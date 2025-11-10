Longtime readers are aware that I have had to wrestle with the distinction between genetic influence on individuals and genetic influence on groups, such as racial groups or sexes, ever since publication of my 2020 book The Cult of Smart. The book argues that our educational discourse fails in part because we refuse to accept that there are genetic influences on intellectual ability and thus on academic outcomes. As I said at the time, I was moved to write it in part because I was frustrated by how discussion of the racial achievement gap dominated education research, policy, and rhetoric; an early working title, in fact, was After the Achievement Gap. It seemed and seems to me that this fixation could eventually lead us to a future where we achieve racial proportionality in educational outcomes and yet still have vast numbers of failing students, just without obvious racial gaps. For those failing students, the elimination of said gaps would not be of much comfort. And yet my experience doing education research and coursework in grad school showed that the whole apparatus funneled attention back to race again and again.

My book was therefore an argument for focusing on individual educational differences, not genetic. I don’t, as it happens, think that the racial achievement gap is genetic in origin, and the book said so. I’m of course not suggesting that no group differences have genetic influence; skin color is a paradigmatic case of there being obvious differences in environmental pressures (UV index) leading to different adaptations (differing average levels of melanin) that are passed down through biological parentage. I don’t think it’s true, though, that our perceived educational gaps are the result of genetic factors, but rather of a vast number of environmental, economic, and social influences that are each of very small effect. (Which is why individual variables and interventions so rarely seem to matter, in the research record, and also why the problem is so difficult to solve.) I’m not here to debate that topic today - I don’t have the rest of my life - but to point out the senselessness of mistaking the individual claim for the group.

Alas….Unsurprisingly, the usual suspects declared that the book was making the exact argument it was not making and had the exact focus it did not have. Mostly this was just dishonesty and petty personal politics regarding a particularly unpopular figure. (That is, me.) But some of it really did seem to stem from a failure to understand the difference between saying that our individual genotypes influence our individual selves and saying that any given group differences are genetic in origin. Being erroneously accused of arguing that Black people are genetically unintelligent was frustrating but expected; being forced back into a conversation about group genetics when I was ardently trying to have a conversation about individual genetics was irritating but inevitable; realizing how many educated people sincerely did not know the difference was… disturbing! So let’s clear the basic distinction up.

When we say that someone has “good genes,” the phrase is a shorthand acknowledgment that an individual’s genetic inheritance - say, they way their genotype has provided them with pleasing facial symmetry, clear skin, or (just throwing out examples here) big bazoongas - has given them some advantage. The concept is imprecise and the claim is always disputable; obviously, clearer skin can be achieved with creams and serums, facial symmetry can be approximated with makeup and lighting, and big bazoongas can be purchased at any number of trendy clinics. But still, the idea of “good genes” corresponds roughly to something real: each person’s unique genetic makeup affects how their bodies grow, look, and function. There is nothing inherently sinister in recognizing that genetic variation influences human traits. I don’t know how a honest person could fail to acknowledge that the individual genetic makeups of Lebron James, Natalie Portman, or Aretha Franklin all had significant impact on their level of professional and personal success.

Of course, when that same language is expanded from the individual to the group - if someone were to declare that “white people have good genes” - the meaning and implications change entirely. What was once a comment about personal inheritance becomes an assertion of collective biological hierarchy. Such beliefs are the basis of racism. What seems nutty to me is how many people profess not to understand (or, even worse, seem to sincerely not understand) the difference between saying “this person’s good genes made them beautiful/a great running back/a great opera singer” and “this person’s genes were called good, that must be a statement of their racial superiority.” Those aren’t even close to the same thing!