Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Zack Morris the Elder's avatar
Zack Morris the Elder
3h

Not trying to turn this into another "Freddie needs to talk about transgenderism" post, but another pretty crystal-clear example of this phenomenon is the current youth-related transgender frenzy, the defenders of which have absolutely refused to consider skyrocketing youth trans identities as anything other than a completely naturalistic phenomenon unrelated to any sort of Internet-fueled social contagion. The smart and compassionate thing to do would be to attempt to disentangle the toxic, destructive Internet noise from the genuine instances of youth gender dysphoria and go from there. But if someone took that approach it might make them sound...well, you know.

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KW's avatar
KW
3h

On the one hand, boy am I glad I never cared enough about Stranger Things to run into these crazy fans. On the other hand, you're correct. If something left-coded looks crazy or stupid, just say so! There will be a right-coded thing out there to label stupid as well.

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