
Joseph Shipman
12h

“No single BLS occupational category will have lost 50% or more of jobs between now and February 14th 2029”

This condition needs to be fixed because their categories can be extremely narrow. You should have a minimum size for a category to qualify such as “1 million jobs”.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Karl Zimmerman's avatar
Karl Zimmerman
12h

I've been thinking a lot lately around the hype involving additive manufacturing like a decade ago. People were talking as if we were one step away from Star Trek replicators, and that within only a few years, we'd just go down to a fabrication store which would 3D print objects for us on the spot. Traditional manufacturing supply chains would begin to collapse, as hard-to-source parts would be replaced by print-on-demand. A great creative force would be unleashed - the economy of makers - and we'd head into a new era.

In the end, maybe 10% of that happened? The retail attempts at 3D printing maker labs failed. The technology developed into an essential element of prototyping, but wasn't hugely scalable. I see some YouTubers who are in the maker space use it for certain custom items. But on the whole, it's still very context dependent, and hasn't disrupted a lot of established manufacturing, nor allowed for a wide range of custom-fab startups to come to the fore.

Reply
Share
19 replies
108 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture